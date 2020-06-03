The best dive watch

Are you a scuba diver looking for a watch that can keep up with your underwater adventures? It needs to be not only reliable, but also equipped with the features and functions you need for your next excursion.

Dive watches boast water resistance up to 100 meters. As part of their rugged design, you'll find most styles feature secure wristbands as well as crack- or scratch-resistant watch crystals. To facilitate use in low-light conditions, dive watches are also equipped with backlit faces, luminescent hands, and other illumination details.

Not sure which dive watch is best for you? Keep reading our buying guide, which includes shopping tips and a few recommendations, like our favorite, Citizen Men's Dive Watch, which uses Eco-Drive technology to convert light into energy to run continuously without requiring a battery change.

Considerations when choosing dive watches

Water resistance/depth rating

To be classified as a dive watch, the watch must be water-resistant to a depth rating of at least 100 meters (300 feet). With that said, that's the bare minimum, and most divers gravitate to dive watches with a depth rating of 200 to 300 meters. Many experienced divers invest in performance dive watches, as they offer depth ratings up to 500 meters.

Band and casing material

Considering dive watches are exposed to extreme conditions and subjected to rugged wear, it comes as no surprise that they're designed to last. Their watch bands are made of lightweight yet durable materials such as stainless steel, silicone, rubber, resin, or sometimes titanium. The casings are usually made of stainless steel or titanium, both of which are corrosion-resistant.

Features

Rotating bezel

Dive watches are equipped with rotating bezels, as they help you keep track of your dive time. Simply rotate them to set your marker over the minute you begin the dive. If you're concerned about the bezel shifting during underwater activity, rest assured that they're unidirectional for this reason.

Screw-down crown

The crown is a tiny knob used to wind the watch, change the time, or set the date. The vast majority of dive watches have a screw-down or screw-in crown, as they prevent water from seeping inside the watch.

Illumination details

It's not unusual to dive in low-light conditions, which is why most dive watches have luminescent digits and hands. Some dive watches also have backlit watch faces, which can be set to glow indefinitely, or are turned on with the press of a button. There are also some dive watches that have reflective detail around the bezel or band.

Depth gauge

Select watches help you track your dives with a depth gauge. While you'll end up spending more for this feature, keep in mind the investment is also one in convenience. After all, if your watch doesn't have a depth gauge, you'll need to carry a separate gauge -- when you're trying to travel with as few items as possible.

Price

Dive watches with a depth rating of 100 meters or less typically cost between $20 and $50. Styles with a depth rating of 200 to 300 meters, many of which are stainless steel, cost between $100 and $500. High-end styles featuring a depth rating of 500 meters can cost up to $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Are there any smart dive watches?

A. There are, however given their technology and advanced design, you'll spend as much as $2,000 on them. Given their high prices, many divers who invest in smart dive watches often get them covered under their homeowners or renters insurance policies.

Q. Can my dive watch be repaired if it breaks?

A. It depends on the nature of the damage. Contact the manufacturer to see what they're capable of fixing at the corporate level with their watchmakers. To expedite repairs, some manufacturers will defer you to an approved local vendor.

Dive watches we recommend

Best of the best: Citizen's Men's Dive Watch

Our take: ISO-certified dive watch with Citizen's signature Eco-Drive technology.

What we like: Water resistant to 990 feet and appropriate for scuba diving. Backed by a five-year warranty.

What we dislike: High-maintenance watch whose internal parts may require replacement according to a schedule.

Best bang for your buck: Casio's Men's Stainless Steel Dive-Style Watch

Our take: Despite being practical and affordable, this watch features a high-end design.

What we like: Water-resistant to 656 feet. Black stainless steel case and resin band are durable.

What we dislike: Can feel a bit heavy or cumbersome during underwater activity.

Choice 3: Timex's Women's Ironman Triathlon Chronograph Digital Watch

Our take: Rugged design with features geared toward intense aquatic activities.

What we like: Water-resistant to 330 feet. Sporty, lightweight design. 99-lap counter and 24-hour countdown timer.

What we dislike: Includes only a one-year limited warranty.

