The best dog muzzle

Very few dog owners enjoy the process of restraining their pet, but there are times when keeping a dog on a leash or using a protective muzzle is necessary. Even a well-trained dog can react to the presence of another dog or become startled by a strange noise on the walking trail. Some breeds are naturally more aggressive than others, and a muzzle can protect both the dog and the owner from any damage a bite can cause.

Modern muzzles do not have to be thick metal cages or restrictive sleeves. Many muzzles allow the pet to eat, drink, and bark without restriction. The main function of a dog muzzle is to prevent the dog from inflicting damage on other pets or humans. Some owners apply a muzzle to protect themselves while giving a bath, grooming the dog, or administering a medical treatment. A muzzle is only intended for short-term corrective use, not for long-term behavior modification.

If you are a dog owner in search of an effective and comfortable muzzle for your pet, read our helpful shopping guide. Our top pick is the Canine Friendly Short Snout Dog Muzzle, a soft nylon restraint that does not restrict eating, drinking or panting.

Considerations when choosing dog muzzles

Design

The type of muzzle used on an aggressive police dog during training is not the same type owners should consider for a standard poodle on a leash. An "agitation" muzzle is the most restrictive type available, and it is mostly reserved for large breeds undergoing police training. These customized leather and metal models are not recommended for private use.

A more common design for dog muzzles is a basket. An open mesh basket fits over the dog's snout and mouth, but does not restrict its ability to eat, drink or pant. A basket muzzle works well for larger breeds that have occasional bursts of aggression, such as an encounter with another dog during a walk.

When grooming a dog or administering medication, a softer occlusion muzzle may be the way to go. This type of muzzle does restrict a dog's ability to pant or bite, however, so it should only be applied for a short amount of time. Dogs with shorter snouts can benefit from a muzzle designed specifically for flatter faced breeds.

Construction materials

The materials used in dog muzzles can vary from model to model. Heavier-duty basket or agitation muzzles tend to use rigid metal cages or braces. Leather is also a popular choice for large-breed muzzles, because it is durable but pliable. Rubber can be used as a soft coating for a metal cage, or on its own as a soft basket or occlusion muzzle. Less expensive muzzles may use plastic or nylon components to save money and weight, but durability may be an issue.

Ease of use

Applying a muzzle to an agitated or frightened dog is never an easy task, but there are muzzle designs that make the job much less stressful. Occlusion and short-snout muzzles should slip over the dog's snout and mouth quickly and smoothly. The clasps should be easy to secure around the dog's neck. A basket muzzle can be more complicated to attach, since it must be fitted correctly and secured with several straps. Adjustability between breeds is also an important consideration.

Sizing

There really is no such thing as "one size fits all" when it comes to dog muzzles. Many manufacturers separate their "customers" into general breed sizes, such as large, medium or small. Others consider snout shapes to be a criteria, such as a short snout or a long snout. The straps should be adjustable enough to create a customized and snug fit, since many dogs will instinctively try to remove the muzzle during use.

Price

Design and construction materials play a large role in the retail price of a dog muzzle. A plastic or nylon occlusion model can cost as little as $5, while a rubber or leather basket muzzle generally costs between $15 and $35. High-end agitation muzzles for large breeds can cost as much as $200.

FAQ

Q. My dog likes to chew on furniture. Can I keep him in a muzzle all day?

A. A muzzle should never be used for long-term behavior modification or punishment. Most muzzles should only be used for no longer than 20 minutes at a time, and some models that hold the animal's jaws closed should only be used for 10 minutes or less.

Q. I must muzzle my dog before I walk him in my new neighborhood. Do I apply the muzzle as soon as I bring it home from the store?

A. Many dogs have a stressful reaction to any new harness or collar, and a restrictive muzzle can be even more traumatizing. You will want to introduce your pet gradually to the new muzzle. Allow the dog to examine the unharnessed muzzle, then loosely attach it to his snout. A restrictive muzzle should only be applied in an emergency situation.

Dog muzzles we recommend

Best of the best: Canine Friendly's Short Snout Dog Muzzle

Our take: This nylon-based muzzle is a good choice for owners who don't want to use a rigid metal cage on their pets. Not intended for long-term muzzling needs, however.

What we like: Nylon material is more comfortable than metal mesh. Does not impede drinking, eating or breathing. Easy to create a custom fit.

What we dislike: Proper sizing can be challenging. Some dogs may be able to remove the muzzle quickly.

Best bang for your buck: Downtown Pet Supply's Quick-Fit Dog Muzzle

Our take: This inexpensive cloth muzzle slips over a dog's snout quickly for immediate correction.

What we like: Soft material will not hurt pet's skin or snout. Works well for short-term muzzling. Budget-friendly price point.

What we dislike: Straps can be difficult to adjust for a custom fit. Does not restrict unwanted barking or chewing.

Choice 3: Baskerville's Ultra Dog Muzzle

Our take: Pet owners who need to muzzle their dogs for walks will want to consider this rubberized model from Baskerville.

What we like: Soft rubber cage, more comfortable than metal. Multiple sizes available for any breed. Can be attached to harnesses or collars. Excellent ventilation.

What we dislike: Some chafing by sharp edges reported. Larger breeds can damage cage quickly.

