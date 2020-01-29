The best dog clipper

If you've decided to forego the pricey groomer fees and take on Fido's grooming yourself, your endeavor calls for top-quality dog clippers.

To keep your dog looking their best, you need clippers with the right attachments and accessories. They're specially designed for coats of different lengths and textures, which is important to compare if you plan on grooming more than one dog. For owners looking to give their pet the full spa experience, it's also worth considering a set that includes manicure tools to keep nails trimmed and filed.

Not sure which style is best for your four-legged friend? Learn more about the various models on the market in our buying guide. Our top pick, the Andis Two-Speed Detachable Blade Pet Clipper, operates quietly, making it the perfect choice for apprehensive pooches.

Considerations when choosing dog clippers

Corded vs. cordless

Cordless clippers are convenient if you don't have a nearby outlet, but they generally aren't as powerful as their wired counterparts. If not fully charged, they can stop in the middle of a grooming session.

Corded clippers, on the other hand, are usually necessary to manage thick, coarse coats. Unfortunately, corded clippers restrict your working area to one near an outlet, which isn't always practical.

Single vs. variable speed

Single-speed clippers are lightweight and affordable and easier to handle for those new to grooming. Variable speed clippers have up to five speeds, so you're afforded more options to manage different coats, tangles, or knots. They require a bit of skill, though there are some variable speed clippers geared toward beginners.

Blades in dog clippers

Blade material: Dog clippers are made with ceramic or stainless steel blades, both of which are rust-resistant. Ceramic blades tend to stay sharper longer, though all-ceramic blade sets are usually more expensive. Many dog clipper sets have a combination of ceramic and stainless steel blades to maximize value.

Blade type: There are three main types of blades in dog clippers. Finish cut blades are used for trimming and touch-ups and are used after baths. Wide T-blades give dogs a complete shave, and are often used on dogs with double coats. Skip-tooth blades are intended for precision shaping and are best used prior to bathing.

Features

Battery life

Cordless models typically come with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. On average, their runtimes are between 90 minutes and three hours. Some cordless clippers take as much as three or four hours to fully charge, so take that into account when planning upcoming grooming sessions.

Combs

Dog clippers with snap-on combs make grooming easier for owners and dogs alike. Combs let you trim hair in different lengths while serving as a buffer between the blade and their skin. New at-home groomers also like this safety feature, as it gives them peace of mind that they won't accidentally nick their pet.

Grip

Grooming a dog can take anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour. Invest in dog clippers with ergonomic grips to combat fatigue and hand cramping. Some clippers even have molded silicone grips or feature thinner bases to accommodate users with smaller hands.

Noise

Powerful dog clippers tend to be the noisiest, so they might not be best for your dog if they're anxious during grooming. Some dog clippers feature quiet operation at 50 to 60 decibels. While they still make a buzzing sound, it's somewhat muffled and more manageable.

Price

Basic single-speed dog clippers cost $10 to $35 but have limited capabilities. Mid-range clippers run between $40 and $80 and have enough accessories and attachments to handle most coats. If you're looking for pro-grade clippers, expect to spend between $100 and $350.

FAQ

Q. I have two dogs with vastly different coat lengths and textures. Should I buy two different types of dog clippers?

A. It's probably best to buy two. If you're willing to spend the money on professional-grade clippers and attachments, you get the best of both worlds. While it's initially expensive, the quality is far superior and longer-lasting.

Q. Is there any way to repair dog clippers if their motor or internal components break?

A. If the clippers are broken not long after you've purchased them, they might be covered under a manufacturer's warranty. More than likely, you need to send them back and pay a small fee for shipping or repair. If they're not covered or are not able to be repaired, buy a new set.

Dog clippers we recommend

Best of the best: Andis' Two-Speed Detachable Blade Pet Clipper

Our take: Professional-grade clippers that make even heavy coats easy to manage.

What we like: Quiet operation for apprehensive pets. Two speed settings and detachable pieces for easy cleaning.

What we dislike: Somewhat bulky design, and some essential attachments sold separately.

Best bang for your buck: Wahl's Deluxe U-Clip Pet Grooming Kit

Our take: Accessories assortment great for pet owners who have multiple dogs with different coats.

What we like: Instructional DVD and styling asprol. Has seven attachment guide combs. Motor is strong and well-made.

What we dislike: Probably best for mid-size dogs with medium-length or short coats.

Choice 3: CEENWES' Rechargeable Cordless Pet Clippers

Our take: High-quality clippers geared toward beginners with easy operation.

What we like: Runs for up to three to four hours on full charge. Has four comb attachments and includes other manicure tools.

What we dislike: Attachments might not be useful for dogs with very thick, coarse coats.

