The best DNA ancestry kit of 2020

Discovering our personal heritage has become a worthwhile quest for millions of people. However, traditional genealogy methods often involve combing through courthouse records or doing a deep dive on ancestry-related databases.

This is why DNA ancestry kits have become increasingly popular, both as gifts and as supplements to other genealogical research. One sample of saliva or epithelial cells from a cheek swab can be analyzed by a lab, and the results often reveal genetic histories going back hundreds or thousands of years.

Some DNA ancestry kits can also reveal medical information about genetically based conditions, so users can take appropriate steps to address those issues. Some kits only provide broad strokes of information, while others can be used to confirm paternity or identify lost relatives.

We’ve taken a fresh look at our short list of recommended DNA ancestry kits and have made a few adjustments based on consumer preferences and advances in the industry. Our returning top pick is as comprehensive as it gets, while our most affordable pick would make a great gift.

Best DNA ancestry kits of 202023andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test: This is the DNA kit to consider when both heritage and genetic health are important issues to explore through DNA analysis. AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test: This pick retains its spot because it delivers both heritage and health information at an appealing entry-level price. DNA Consultants Fingerprint Plus: A newcomer to our short list, this higher-end DNA kit provides the level of scientific analysis that many amateur genealogists seek when developing in-depth family histories.

What is a DNA ancestry kit?

Many people become interested in discovering their ethnic roots and family histories, either for personal enlightenment or medical/legal reasons. A DNA ancestry kit helps with this process through scientific analysis of a donor’s saliva or epithelial cells. The genetic information helps identify regions of the world where similar DNA profiles are most likely to be found, although many DNA tests for home use cannot narrow down to a specific country or city.

There are three common testing methods for ancestry DNA analysis. One requires a sample of a Y-chromosome, which limits the test to male donors only. The results should reveal the ethnicity of ancestors on the paternal side. Another test uses mitochondrial DNA from either gender to determine ethnicity of ancestors on the maternal side. Perhaps the most comprehensive DNA test is called autosomal, which analyzes the DNA profiles from both sides of the donor’s family.

The overall effectiveness of a DNA ancestry test depends largely on the testing company’s proprietary database. Some DNA testing facilities have information from thousands of world regions available, which means the results could be narrowed down to a certain part of Italy or Slovakia, for example. Other companies have a more limited database, which means the results could indicate an eastern European or a north African heritage. Other genealogical records would be required to form a more detailed family tree.

One helpful application of a DNA heritage involves genetic health screening. Advanced DNA tests can reveal if a donor has a family history of certain genetic disorders, from lactose intolerance to heart disease. While this knowledge can help test-takers make informed medical decisions, it can also create privacy issues. Security of the information derived from DNA testing is certainly a major consideration — some companies may be able to claim ownership rights of donated DNA samples.

The cost of a DNA ancestry kit largely depends on the level of analysis it provides. At-home kits that provide basic ethnic backgrounds can cost as little as $70, including processing fees. More detailed tests for both heritage and genetic health information can cost up to $200, and results may be difficult to interpret without a professional consultation.

FAQQ. Will a standard DNA ancestry test reveal which countries my ancestors were from?

A. For the most part, DNA tests used to trace family heritage only narrow the results to regions, not individual countries. For example, the results may indicate a connection to eastern Europe, but not necessarily to Slovakia or Hungary. Other forms of genealogy should be used to find specific countries or cities of origin.

Q. What is the best sample collection method for an older person?

A. There are two common methods for collecting DNA samples for analysis: saliva or a cheek swab. Of the two, a cheek swab is often easier for older users to collect because of reduced saliva production as people age.

In-depth reviews for best DNA ancestry kits

Best of the best: 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test

What we like: Compares DNA from over 2,000 regions. All personal data is encrypted. Includes genetic health information. Good source for adoption research.

What we dislike: An insufficient sample can cause long delays. Customer service is variable.

Best bang for your buck: AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test

What we like: Results available in eight weeks. Affordable price point for comprehensive analysis. Includes data from over 1,000 regions. Living relative contact is possible.

What we dislike: Asian results are too broad. Company can claim ownership of DNA.

Choice 3: DNA Consultants Fingerprint Plus

What we like: Test is easy to administer, with fast turnaround time. Results can be discussed one-on-one with company consultant. Identifies a wide array of ethnic groups.

What we dislike: Noticeably more expensive than other DNA tests. Results can be challenging to interpret.

