The level of skill, talent, and mastery of an instrument are all primary concerns that help define an artist. However, another crucial facet in establishing identity is having a unique sound. Guitarists, in particular, go to great lengths to find equipment that allows them to do just that. A key component in any guitarist's sonic arsenal is a distortion pedal.

The best distortion pedal adds an adequate level of crunch and gives the player a wide range of control over the color and intensity of that crunch. MXR's Super Badass Distortion is our favorite because it offers an expansive range of options with just a handful of controls. If you'd like to learn more about MXR's Super Badass Distortion or the features to look for in other quality distortion pedals, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing distortion pedals

There are three knobs that define all distortion pedals. These knobs control the unit's intensity, color, and volume.

Intensity

This knob is typically labeled "distortion," "gain," or "drive." Basically, it controls the level or the intensity of the distortion. It can range from being a clean sound to being so distorted that the note is unrecognizable.

Color

The tone knob allows the player to adjust the loudness and softness of specific frequencies. It can also be comprised of several knobs that all work together for the same purpose. If the distortion pedal has more than one knob, those knobs will most often be labeled "bass" and "treble." Some models also feature a mid-range knob as well.

Volume

As it sounds, the volume control determines how loud the overall sound is. This knob might also be labeled "level."

Features

Aside from the three main controls found on every distortion pedal, there are a few other features to consider.

Bypass

The bypass is a switch that, in essence, turns the entire pedal either on or off (lets the signal pass without being affected). Some bypass switches may just be a little metal button that you step on while others are large and actually resemble a pedal.

Toggle

If your distortion pedal has a toggle switch, it generally means that you can quickly change between which frequencies are emphasized. It allows you to drastically change your overall sound in an instant.

Dual channel

A distortion pedal with dual channels allows you to create two custom settings that you can quickly switch between while performing. This would come in handy if you needed to play both rhythm and lead in the same song.

Multiple effects

Some of the higher-end distortion pedals may include additional effects, such as reverb or tremolo, to offer the musician a broader sonic palette.

Manufacturer-specific features

Sometimes, exactly what you need is something that no other distortion pedal offers. To satisfy this need, some manufacturers create pedals that have unique functions that set them apart from other models on the market.

Price

You can find a budget distortion pedal for just over $20. If you would like a little more control over your sound, you'll be spending between $50 and $100. Between $100 and $200, you'll find distortion pedals that feature additional effects and offer precision control over your sound.

FAQ

Q. My distortion pedal isn't giving me the sound I hear in my favorite songs. Should I return it?

A. Not necessarily. The sound you hear on most recordings involves a setup that includes far more than a single distortion pedal. In order to achieve the sounds you desire, you may need to purchase several other pedals (e.g., reverb, tremolo, chorus, flanger, etc.).

Q. What is the best way to discover the sound I want?

A. Experiment. Start with all the knobs on your distortion pedal at noon and make adjustments clockwise or counterclockwise to learn, not only what each knob does, but how they work together to shape and color the sound.

Distortion pedals we recommend

Best of the best: MXR's Super Badass Distortion

Our take: A versatile analog distortion pedal that can deliver a great deal of power.

What we like: MXR's distortion pedal can take you from a cleaner overdriven sound to a raunchy distortion. It features three tone control knobs (bass, mid, and treble) along with a distortion level and output control.

What we dislike: The volume knob is sensitive, so be aware that the unit can get extremely loud with just a partial twist.

Best bang for your buck: Pro Co's RAT2 Distortion

Our take: A distortion pedal that can be applied to rhythm and lead guitar parts with equal satisfaction.

What we like: This distortion pedal can add a satisfying grit to chords or infuse a lead line with an aggressive roar. The three knobs allow you to control the amount of distortion, the frequencies that get emphasized, and the volume level.

What we dislike: Rarely, there is an issue with quality control and a defective unit slips through. Be sure to test all the elements of this distortion pedal upon receipt.

Choice 3: TC Electronic's Dark Matter Distortion Pedal

Our take: An affordable pedal that offers a broad range of tonal control, but is a little lighter on the distortion side.

What we like: This pedal features gain, bass, treble, and level controls to allow for easy adjustments to your sound. The voice switch lets you quickly enhance the bass response of the instrument, while the true bypass delivers a clean sound with no loss of tone.

What we dislike: If you play heavier, raunchier music, this pedal might be a little too clean for your needs.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.