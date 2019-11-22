The best dog brush

There's a long checklist when it comes to caring for a dog, but you mustn't neglect a proper grooming routine. Choosing the right dog brush for your four-legged friend will help keep his skin healthy and his coat shiny and tangle-free.

This guide will tell you more about dog brushes so you can pick the right one for the task at hand. The FURminator deShedding Tool is our top choice and unequivocally the best brush for removing loose hair from your dog. You can choose between models for long-coated and short-coated pooches.

Considerations when choosing dog brushes

Dog brush varieties

You may find you need more than one variety of brush, depending on your dog's grooming needs. These are the most common types of dog brushes for you to choose from.

Slicker brushes: With their large head of thin, flexible wire pins closely spaced, these brushes are ideal for detangling tough mats and removing loose undercoat.

Bristle brushes: Tightly packed natural or synthetic bristles make these brushes ideal for removing dander, smoothing fur, and redistributing natural oils in short-coated dogs.

Wire pin brushes: Thanks to their widely spaced wire pins (generally with rubber tips to avoid scratching), you can effectively finish off a grooming session with a wire pin brush, particularly on dogs with a wooly or wiry coat.

Rubber brushes: Thick rubber bristles are great for massaging the skin but don't work through tangles. You can also use them wet when bathing your dog.

Deshedder brushes: These brushes are specifically designed to remove loose dead hair to lessen general shedding on furniture and around the house.

Reasons for brushing your dog

You might be wondering why you need to brush your dog, or perhaps you still aren't sure which brush to choose. If you know the reason or reasons why your dog needs brushing, it can help you figure out which brush to choose.

To remove loose fur: Brushing coats helps remove fur that's ready to shed.

To detangle hair and stop mats forming: Long-coated dogs get tangled, matted fur without regular grooming.

To improve skin and coat health: Brushing your dog boosts circulation and distributes natural oils for improved coat and skin health.

To bond with your canine companion: Brushing your dog is a great chance to connect.

Features

Easy-grip handle: Ergonomic or rubber-coated handles are easier to grip and more comfortable to use.

Brush size: Choose a brush of an appropriate size for your dog -- it would take an age to groom a giant breed with a brush designed for toy breeds, for instance.

Self-cleaning mechanism: Some dog brushes have "self-cleaning" mechanisms that help you more easily remove hair from within the bristles or pins.

Price

You can find some inexpensive dog brushes for as little as $5, whereas high-end deshedder brushes can cost up to $40.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to clean my dog brushes?

A. Yes, it's important to clean your dog brushes regularly to avoid the buildup and spread of bacteria. Remove any trapped hair after each grooming session, then wash your brushes in hot soapy water every one to two months (depending on how regularly you use them). Leave them to dry completely before storing them.

Q. How regularly should I brush my dog?

A. Long-coated dogs should ideally be brushed daily or at least every other day -- especially breeds with dense undercoats that are prone to matting. Short-coated breeds don't need to be groomed as often; a short session once a week should suffice, though you can brush your dog more often if you both enjoy it.

Dog brushes we recommend

Best of the best: FURminator's deShedding Tool

Our take: This nifty brush can remove as much as 90% of loose fur to prevent shedding around the house.

What we like: Available in three sizes and two versions -- one for long-coated breeds and one for short-coated breeds. FURejector easily removes hair from the tool. Durable stainless steel edge.

What we dislike: Must be used gently as pressing too hard could be uncomfortable.

Best bang for your buck: Hertzko's Self-Cleaning Dog and Cat Slicker Brush

Our take: An excellent choice for detangling long-coated dogs and removing loose fur from the undercoat.

What we like: Retractable pins for easy cleaning. Gently penetrates coat without scratching your dog's skin. Great value for money.

What we dislike: Not suitable for short-coated dogs.

Choice 3: KONG's Dog ZoomGroom

Our take: The rubber bristles on this affordable brush are great for massaging the skin of dogs with all coat types.

What we like: Can be used wet or dry. Easy to keep clean. Puppy and adult dog versions available. Pleasant massaging sensation for your dog.

What we dislike: Not an effective detangler.

