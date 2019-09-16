The best dog bed

After a long day of belly rubs and playing fetch, Fido needs a cozy spot to curl up and get some sleep. That's why you should consider choosing a dog bed that keeps them happy and healthy.

Dog beds are more than just fancy floor pillows -- they vary in levels of orthopedic support with stuffing, memory foam, or gel cushioning. There are also dog beds that are fluffy and soft for the dog who likes to lounge and doesn't need much in the way of support. There are easy-care features in some beds, such as waterproof liners or machine-washable covers. No matter which bed you select, your dog will rest better knowing you chose one with love.

Take a look at our buying guide on dog beds to select one that lets Fido lie down with all the comfort he deserves. We're including our favorite bed, the Big Barker Seven-Inch Pillow Top Orthopedic, which provides plenty of support and cushioning to help your four-legged family member snooze comfortably.

Considerations when choosing dog beds

There are numerous styles of dog beds to choose from, including the following:

Pillow-style: These beds are shaped like a giant pillow or mattress. Inexpensive versions use synthetic stuffing, whereas premium ones have memory foam.

Doughnut: Doughnut beds are round and oval and have a lip that is usually a couple inches tall. These are some of the softest beds, and while they're comfortable, they're not very supportive.

Raised: These beds have a canopy or hammock look to them. They have four legs that elevate the bed material a couple inches off the ground. Raised beds promote airflow for a cooler, restful experience, and tend to retain their shape and support for a long time.

Orthopedic: Dogs benefit from orthopedic beds, especially if they're older or have joint issues. These have memory foam and are thicker than other beds, so they provide a reasonable degree of firm, therapeutic support.

Temperature-regulating: There are both cooling and heating beds, which have design features to suit your dog's preferences and seasonal needs. Cooling beds have gel pads and are made from breathable materials, whereas warming beds have plush covers and other insulating materials.

Features

Size: The first thing to consider is how big your dog is, and exactly how much lounging space it needs. It also depends on how your dog sleeps -- many like to curl up in a tight ball, whereas others sleep with their limbs all over the place. Your best bet is to err on the side of caution, and choose a larger bed when in doubt.

Material: Choosing your dog bed's filling and cover can be the most difficult decision. The filling material should provide the correct support to match your dog's health needs, especially with older dogs. The external material or covers should be seasonally appropriate, especially since beds that are too warm or too cool will make it hard for Fido to get comfortable.

Ease of cleaning: The easier the bed is to clean and maintain, the more likely it's going to last longer. Some beds can only be spot or surface cleaned, so these tend to get smelly and retain moisture. Other beds feature moisture guards to protect the fill, or have removable covers that are machine-washable. There are also beds that are entirely machine-washable, so you can throw these into the washer and dryer whole for fast and easy cleaning.

Price

You can get a budget-friendly dog bed with simple stuffing for around $30, but it might not last very long. If you're willing to make a modest investment between $40 and $100, you'll find high-quality beds with plenty of support and care options. If money is no object, there are beds with unparalleled orthopedic support that last for years for $100 to $300.

FAQ

Q. Why did my dog urinate on the dog bed we just purchased?

A. When dogs urinate on objects, they're actually marking their territory. In fact, it's not unusual for a dog to urinate on a new dog bed. While it's inconvenient to clean up, it means they've accepted it as theirs.

Q. How do I keep dog hair at bay on our dog bed?

A. In addition to following recommended care instructions, it's a good idea to go over the bed with a vacuum cleaner. Choose the narrow hose attachment to reach inside crevices where hair and dirt can settle.

Dog beds we recommend

Best of the best: Big Barker Seven-Inch Pillow Top Orthopedic

Our take: Premium price, but well worth the investment to provide comfort to larger breeds as well as older dogs with orthopedic issues.

What we like: A whopping 7" of therapeutic foam with a machine-washable microfleece slipcover.

What we dislike: You'll need to order an additional moisture guard, as it can seep right through the microfleece into the foam without one.

Best bang for your buck: Coolaroo Elevated Pet Bed

Our take: Elevation of a couple inches provides hammock-type support and facilitates airflow to keep dogs cool.

What we like: Steel frame is sturdy and material is long-lasting and retains its firmness. Affordable and great investment.

What we dislike: Some dogs like to chew on its materials, and assembly is not very straightforward.

Choice 3: Armarkat Waterproof Lining/Non-Skid Base

Our take: Ultrasoft bed along the lines of a giant pillow. Has a lot of give to it, so this bed is best for young, healthy dogs.

What we like: Skid-proof base is ideal for wood and linoleum floors. Plush top layer is cozy and warm.

What we dislike: Too soft to provide any orthopedic support.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.