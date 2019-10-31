The best dog collar

When shopping around for a new dog collar for your best friend, there are so many styles and materials to compare that it can be overwhelming. Because your dog wears a collar for hours at a time, choosing a comfortable one begins with finding quality materials. Leather, nylon, and neoprene are popular choices, especially given their unique balance between tough construction and total flexibility. You'll also want to consider the weight and thickness as well as its ease in adjustability. Most of all, be sure you choose one that helps Fido look cool -- doggone cool.

If your pup is ready to put his best paw forward, take a look at our buying guide for dog collars. We're including our favorite, the Soft Touch Luxury Real Leather Padded Collar, which is made from premium leather and features a rust-proof buckle.

Considerations when choosing dog collars

Dog collar materials

Leather

Traditional leather collars are certainly made to last with impressive stitch quality and thick well-cut leather. They break in over time, and if you maintain them with appropriate pet-safe leather products, they'll retain their fresh smooth finish for years. Leather collars tend to be the most expensive, so expect to shell out more for these than for most other materials.

Nylon

Nylon is almost as popular as leather. These collars are lightweight, thin, and ultra-flexible given their webbing style. They usually come in a broad range of colors and designs, so if Fido wants a touch of style, nylon collars are ideal. Nylon collars are as budget-friendly as you can find, but they tend to look worn and frayed after a while.

Neoprene

Neoprene is also a popular choice for dog collars because it's extremely soft and durable. If Fido loves hanging out poolside or at the beach, neoprene is ideal with its easy-care quick-drying properties. While they tend to be pricier than nylon collars, they last much longer.

Faux leather

Faux leather, also called vegan leather, is ideal if you'd like an animal-friendly material. These collars are at the lower end of the price range. Because they don't have the quality or integrity of real leather, expect to replace faux-leather collars quite often.

Types of dog collars

Dog collars are either flat or rolled, and choosing a style really depends on what Fido finds most comfortable. Flat collars have an attractive profile, but after a while, it can damage fur and cause it to rub off. Rolled collars are tube-shaped, and they tend to be more streamlined than flat collars. Because they're thinner, they're less damaging and obstructive to Fido's fur, especially if it's on the longer side.

Sizing

To find the right size for Fido, simply take a tape measure and wrap it around their neck. Dog collars usually come in three to five sizes, which vary between manufacturers, so you'll need to find the right one in a compatibility chart.

For a comfortable yet secure fit, aim for the size range where Fido's measurements fall right in the middle. As an example, if Fido's neck measures 14", choose a size that fits dogs with 12" to 16" necks. To ensure a good fit, be sure you can easily fit two fingers under the collar.

Types of collar closures

Hardware buckle

Hardware buckle collars resemble belts and have notches to adjust sizing. Because they're made of metal, sometimes rust-free or stainless steel, they tend to last for years. They're also easy to keep clean.

Pinch buckle

Pinch buckles are usually made of plastic and are easy to snap closed. In these collars, you'll need to adjust the size with the slide buckle farther down the collar. Pinch buckles are generally durable and are easy to release in emergency situations.

Price

If you're on a budget, you can pick up quality nylon collars or faux leather collars for between $10 and $20. Neoprene collars typically cost between $15 and $40, and if you want a high-end leather collar, you'll spend between $30 and $100.

FAQ

Q. Can my dog collar be embroidered?

A. You'll only be able to embroider flat collars, and nylon is your best bet. By embroidering your dog's name and your contact information onto the collar, you eliminate the need for hanging dog tags.

Q. My dog keeps scratching at her collar. What's going on?

A. It could be that she has fleas or a tick, so check the area immediately. Another possibility is that the collar is uncomfortable or too tight, and she's trying to remove it. If it's a newer leather collar, you may need to help her break it in, so it becomes less rigid.

Dog collars we recommend

Best of the best: Soft Touch's Luxury Real Leather Padded Collar

Our take: Premium leather collar with fine stitching and high-quality hardware.

What we like: Rust-free buckle, and it comes with dog tag ring. Available in four sizes and five colors.

What we dislike: Collar is a bit too wide for smaller or fussy dogs.

Best bang for your buck: Circle T's Latigo Leather Collar

Our take: Slimline option if you want a leather collar without the bulk. Lightweight and flexible.

What we like: Budget-friendly price for attractive brown finish. Available in six sizes between 8.5" and 24".

What we dislike: Only available in one color.

Choice 3: Blueberry Pet's Classic Nylon Dog Collar

Our take: Lightweight collar with maximum flexibility and a smooth snap buckle.

What we like: Made from an eco-friendly nylon blend and comes in eight vibrant colors. Easy-slide buckle adjustability.

What we dislike: Snap buckle is less sturdy than metal ones, but it's plenty durable regardless.

