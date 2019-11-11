The best dishwasher detergent

Ready to make kitchen cleanup a breeze? Choose a top-quality dishwasher detergent to keep glassware and dishes shiny and streak-free after each wash.

Dishwasher detergents come in powder, gel, and pod formulas. They have a variety of active ingredients to dislodge stubborn stains and stuck-on food particles. Some formulas feature aggressive cleaning agents, like bleach. There are also natural formulas that clean with plant-derived ingredients.

Read our shopping guide to choose a dishwasher detergent that meets your needs. We're including our top pick, Cascade's Platinum Dishwasher Detergent, which features a powerful formula capable of removing 24-hour stuck-on food.

Considerations when choosing dishwasher detergents

Dish soap vs. dishwasher detergent

Dish soap is used strictly when washing dishes by hand in the sink. Neither the formula nor consistency are suited for use inside a dishwasher -- the suds can cause an overflow and a wet kitchen floor.

Dishwasher detergent, on the other hand, is more concentrated and has a bubble-free formula, meaning no overflowing dishwashers. The formula has a combination of cleaning agents, some of which get to work as soon as the load starts, as well as others that gradually activate during washing.

Types of detergent

Powder: Powder detergents are by far the least expensive option, and you have plenty of choices between affordable and premium brands. It's important to measure the right amount each time, otherwise you end up with either under-cleaned or streaky dishes. While powder detergents get the job done, they're not well-suited for deep cleaning of dirty pots and pans.

Gel: Gel detergents are popular since they're less abrasive than powder formulas. However, this sometimes means they're not as good at cleaning as they lack certain active ingredients that help dislodge stuck-on food. Gel's gentleness makes it a good choice to clean glassware.

Pods and tablets: Pods and tablets are as convenient as you can get because they're pre-measured. Pods and tablets often have unique formulas that combine the best ingredients to provide the most thorough cleaning possible. Given their many benefits, it's no surprise they're the most expensive option.

Affordability

It's important to consider how often you use the dishwasher to determine how much you can spend on detergent. If you only use it a couple times a week, you can get away with buying the odd package on sale. If you expect to wash daily or more often, you should probably buy in bulk and calculate the cost into your monthly household expenses.

Cleaning needs

To determine your cleaning needs, consider what you're cleaning. Dishes, silverware, glass, and even dishwasher-safe containers all have to be washed differently, and some cleaners are more appropriate for those items than others. If you expect to load all these items into your dishwasher, opt for an all-purpose cleaner. If you intend to do separate loads, you may have a collection of detergents.

Safe packaging

Detergent packaging has been a household safety concern in recent years. Some detergents are manufactured in child-safe, tamper-resistant packaging. Other detergents don't have these features, so it's important to keep them out of reach of small children as well as pets.

Price

The best way to compare prices for dishwasher detergents is the cost per load. Powder detergent costs between 10 and 30 cents per load, whereas pods can cost between 10 and 40 cents per load. Gel formulas fall somewhere in between powder and pods with an average of 20 cents per load.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to add more dishwasher detergent to an especially full or dirty load of dishes?

A. No. Dishwasher detergents are designed to clean a dishwasher at full capacity. There's no need to overload your detergent tabs or gel formulas for a deep cleaning, as there are plenty of modes on your dishwasher to adjust instead.

Q. Do I have to rinse dishes before placing them inside the dishwasher?

A. No, unless you'd like to eliminate major particles that hold onto odors if left for a couple days inside the dishwasher before running it. Some detergents work fine on their own, but you may need to rinse and pretreat dishes with stubborn stains.

Dishwasher detergents we recommend

Best of the best: Cascade's Platinum ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent

Our take: Reliable and effective formula from a top name. Besides cleaning plates, maintains a clean dishwasher.

What we like: Formula works hard even on stuck or burned-on food. Grease-fighting power is popular among those who bake in casserole dishes.

What we dislike: There's a bit of a chemical odor. Sometimes leaves residue on dishes.

Best bang for your buck: Ecover's Zero Automatic Dishwasher Tablets

Our take: Budget-friendly option whose formula is naturally derived and free of fragrance, dyes, and chlorine.

What we like: Deep-cleans filthy dishes and glasses without harsh ingredients. Biodegradable formula.

What we dislike: Occasionally leaves spots and particles on dishes.

Choice 3: Seventh Generation's Dishwasher Detergent Gel

Our take: Safe and powerful gel formula made in the USA.

What we like: Nontoxic with a plant-based formula. Cruelty-free and frustration-free packaging.

What we dislike: Hefty price tag. Some residue is difficult to remove.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.