It might seem strange to put dog boots on your canine companion, but they aren't fashion accessories -- they serve a real purpose in certain conditions. For instance, they can help protect your dog's paws and provide traction in ice and snow and prevent puncture injuries if you walk your dog in places where there might be broken glass or other hazards.

Read on to learn how to find the best dog boots for your four-legged friend. QUMY's Dog Boots are our favorites thanks to their durable design and excellent grip.

Considerations when choosing dog boots

Boot size

Dogs range in size from tiny Chihuahuas to enormous English mastiffs, so it's obvious that there are no one-size dog boot options. Luckily, manufacturers tend to provide a size chart, so you can get the correct fit for your canine companion. This may require measuring the length and width of your dog's paws.

Number of boots

Dog boots are usually sold either in pairs or in sets of four. In some cases you may just need a pair of boots, for instance if your dog needs additional traction on her front feet only. Or you might need just one boot to keep an injured paw clean and dry, in which case, buying a pair rather than a set of four will save you money. However, if you want to protect your dog from the icy ground or from cutting or puncturing her paws, you'll need a set of four so you have one boot for each paw.

Fastening type

The majority of dog boots are fastened using Velcro straps, which are quick and easy to do and tend to stay in place well. Some even have two straps on each boot to keep the boot in place even if one should come undone. You may also find dog boots that fasten using zippers, ties, buckles, or simple elasticated cuffs.

Features

Waterproof: Waterproof dog boots will keep your dog's paws dry, which is ideal in wet, muddy, and snowy conditions.

Puncture-resistant: Dog boots with puncture-resistant soles can protect your dog's paws from shards of glass, thorns, and other sharp objects.

Traction: If one of the reasons you're buying dog boots is for additional traction in slippery conditions (such as ice, snow, or mud), you'll need to choose a set with grooved rubber soles that provide plenty of grip.

Reflective: A simple reflective strip on your dog's boots will increase her visibility when walking in the dark.

Price

Expect to pay anywhere between $10 and $100 for a set of four dog boots. But keep in mind that any that cost less than around $25 for four may not be especially durable.

FAQ

Q. My dog doesn't like her boots -- what should I do?

A. If your dog has never worn anything on her feet before, she might take a while to get used to her new boots. Rather than expecting her to just accept them, you'll need to acclimate her to them gently. Start by putting them on her for just a few minutes and giving her lots of treats and praise. Keep at this, increasing the time you leave them on for gradually, and she'll soon associate her boots with good things. Even so, she might find walking in them strange at first, especially if they have thick rubber soles, but she should get used to them quickly with practice and encouragement.

Q. Are dog boots machine washable?

A. Not all dog boots are machine washable, but they're much easier to keep clean if they are. We'd highly recommend choosing a set that you can wash in a machine.

Dog boots we recommend

Best of the best: QUMY's Dog Boots

Our take: Rugged dog boots that provide excellent traction in slippery conditions.

What we like: Thick sole protect your dog's paws from the cold and help prevent puncture wounds to the feet. Velcro fastening is easy to fit. Reflective strips improve visibility.

What we dislike: Some dogs struggle with the feeling of the rubber soles.

Best bang for your buck: EXPAWLORER's Waterproof Dog Boots

Our take: If you need to keep your dog's feet dry, try these affordable waterproof boots.

What we like: Available in eight sizes with four boots to a pack. Double straps mean they tend to stay in place well. Grooved soles for traction.

What we dislike: Some reports of chafing around the dew claw.

Choice 3: RUFFWEAR's Grip Trex

Our take: Truly rugged dog boots from a big name in canine gear. Excellent traction with a water-resistant design.

What we like: Can buy in pairs or sets of four in a wide range of sizes. Tough puncture-resistant sole with a breathable upper.

What we dislike: Sizes run slightly large.

