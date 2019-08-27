Disc golf is an enjoyable -- if slightly unusual -- sport that can be best described as a mixture of golf and frisbee. Anyone serious about learning to play disc golf should head to their nearest course with their own disc golf set containing the basic discs necessary for play.

This guide is designed to help you pick the best disc golf set out there. Our favorite is the Kestrel Discs Golf Pro Set, which includes three discs to cover the basics plus a quality bag that holds up to a dozen discs.

Considerations when choosing disc golf sets

Disc type

Three main types of discs are found in the world of disc golf, and the majority of disc golf sets contain one of each. As you progress, you might find you need more than one of every type, since discs from different brands have their own properties.

Drivers are discs designed to travel long distances, so this is generally the first disc you reach for when you start aiming for a new basket. You can find two subtypes of drivers: distance drivers and fairway drivers. Distance drivers are designed to go as far as possible, but can lack control. Fairway drivers are easier to control but don't go quite as far, which makes them best for beginners.

Mid-range discs are for use when you're approaching the basket but aren't too close. They have great control to help you sink your disc the first time.

Putters are best for short distances; they don't fly too far and drop quickly. They should be easy to aim and to throw straight.

Flight ratings

The majority of manufacturers give their discs flight ratings to give you a picture of how the disc will act when it's in the air. Generally, flight ratings relate to speed, turn (how the disc turns at the end of its flight), glide (how far the disc tends to glide and whether it drops off sharply), and fade (whether the disc arcs back in the opposite direction to its flight path).

Features

Weight

Lighter discs tend to travel slower through the air and are easier to control, so disc golf sets aimed at beginners usually have lightweight discs. Heavier discs tend to go fast and far but are trickier to control, so they're best left to experienced players.

Colors

Each disc in your set should be of a different color, not for aesthetic purposes but so you can quickly and easily tell them apart.

Carry case

Some sets include a handy case that you can carry your discs in as you play.

Disc golf set prices

Disc golf sets are fairly reasonably priced considering they're all you need to play this fun game. You can pay anywhere between $10 and $60 for a disc golf set, depending on the overall quality and whether it's designed for newbies or professionals.

FAQ

Q. How can I learn more about playing disc golf?

A. Learning disc golf can seem a little overwhelming when you're new to the sport. Our best advice is to just go out there and practice, though if you have zero experience, you might want to practice your throws in your backyard or an open field first. Some disc golf courses have instructors on hand who can teach you the basics or help you improve your game.

Q. How long will my discs last?

A. Disc golf discs are quite sturdy and can last for years of regular use, though high-speed collisions with trees or other obstacles can cause damage, especially to cheaper, lighter discs. It's likely that you'll lose your discs somewhere on the fairway before they wear out from overuse.

Disc golf sets we recommend

Best of the best: Kestrel Discs Golf Pro Set

Our take: With distance driver, mid-range, and putter discs, this set contains everything you need to get started with the sport.

What we like: Quality 172g discs are PDGA approved. Bag can hold 12 discs and has a side water bottle holder. Four color options to choose from. Free ebook included.

What we dislike: Discs may be hard for beginners to control.

Best bang for your buck: Driven Disc Golf Starter Set

Our take: If you're looking for an affordable set to start out with, this is an excellent choice, although experienced players might find discs lacking.

What we like: Contains three discs for long-distance, mid-range, and short-distance throws, plus a mini marker disc. Score sheets included help you keep track of who's winning.

What we dislike: Lightweight discs aren't as durable as heavier options.

Choice 3: Innova Champion Disc Golf Set

Our take: Although these 150g discs are designed for newer players, they don't skimp on quality the way some beginner sets do.

What we like: High-quality, long-lasting discs. PDGA approved for tournament use. Set contains a putter, driver, and mid-range disc.

What we dislike: May be slightly too fast for beginner disc golfers.

