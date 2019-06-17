The best dog grooming table

Keeping your dog properly groomed isn't just about making sure Fido looks great--regular grooming keeps your dog from developing matted, overgrown hair and prevents infections and pest infestations. Having your dog professionally groomed can be expensive, though. With your own dog grooming table, it's easier to groom your pooch yourself. A dedicated grooming table allows you to safely cut your dog's hair and trim his nails, making it a better experience for both of you. If you're not sure how to choose the best grooming table for your best friend, check out our buying guide for all you need to know to find the ideal model. Our top choice features an electric motor that easily adjusts the table's height and a grooming arm with an attached leash to safely secure your dog.

Considerations when choosing dog grooming tables

Materials

For the sturdiest, most durable dog grooming table, it's important to pay attention to its materials. A stainless steel frame is your best bet because it won't rust if you use the table when you're bathing your dog. Be sure that all the metal ends are rounded, though, so you don't have to worry about you or your pet getting injured.

Many tables have a wooden platform area for your pet to sit on, which is covered with a rubberized mat to make the area waterproof and non-slip. You should also look for a grooming table with rubber caps on the ends of its legs to keep the table from moving around while you're grooming your dog.

Size and weight

The size and weight of a dog grooming table are key factors to consider, particularly if you have a large dog. Larger, heavier tables tend to be sturdier and can safely hold a larger dog. However, the larger a table is, the more difficult it will be to move or transport. Choose a dog grooming table that can accommodate your dog's weight. There's no need to buy a larger table than you need.

Portability

Some dog grooming tables are designed to be portable so you can take them on the go. They usually don't weigh as much and have legs that fold easily. Make sure that there's a locking mechanism to keep the legs in place when the table is set up, though, so it doesn't wobble when your dog is on it.

A portable grooming table is an ideal choice if you're interested in starting a door-to-door grooming business or want to help your friends groom their dogs.

Adjustability

A dog grooming table saves you from having to bend over when you're cutting your dog's hair, clipping her nails, or giving her a bath. Some tables make it even easier to find the ideal height because they're adjustable. You can choose from models that you have to manually adjust or opt for a table with an electric or hydraulic motor that easily adjusts the table's height.

Features

Grooming arm

Some dog grooming tables have an arm with a leash attached to it. This feature allows you to secure your dog so you don't have to worry about Fluffy moving around while you're trying to groom her. The arm is usually adjustable so you can position it to make your dog comfortable. Most models have a single arm, but you can find some that have two arms for more effectively securing a large-breed dog.

Mat

The mat that your dog stands or sits on during grooming is an important feature. Choose a table with a mat made of non-slip, textured rubber to keep your dog from moving around too much on the table. Most dogs are less anxious if the mat offers effective traction to keep them steady. Make sure the mat is removable, too, to allow for easy cleaning.

Storage space

To keep your grooming supplies organized, many dog grooming tables have a basket or shelf underneath the table where you can keep your clippers, towels, dog shampoo, and other items. Most users prefer a slotted shelf because it won't collect hair and dirt.

Price

Dog grooming tables range from $65 to $1,000. Basic tables that require manual adjustment usually cost between $65 and $385. Higher-end tables that are larger and feature electric or hydraulic motors to raise and lower the table typically cost between $385 and $1,000.

FAQ

Q. How can I get my dog comfortable with a dog grooming table?

A. Start with short grooming sessions of about five minutes where you simply brush your dog so he can get used to the table. Keep the area around the table quiet to help your dog relax, and always reward him with treats or other positive reinforcement when he behaves well during grooming.

Q. What type of dog grooming table is best if I have a large dog?

A. For large-breed dogs, it helps to choose a grooming table with an electric motor that raises and lowers the height. That makes it easier to get a heavier dog on and off the table, particularly if the table can be lowered enough so that your pet can jump directly on it.

Dog grooming tables we recommend

Best of the best: Go Pet Club Grooming Table

Our take: A sturdy, easy-to-use dog grooming table that works just as well for professional groomers as it does for pet owners at home.

What we like: Features an electric motor to easily raise and lower the table. Height adjustment allows you to go from 21.5 inches to 41.3 inches high. Doesn't wobble or tip over easily. Comes with a grooming arm and attached leash. Suitable for home groomers.

What we dislike: Doesn't feature wheels for easy mobility, so some owners add them themselves.

Best bang for your buck: Yaheetech Professional Foldable Grooming Table

Our take: A dependable, durable dog grooming table for anyone on a budget who wants to groom their pooch at home.

What we like: Features a leather mat to prevent your dog from slipping. Grooming arm is adjustable. Folds to make it easy to take on the go or put in storage. Has a metal shelf underneath the table for grooming tools. Can hold up to 220 pounds.

What we dislike: Some users find the table to be a little too small.

Choice 3: Haige Pet Heavy-Duty Dog Grooming Table

Our take: An ideal option for anyone who needs an oversized grooming table for a large-breed dog.

What we like: Easy to assemble. Made of sturdy stainless steel and features rounded safety edges. Frame folds for easy storage. Rubber mat keeps your dog from sliding around on the table. Offers two adjustable grooming arms.

What we dislike: Some customers report that the table arrives with dents.

