The best dog allergy medication

Just as humans react to foods, pollen, and other stimuli, so too do dogs, who can be afflicted with sneezing, itching, shedding, or potentially worse discomfort and stress. It’s important to stay aware of your dog’s behavior. If allergies are the culprit, there are plenty of effective treatment options available.

Allergy medication for dogs may be prescribed by a vet or accessed over the counter at a pharmacy or drugstore. Still, it’s important to know the signs to watch out for, specific kinds of medication, and potential side effects. Our number-one pick, Apoquel, calms skin issues with few downsides, but there are plenty of alternatives available, so dog owners can give their furry friends the best treatment possible for their needs.

Considerations when choosing dog allergy medications

Causes

There are three main causes of allergies in dogs. Flea bites are the most common, as the insect’s saliva can lead to scratching, inflammation, and even damage to the fur and skin. Another common way for dogs to become allergic is through airborne particles, such as pollen, mites, or even aerosols or mists. These allergies may be seasonal or year-round, and typically manifest in itching and scratching. Lastly, dogs may have food-specific allergies, with reaction to chicken, beef, fish, eggs, or even grains. A number of responses are common, from licking to sneezing or face rubbing.

Prescription medication

Some medication is only available from your veterinarian. If symptoms persist, it’s advised to schedule an appointment.

Immune modulators: This type of medication works with the immune system to suppress a reaction. Atopica is effective for airborne allergies but less so against food, although it is a useful long-term medication. Apoquel, meanwhile, offers short-term relief against fleas, airborne allergens, and even food.Corticosteroids: Reducing inflammation, this type of medication limits allergic symptoms, such as itching and swelling. However, it may come with unpleasant side effects, and, as such, is best used as a short-term option. Prednisone is the most common steroid treatment, offering inexpensive, fast relief. Lastly, Temaril-P offers more comprehensive relief with typically fewer side effects.



Over-the-counter (OTC) medication

There are also a number of popular treatments you can purchase without a prescription:

Antihistamines: Benadryl is a most popular antihistamine, effective on dogs just as it is on humans. Typically, one milligram of Benadryl is recommended per one pound of the dog’s weight. Claritin and Zyrtec are also available, with less powerful sedative qualities than Benadryl.Fish oil: With high quantities of omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil is known to reduce inflammation and improve a dog’s skin and coat, and may reduce reactions.Probiotics: Just as in humans, probiotics are designed to target gut health, improving digestion and overall health.Baths and sprays: For quick itch relief, medicated baths or sprays contain ingredients to lessen irritation, and typically feature oatmeal, aloe, or chamomile for added relaxation.



Price

OTC medication is typically cheaper than prescription drugs, which may range between $20 and $30 for a month’s supply for an average-size dog. The dog’s weight may influence the cost, with larger dogs requiring more powerful doses.

FAQ

Q. What are the best ways to prevent reactions?

A. Flea protection is a wise investment for all dog owners, as flea saliva is a common allergen. Keeping your dog, your dog’s bed, and your home clean will also reduce exposure to pollen, dust, and mites that can cause allergies. What’s more, take a look at your dog's diet: Invest in high-quality meals from reputable brands with sourced ingredients.

Q. How do I know if my dog has an allergy?

A. Excessive licking, sneezing, itching, and scratching are common reactions; more serious symptoms may include lethargy, diarrhea, or vomiting. It’s recommended to talk to your vet immediately if your dog’s mood or health changes. Blood tests can determine triggers of atopic allergies, and there are other methods to narrow down causes in order to develop treatment plans.

Dog allergy medications we recommend

Best of the best: Apoquel Tablets for Dogs

Our take: High-quality, vet-prescribed nonsteroidal treatment for relief with few side effects.

What we like: Recommended by both vets and pet owners. Boasts minimal side effects while relieving symptoms fast and effectively. Most dogs respond positively.

What we dislike: Not for puppies or those with serious infections or illnesses.

Best bang for your buck: Prednisone Tablets

Our take: Popular treatment for itching and inflammation, though it does require a vet prescription.

What we like: Common, reputable source of treatment that helps improve skin quality. May help with breathing issues. Pills are small and easy for most dogs to take. Affordable price.

What we dislike: Side effects include weight gain, increased thirst and urination.

Choice 3: Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites

Our take: With natural ingredients, these soft chews offer immune support, improve gut health, and relieve seasonal allergies.

What we like: Includes healthy ingredients such as hemp, curcumin, fish oil, and ginger root for allergy prevention and relief. Promotes healthy digestion. Sold over the counter.

What we dislike: May take time for the dog's stomach to adjust.

