The best dog seat belt

Like human babies, fur babies who love to go for car rides should be safely buckled up. Dog seat belts help prevent injury or death in a car crash by keeping your pet in place and optimally distributing the force of a car crash. Dog seat belts can also help you avoid potential crashes by minimizing distractions from a free-roaming pet.

Before you pull the trigger on a particular dog seat belt, you'll want to consider key factors like safety testing, harness type, attachment options, materials, and adjustability. In this guide, we'll explore all these factors and share our top product recommendations, including the adjustable, swiveling Mighty Paw Dog Vehicle Safety Belt.

Considerations when choosing dog seat belts

Harness and belt vs. belt only

Some dog seat belts include both a belt and harness, while others include a belt only. If you already own a good-quality, properly fitting harness you may want to look for a compatible belt-only option. If you don't already own a harness, you'll want to choose a model that includes both a belt and harness, since connecting a simple collar to a dog seat belt can lead to injury or choking.

Attachment type

You'll find three main attachment types to choose from in dog seat belt tethers:

Clip: Clip attachments are simple and easy to install, fitting right into your vehicle's seat belt slot. Keep in mind that this attachment type is notorious for coming free. Look for a model that is made especially for your vehicle type, or choose a universal option.

Latch bar: The latch bar attachment takes a bit more time to install, but is extremely secure. The tether connects to the latch hidden between the seat cushions in your back seat.

Tether: Tether attachments are secured to the seat's headrest. While easy to install, tether attachments won't work in some vehicles, notably those without headrests.

Safety certification

Dog seat belts aren't regulated quite like human seat belts. However, the Center for Pet Safety (CPS) does test and certify many models using doggie crash dummies. Look for a model with the CPS seal to verify that your harness has been safety tested.

Features

Materials

Look for a dog seat belt made from durable, breathable material like nylon or polyester. Not only will these materials help your dog stay cool during the summer, but they'll resist fraying and chewing. A high-quality dog seat belt will have reinforced stitching in key areas like the harness and belt.

Installation

Some dog seat models take less than a minute to install, while others require a bit more time to properly secure in your vehicle. If you'll be switching between vehicles regularly, you may want to avoid a latch bar attachment belt, since it's the most time intensive to install.

Size

The seat belt and harness should be snug enough to keep your dog seated in place, without causing discomfort. Most dog seat belts come in several different sizes, and manufacturers usually provide a list of size recommendations based on breed type and dog size.

Convertibility

Higher-end dog seat belts include a harness that can also be used with a leash on walks. If you don't already own a dog harness you love, these versatile models may be well worth the extra money.

Adjustability

If your dog is a puppy, look for an adjustable harness that can expand for growth. Make sure you choose a harness that will comfortably fit the breed's average weight and height when fully grown.

Washability

It's a good idea to choose a machine-washable dog seat belt. Muddy adventures, treats, and slobber can quickly lead to a stinky, stained harness or belt.

Price

Inexpensive dog seat belts typically don't include a harness but may cost as little as $5. Midrange and more expensive seat belts usually include a harness, tether attachments, or latch bar attachments, and cost between $35 and $75, with the most expensive options priced around $100.

FAQ

Q. Where is the best place for my dog to sit in the vehicle?

A. Air bags can seriously harm your pet in a crash, so you'll want to take similar precautions with your dog as you would with a young child. That means keeping your dog buckled up in the back seat instead of the passenger seat.

Q. Are there any additional safety precautions I should take when using a dog seat belt?

A. A durable, properly fitting dog seat belt can help keep your dog much safer than roaming freely in the vehicle. For the safest ride with a dog seat belt, check the harness and belt frequently for signs of fraying from chewing. It's also a good idea to check the harness each time you buckle your dog into the seat to verify a proper, snug fit.

Dog seat belts we recommend

Best of the best: Mighty Paw's Dog Vehicle Safety Belt

Our take: Adjustable harness with a useful swivel belt that latches directly into the vehicle's safety restraint system.

What we like: Adjusts from 16" to 26". Engineered to prevent accidental untethering as pet shifts around. Swivel keeps dog from getting tangled in belt.

What we dislike: May not effectively support larger, heavier dogs in a crash.

Best bang for your buck: PetSafe's Happy Ride Dog Seat Belt Tether

Our take: Durable, inexpensive safety belt that adjusts to fit most dogs and vehicles.

What we like: High-quality carabiner for a safe, secure connection. Fits most dog harnesses. Built to last.

What we dislike: Straps won't hold up to lots of chewing. Harness not included.

Choice 3: EzyDog's Dog Car Seat Belt Harness

Our take: Durable, quality safety restraint that includes both harness and belt.

What we like: Doubles as a walk harness, when used with a leash. Quick and simple connect and disconnect. Padded for extra comfort.

What we dislike: Some owners had issues with finding the right fit.

Noelle Ihli is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.