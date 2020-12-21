Cleaning your bathroom of all the dirt and grime that builds up is a tough job on its own, but if your cleaner doesn’t contain a disinfectant, you can scrub all day and night and not get rid of germs. If you want to be sure that your bathroom is free of bacteria and germs, use a disinfecting bathroom cleaner — you can trust that your bathroom is clean and disinfected, so your family can stay healthy and safe.

Our buying guide has the facts you need to find the best disinfecting bathroom cleaner for your home. We’ve included some specific product recommendations, such as our top choice from Spray Nine, which can disinfect the bathroom and works as a degreaser in the kitchen.

Considerations when choosing disinfecting bathroom cleaners

EPA certification

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certifies disinfectant products to verify that they perform as their label indicates; the product then receives an EPA registration number that’s printed on the label.

Always choose a disinfecting bathroom cleaner that features an EPA registration number so you can be sure that it works as the label claims.

Broad-spectrum

Disinfecting bathroom cleaners are tested for their effectiveness against specific germs. If you don’t buy a broad-spectrum formula, you might have to buy several different cleaners to ensure that all the germs and bacteria in your bathroom are targeted. Broad-spectrum disinfectants work against all microorganisms for complete protection.

Dwell time

A disinfecting bathroom cleaner doesn’t clean germs on contact. Instead, it takes a certain amount of time for the formula to do its job. This period is known as a cleaner’s dwell time, during which the cleaner must sit on the surface without any disturbance. Some disinfecting cleaners require as much as three minutes of dwell time, while others only require a minute.

There’s usually no significant difference in dwell time among cleaners, but if you want to clean as quickly as possible, use a disinfecting bathroom cleaner with the shortest dwell time possible.

Features

Eco-friendliness

If you’re concerned about your disinfecting bathroom cleaner’s environmental impact, look for an eco-friendly formula. These products contain non-toxic and (in some cases) all-natural ingredients. This often means that they’re more expensive as well.

Shelf life

Most disinfecting bathroom cleaners have a shelf life of one year, though you can find some formulas that may stay effective for up to two years. In most cases, the cleaners are used frequently enough that you don’t have to worry about the cleaner expiring before you use it up.

Some manufacturers list specific storage instructions that can help prolong the cleaner’s shelf life. Read the label to learn the best way to store your cleaner.

Size

You usually get a better value if you purchase a large bottle or container of disinfecting bathroom cleaner. Bear in mind most formulas only have a shelf life of a year to avoid buying more than you’ll use.

Scent

The ingredients in disinfecting bathroom cleaners often have a strong, harsh odor that’s unpleasant to inhale for long. Fortunately, many formulas feature fragrance that gives the cleaner a more pleasant smell. If you’re sensitive to scents, opt for a formula that uses natural fragrances to avoid irritation.

Price

You pay under $10 for a basic disinfecting bathroom cleaner. In the $10 to $25 range are high-quality, broad-spectrum formulas. Many eco-friendly formulas fall in this price range, too. If you’re willing to spend more than $25, you can choose from packs that contain multiple bottles or a large refill bottle.

FAQ

Q. Is there a difference between disinfecting and sanitizing?

A. Sanitizing a surface means that you’re removing a specific bacteria for a 99.9% reduction. Disinfecting is similar, but you’re removing a larger variety of microorganisms.

Q. Do I need to wear protective gear while using a disinfecting bathroom cleaner?

A. To effectively kill bacteria and other microorganisms, disinfecting bathroom cleaners are rather potent, so it's best to protect your eyes and skin — wear safety goggles and cleaning gloves when cleaning your bathroom with a disinfecting cleaner.

Disinfecting bathroom cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: Spray Nine Heavy-Duty Cleaner/Degreaser and Disinfectant

Our take: A potent multipurpose cleaning product that disinfects and degreases.

What we like: Works on 99.9% of germs. Only requires 30 to 45 seconds to disinfect. Can fight mold and mildew. Versatile enough to take the place of several different cleaning products.

What we dislike: Has a strong scent that may irritate some users. Pricier than other cleaners.

Best bang for your buck: Seventh Generation Professional Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner

Our take: An easy-to-use, plant-based formula that cleans, disinfects, and neutralizes odors.

What we like: Can kill 99.99% of common germs. Doesn’t contain any chemical fragrance. Formula is biodegradable. Doesn’t require rinsing or wiping away.

What we dislike: Has a strong thyme and citrus scent that can be overpowering.

Choice 3: RMR-141 Disinfectant Spray Cleaner

Our take: A versatile cleaner, disinfectant, and fungicide that can prevent mold from coming back and works on multiple surfaces.

What we like: Effective on 141 microorganisms that can cause viruses. Doesn’t have a strong odor. Works well on ceramic tile and stone. Recommended for use in the bathroom, kitchen, and other rooms.

What we dislike: Formula includes ammonia, which can be toxic to people and animals. Only kills certain types of bacteria.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.