The best dog house

If you've never bought a dog house before, choosing one can seem like a daunting task. Dog houses offer a number of benefits for your furry friend. They can serve as a place to sleep, they offer shade from the hot sun, and they provide shelter from the rain and cold winds. Because a dog house offers so many benefits for your dog, it's important to choose the best one for their needs.

Our buying guide breaks down all you need to know to select the right one. Our top pick from Petmate offers insulation as well as anti-microbial protection to keep your pooch comfortable and healthy.

Considerations when choosing dog houses

Indoor vs. outdoor dog houses

The first thing to decide is whether you want an indoor or an outdoor dog house. Indoor houses are generally less expensive but they're not weather-proof. They're also less durable. Outdoor dog houses are made of plastic or wood and are meant to survive the elements for years at a time. Although you can use an outdoor dog house inside, it's not recommended to use an indoor dog house outside.

Material

Dog houses come in different materials, and the most popular are plastic and wood. Plastic dog houses are low maintenance and durable. They're also lightweight, which makes them easy to transport. Wooden dog houses, on the other hand, are not quite as durable. They need to be treated annually with a protective weather-proof coating. However, they look attractive in almost any environment.

Size

Choose your dog house size based on the size of your dog. Dogs inherently seek safe spaces. As such, if a dog house is either too large or too small, they won't feel comfortable inside. A dog house should have enough space for your dog to lie down with all four legs extended.

Roof

The roof of an indoor dog house isn't terribly important. However, outdoor dog house roofs matter quite a lot. Outdoor dog houses should have slanted roofs, allowing precipitation and leaves to fall down rather than collecting on top of the dog house.

Doorway

Make sure that the doorway's dimensions are large enough for your dog to fit through comfortably. If your dog scrapes against the doorway's sides to get in or out of a dog house, they probably won't bother using it at all.

Flooring

Some outdoor dog houses have a slightly slanted floor. This allows any rain that may have seeped into the dog house to drain easily. The floor of any outdoor dog house should be at least slightly raised to keep cold from transferring from the earth below into the dog house.

Insulation

Insulation is more important in a dog house than most people realize. It keeps your pet warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Extreme heat and cold don't just make your dog uncomfortable, they can be health hazards as well.

Durability

Any decent dog house should last for at least five to 10 years under normal circumstances. While plastic dog houses are relatively rugged, extended exposure to the sun can cause them to become brittle over time. Wooden houses are durable, but only if you treat the wood regularly to keep it protected from moisture.

Features

Portable design

Some indoor dog houses are made from foldable elements that can easily be made flat and packed away. This is convenient if you travel frequently with your pet and want them to have a familiar place to sleep that reminds them of home.

Style

There are many different styles of dog houses available. Indoor styles are slightly more creative than outdoor models -- from "loft" designs to igloo shapes, you can get a dog house that looks like almost anything. Keep in mind that although aesthetics may be important to you, functionality and comfort is what matters to your dog.

Price

Most dog houses cost between $30 and $400. For $30, you can get a small indoor dog house. If you spend $100, you should be able to find a durable wooden or plastic outdoor dog house that lasts for a few years. A $400 dog house is a premium quality outdoor dog house of the largest size.

FAQ

Q. Does my dog really need a dog house?

A. That depends on your dog and your living situation. Some dogs need a dog house to keep them safe when sleeping outdoors, like in extreme heat or cold. Others may just enjoy having their own space inside to sleep. Think about your dog's everyday routine and it should tell you whether or not they would benefit from a dog house.

Q. How long should I expect my dog house to last?

A. While longevity varies greatly by dog house model, the average outdoor dog house should last between five and 10 years.

Dog houses we recommend

Best of the best: Petmate's Indigo with Microban

Our take: Paws-down one of the best dog houses you can buy for your furry friend.

What we like: Year-round insulation and bacteria-resistant construction make this the ultimate home for your dog.

What we dislike: Although durable, the material feels thin to the touch.

Best bang for your buck: Suncast's Outdoor Dog House

Our take: An incredible value for such a high-quality dog house.

What we like: Can hold dogs as large as 70 pounds. Assembly of this model is a breeze.

What we dislike: The plastic hinges from the doors sometimes fall off.

Choice 3: Precision Pet's Extreme Log Cabin

Our take: This dog house looks as good as it protects.

What we like: Easy assembly. Solid and attractive log cabin look. Durable build.

What we dislike: Not easy to clean the inside of this model.

