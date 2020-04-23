The best disc golf basket

If you have decided you love playing disc golf at the park, but you'd like to improve your success in the game, consider purchasing a disc golf basket to use for practice at home.

Portable disc golf baskets give you many of the same features as the permanently installed baskets at the park, but you can fold them down and take them with you anywhere.

Our favorite model is the MVP Black Hole Pro 24-Chain Basket, which has high-quality features that resemble permanently installed baskets at the park. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing disc golf baskets

In disc golf, players throw a disc (similar to a Frisbee) toward a basket that sits on a pole. The game scores like golf, with the basket serving as the hole in golf. The basket has chains hanging from the top, helping to "catch" the disc, so it lands in the basket.

Disc golf baskets made for the park will be on a permanent pole. Disc golf baskets made for use at home will be portable. Following are some of the types of portable disc golf baskets:

Fold down: The entire unit folds down to a small size for transport, almost like a campfire chair.

Disassemble: Some baskets will pull apart into a few pieces for easier transport.

Narrow target: A basket that's smaller than regulation size, so you can practice accuracy in your shots.

Features

Even though models of disc golf baskets may have a similar look, the components manufacturers use to make the baskets can vary quite a bit. Higher-quality materials will deliver a longer lifespan.

Pole and frame

The frame in a portable disc golf basket almost certainly will consist of a metal pole with a base on the bottom that provides stability. The base may consist of a circular frame or multiple legs.

Occasionally, you may find a plastic pole and frame in an inexpensive disc golf basket. However, these baskets will tip over frequently, making the game less enjoyable or almost unplayable.

Basket

The basket itself sits a couple of feet from the top of the pole, which runs through the middle of the basket. The basket must catch the disc for the shot to be successful.

Baskets in fold-down units may consist of a canvas or mesh material, so they can fold down to a small size. In heavy-duty units, the basket will consist of metal, which is sturdier than other materials.

Chains

Chains stretching from the top of the pole to the bottom of the basket are the key to throwing the disc into the basket.

When the disc strikes the chains, it stops the momentum of the disc, allowing it to fall into the basket. A great set of chains is important in creating a realistic feel for your disc golf game.

Chains often consist of stainless steel, although cheap chains could consist of plastic. Units with two dozen or more hanging chains will give you better results, but some inexpensive units may only have one dozen chains.

Price

Expect to pay $60 to $100 for portable disc golf baskets made for occasional use. For competitive play and the most rugged materials, expect to pay $100 to $200.

FAQ

Q. Is there an official size and design type for disc golf baskets?

A. Yes. The Professional Disc Golf Association maintains the rules and specifications for equipment.

Q. Do I need to store the disc golf basket inside and away from the weather?

A. Storing a portable basket indoors is a good idea. Some materials in these inexpensive baskets may rust when constantly exposed to rain and other weather conditions.

Disc golf baskets we recommend

Best of the best: MVP Disc Sports' Black Hole Pro 24-Chain Portable Disc Golf Basket

Our take: Using a sturdy frame with 24 chains hanging from it, you'll receive many of the same benefits as a permanently installed basket.

What we like: Portable design, so you can take it anywhere you want to play. Well-balanced frame.

What we dislike: Don't leave it outside in the elements, as it could rust.

Best bang for your buck: Yaheetech's Portable Disc Golf Basket

Our take: Design is made for simple assembly and disassembly, so you can take it with you anywhere.

What we like: Gives you a sturdier frame that you may expect at this reasonable price point.

What we dislike: Chains could pop loose if you treat the frame too roughly.

Choice 3: Innova's DISCatcher Traveler Target

Our take: One of the lightest baskets in terms of weight, so it has a highly portable design.

What we like: Folds up to a small size for transport. Includes a flag at the top to increase visibility.

What we dislike: Not the sturdiest design, so it will not stand up to rough treatment.

