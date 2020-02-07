The best dog bicycle trailer

Dogs are some of the most loyal and adorable companions, so it comes as no surprise that you would want to take them everywhere you go. Dog bicycle trailers make it easy for you and your canine companion to travel together.

Of course, you'll want to consider size, safety features, and prices before settling on a dog trailer that's right for you. In our buying guide, we've provided everything you need to simplify the shopping process. You will also find a list of product recommendations at the end that includes our top pick, the DoggyRide Novel Dog Bike Trailer, which can carry two dogs at once.

Considerations when choosing dog bicycle trailers

Size

Naturally, you want to choose a bike trailer that is large enough to accommodate your dog. Your dog should have enough room to sit and move comfortably. It's a good idea to measure the length of your dog to compare with the dimensions of the trailer. You will also need to pay attention to the specific weight limits of each trailer, as most are designed with smaller dogs in mind.

Compatibility

To avoid any connection issues, be sure to double-check that the trailer you choose is compatible with your specific bike model. Many trailers are advertised as universal, but this doesn't necessarily guarantee compatibility with your bike.

Hitch design

A high-quality hitch is a vital part of ensuring your dog's safety while you ride. Opt for a metal hitch over a plastic one for a more durable and secure attachment.

Features

Suspension

If you plan to explore bumpier trails, then finding a trailer with a suspension system is key to your dog's comfort. A suspension system will provide a smoother ride with fewer sudden bumps and jolts.

Entry

You will find trailers with top, front, side, and rear entryways. While top or side entry is typically the easiest way for your dog to access the trailer, it could be worthwhile to look for a trailer that offers multiple entry options to meet all of your potential needs.

Tires

More affordable trailers will likely come with plastic tires that can make for a pretty rough ride. If you're looking for the smoothest ride possible, opt for a trailer with pneumatic tires. These tires are filled with air and provide additional cushioning to keep your dog from bumping around too much.

Safety features

It's important to consider road safety when traveling with your pets. Since the trailers can be tough to see from a vehicle, look for one that includes a safety flag to alert everyone of your presence. If you plan to travel at night, add reflectors to the trailer for better visibility in the dark.

Additional features

Coverage: There are a number of dog bicycle trailer features designed to protect your pup from the elements. Look for a trailer with bug screens, plastic rain covers, and canopies to block out the sun for the best protection for your dog.

Parking brakes: A parking brake will ensure your trailer doesn't roll around when you're not riding your bike. This will also make entering and exiting the trailer much easier for your dog.

Storage: For easy and compact storage, look for a dog bicycle trailer with a collapsible frame.

Dividers and pockets: If you plan on traveling with two dogs at once you may want to look for a trailer with a divider to provide each dog with their own space. Additionally, a divider can be used to keep your dog separated from any other items you might be carrying. Look for a bike trailer with additional pockets if you need to carry items like water bottles, poop bags, etc.



Price

Smaller trailers ideal for dogs weighing 35 pounds or less typically cost from $90 to $200, while trailers for dogs weighing up to 70 pounds cost from $200 to $370. For models with features like suspension, foldable frames, pneumatic tires, and nonslip or padded flooring, you can expect to pay up to $570.

FAQ

Q. How long will the average dog bicycle trailer last?

A. Typically these trailers last anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 miles. However, it all depends on the quality of the trailer you buy and how frequently you use it.

Q. Can I use my dog bicycle trailer on off-road adventures?

A. If you plan to travel on bumpier bike trails instead of paved roads, opt for a trailer with a solid suspension system. Features like pneumatic tires and padded flooring will also help keep your dog as comfortable as possible on the rough terrain.

Dog bicycle trailers we recommend

Best of the best: DoggyRide's Novel Dog Bike Trailer

Our take: A reliable dog bike trailer with removable wheels for ease of storage.

What we like: Includes a water bottle holder so your pup can stay hydrated on your trip. Padded base for comfort. Includes two tie-ins to carry two dogs at once. Can accommodate up to 110 pounds.

What we dislike: You may want to take corners slowly to avoid tipping.

Best bang for your buck: Instep's Sync Trailer

Our take: A bargain buy with a 40-pound capacity. Ideal for small-dog owners.

What we like: Lightweight trailer is easy to haul. Includes a handy safety flag. Can also be used for small children.

What we dislike: Not ideal for off-road use.

Choice 3: Sepnine's 2-in-1 Dog Bike Trailer

Our take: An excellent multi-purpose trailer, ideal for anyone who never wants to leave their dog at home.

What we like: Can be towed behind a bike or used as a jogger stroller. Can accommodate medium to large dogs with a 66-pound capacity. Offers front and back entry. Folds down flat for ease of storage.

What we dislike: Assembly can be quite complicated. No storage pockets.

