The best dog food meal delivery service

It's important that your dog has a nutritious diet, but this means most grocery store dog foods are out and making a special trip to the pet store can be inconvenient. Dog food meal delivery services ship high-quality dog food to your door each month, so it's easy to make sure your dog eats well.

This guide to dog food meal delivery services contains the information you'll need to select the best one for your canine companion. At the end, we've included a few of our favorites, like our top choice, The Farmer's Dog, which wins over picky eaters with its formula created by vet nutritionists.

Considerations when choosing dog food meal delivery services

Types of dog food

Wet dog food, also referred to as "fresh dog food," is the most common option from dog food meal delivery services. It tends to be unlike standard canned dog food full of barely identifiable meat, and more like a home-cooked diet for your dog, without the extra hassle.

Dry dog food is a less common option for dog food meal delivery services, but not unheard of. Again, it's generally different from standard commercial kibble. It usually contains whole meat, rather than meat meal, and is dried, not baked, to preserve nutrients. Dry dog food is cheaper than wet dog food.

Raw dog food is made from raw meats and vegetables. You can find a handful of delivery services that offer raw food, usually frozen but sometimes freeze dried. This is a simpler way of feeding your dog a raw diet.

Portions

Depending on the dog food meal delivery service you subscribe to, you may receive packages that are perfectly portioned for your dog, so one package equals one meal. Alternatively, you'll receive packages of a standard size (such as eight ounces) and be instructed exactly how many to feed your dog each day.

Features

Whole meats

Check whether your chosen dog food recipe includes whole meats or meat meals. The former tends to indicate a higher-quality food.

Artificial additives

Most dog food meal delivery services eschew any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives in their foods.

Free shipping

Ideally, a dog food delivery service should offer free shipping, that way you know exactly what you're paying and have no unexpected costs.

Price

The monthly cost of your dog food meal delivery service will depend on the type of food you choose and the size and calorie requirements of your dog. Dry food for a small-breed dog should cost less than $50 per month but feeding a giant breed on an exclusively wet food or raw food diet can cost more than $350 per month.

FAQ

Q. How do dog food meal delivery services work?

A. Most dog food meal delivery services start with a questionnaire on their website that asks a range of questions about your dog's size, health, and activity level. It's important to fill this out carefully, as this will help determine the correct formula and portion size for your canine companion. Once the questionnaire is complete and you've chosen the formula you want, you pay with a credit card and have the food shipped to your home address. Most dog food meal delivery services work on a subscription model, so you'll be sent food monthly until you cancel.

Q. Should dog foods have added vitamins and minerals?

A. In theory, a well-balanced diet should contain all the vitamins and minerals that your dog needs, but all complete dog foods contain blends of vitamins and minerals just to make sure that your four-legged friend's nutritional needs are met. This is completely normal and just like a human taking a daily multivitamin.

Dog food meal delivery services we recommend

Best of the best: The Farmer's Dog

Our take: Offers high-quality fresh wet foods formulated by vet nutritionists containing nothing but meat, veggies, legumes, and a vitamin blend.

What we like: Quick yet thorough questionnaire takes pet's needs into account. Food is made from high-quality ingredients. Even picky eaters love it.

What we dislike: Expensive, especially if feeding large dogs.

Best bang for your buck: NomNom

Our take: Excellent fresh food that's reasonably priced considering the quality.

What we like: Made from wholesome ingredients, like meat, starches, and vegetables. Most dogs find it highly palatable. Variety pack option available without subscription.

What we dislike: Customer service can be less responsive than some would like.

Choice 3: Darwin's Natural Pet Products

Our take: If you're looking to get raw dog food delivered to your door, this is one of your only options.

What we like: Contains 75% meat, 25% vegetables, plus a nutrient blend of vitamins and minerals. Standard or prescription diets catered for. Easy way to feed raw.

What we dislike: Occasional issues with packages defrosting before arrival.

