Some dogs can go their whole lives without any ear problems, whereas others can suffer from sore or itchy ears without regularly using a dog ear cleaner. Certain breeds with large, floppy ears are more prone to ear problems than others.

We've done our research to bring you all the information you need to purchase the best dog ear cleaner for your four-legged friend. We've also included some recommendations at the end of this guide, such as our top choice, Virbac's Epi-Otic Advanced Ear Cleaner, which is excellent for routine ear cleaning.

Considerations when choosing dog ear cleaners

Common canine ear complaints

The right ear cleaner for your dog varies depending on why you need to clean their ears. A simple, gentle ear cleaner will suffice for routine cleanings or to remove dust and pollen from the ears of dogs who suffer with allergies. Yeast infections are a common cause of itchy, smelly ears and should be treated with an ear cleanser that contains antifungal ingredients. Dogs with serious bacterial ear infections need an antibiotic ear cleaner that must be prescribed by a vet.

Active ingredients

Check what active ingredients are contained in your chosen dog ear cleaner before buying, as some are better than others at treating certain conditions. Both salicylic acid and lactic acid are antimicrobial and help with yeast infections and mild bacterial infections. Ketoconazole is an antifungal ingredient and is therefore especially good at ridding dogs of yeast infections. Hydrocortisone and other steroids reduce serious itchiness but can be too strong for routine ear cleanings. If you're unsure what a particular active ingredient does, just look it up.

Features

Cleanser type

Dog ear cleaners can either be liquid cleansing solutions or ear cleaning wipes. Liquid solutions get deeper into the ear canal for a more thorough cleaning, but wipes are simpler to use and less messy. Wipes should only be used for routine cleaning, as they can't get deep enough to fix more serious complaints.

Scent

Some dog owners like ear cleaners with a mild fragrance to mask some of their dogs' ear odor. A quality ear cleanser should reduce ear odor without having to cover it with another scent, however. Any added fragrance, whether natural or synthetic, shouldn't be too strong due to dogs' sensitive noses.

Naturally soothing ingredients

If your dog's ears are slightly sore or inflamed, try a dog ear cleaner with naturally soothing ingredients, such as aloe vera, or with natural anti-inflammatories, such as turmeric and green tea.

Price

Dog ear cleaners cost between $5 and $30, depending on the product type, package size, active ingredients, and overall quality.

FAQ

Q. How regularly do dogs need their ears cleaned?

A. You don't necessarily need to clean your dog's ears at all. If they don't smell bad and don't seem to be itchy or irritated, it's best to leave them to their own devices so you don't upset their natural equilibrium. Dogs whose ears are often itchy or have a mildly unpleasant odor need routine cleaning roughly once a month. Dogs with more serious ear complaints may need daily ear cleaning for a short period of time until their ailment clears up, but in this case you should always consult a vet first.

Q. How do I clean my dog's ears?

A. This depends on the product, so you should always check the instructions before you clean your dog's ears. Cleaning wipes just need to be gently wiped around the inside of your dog's ears. Cleaning solutions are slightly trickier to use. Usually you squirt a small amount into your dog's ear canal and massage the base of the ears before wiping away any excess moisture.

Dog ear cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: Virbac's Epi-Otic Advanced Ear Cleaner

Our take: This cleansing, drying, and non-irritating solution is perfect for routine ear cleaning and minor soreness or itchiness.

What we like: Free from alcohol and chlorhexidine. Formulated to remove dead cells and debris. Reduces ear wax buildup. Neutral pH for gentle cleaning.

What we dislike: Bottle is fairly small for the price.

Best bang for your buck: NaturVet's Ear Wash Liquid

Our take: A simple soothing ear wash at an affordable price. Ideal for routine ear cleaning.

What we like: Dissolves ear wax and helps remove debris. Helps tackle ear odor with a mild baby powder scent. Gentle aloe formula.

What we dislike: Can stain pale fur.

Choice 3: Burt's Bees' Ear Cleaner with Peppermint and Witch Hazel

Our take: The perfect choice if you prefer to avoid harsh chemicals, as it's made up of 99.7% natural ingredients.

What we like: Not tested on animals and made from responsibly sourced ingredients. No added colors or fragrances, just a mild minty scent from peppermint oil.

What we dislike: Only for regular cleaning, not serious ear complaints.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.