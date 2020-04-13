The best Dirt Devil vacuum

The Dirt Devil brand has largely become associated with portable and powerful handheld vacs, but in reality, the company offers a much wider assortment of models, from lightweight sticks to full-size uprights. The feature many customers often praise is the retail price point. Dirt Devil vacuums are noticeably less expensive in a head-to-head comparison. This doesn't mean the designers sacrificed power or durability, however.

Many Dirt Devil vacuums are considered animal-friendly, which means they have the additional suction power and brush technology to remove stubborn pet hair. A number of Dirt Devil handheld or stick vacs are also cordless, making them ideal for RVs, cars, and boats. A Dirt Devil vacuum may not offer the same number of onboard attachments as other brands, but they do incorporate crevice tools and brushes into the original housing.

If you are interested in a new Dirt Devil vacuum, keep reading our helpful shopping guide. We have assembled a collection of models that should meet a wide variety of needs. At the top of our list is the Dirt Devil Razor Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Swivel Steering, a versatile full-size upright that can handle pet hair with ease and maneuver effortlessly around furniture.

Considerations when choosing Dirt Devil vacuums

Size and design

A handheld vacuum is exceptionally lightweight and portable, but is largely designed for spot cleanings and small dry spills. Because it is cordless, the total running time will be limited.

Another popular vacuum style is called an upright. An upright vacuum is a good choice for daily household carpet cleaning, because it has a larger-capacity dustbin, agitator brushes, cyclonic suction, and a steady corded power source. Dirt Devil uprights may not be quite as heavy as full-size brands like Dyson or Bissell, but they are designed to cover the same type of terrain.

A canister vacuum also works well for whole-house cleaning. A separate canister on caster wheels contains the motor and collection bin, and the user can access nonlinear surfaces like curtains or walls with extended hoses and attachments.

A relatively new style option is a stick vacuum, which essentially attaches a cordless handheld model to a miniaturized upright handle. A stick vac typically features a smaller version of an agitator brush for general vacuuming, but the handheld portion can be removed for spot cleaning.

Cordless or corded?

Dirt Devil vacuums are available in two power modes: corded or cordless. A corded model includes a standard household power cord that can be plugged into a wall outlet or power inverter. The length of the cord can be a consideration, since unplugging and plugging a power cord can become tedious when cleaning a large area or multiple rooms. Many upright and canister vacuums are corded, but there are some corded handheld models as well.

Cordless Dirt Devil vacuums use a rechargeable battery that provides comparable motor power for a certain amount of time. Cordless models are ideal for locations where standard AC power is not available, such as cars, RVs, and campgrounds. Many handheld and stick vacs are cordless, but full-size cordless models are not common.

Features

Proprietary technology

The Dirt Devil company has developed several proprietary features that separate their models from other manufacturers. Many of their vacuums contain an Endura cyclonic system that addresses the issue of suction loss. There is also a powerful brushroll system on premium models called the Spin4Pro. This feature helps qualify Dirt Devil as an effective pet-hair vacuum.

Accessories

Dirt Devil offers many popular attachments and auxiliary brushes, but their availability depends largely on the size and style of the model. Many upright and canister vacs include extension wands for reaching remote locations. A crevice tool reaches deep into furniture cushions and other tight spots. A dust brush agitates dirt on hardwood floors. There are also attachments for deep cleaning furniture upholstery and grout.

Price

Most handheld and stick Dirt Devil vacuums retail for less than $100, while upright and canister models can cost between $100 and $160.

FAQ

Q. Does Dirt Devil offer pet hair or animal-friendly models?

A. Yes, a number of Dirt Devil products have the stronger motors and tangle-resistant brushes many pet owners look for in an animal-friendly vacuum cleaner. The model may be promoted as such on the packaging, or customer reviews may mention this positive feature for pet owners.

Q. Will my new Dust Devil vacuum lose suction power over time?

A. Many handheld and smaller stick vacuums do suffer from a loss of suction power over time, but a well-maintained Dust Devil should provide decent performance for years. You may want to consider investing in a full-size vacuum cleaner for general use and reserving a handheld or stick vacuum for spot cleaning.

Dirt Devil vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Dirt Devil Razor Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Swivel Steering

Our take: This full-size model has the suction and brushing power to remove pet hair and other difficult materials from most types of flooring.

What we like: Swivel head very maneuverable around furniture. Corded motor does not lose suction, even with extension.

What we dislike: Heavier weight may be a drawback for some users. Not as effective on hard flooring.

Best bang for your buck: Dirt Devil Simpli-Stik Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: This lightweight stick model is handy to have on hand between regular vacuumings or for quick removal of pet hair and dry spills.

What we like: Includes a detachable hand vacuum. Very lightweight and easy to carry from room to room. Surprisingly powerful suction for its size.

What we dislike: Plastic housing and components not as durable as other models.

Choice 3: Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: This pet-hair-friendly handheld model is loud, but it has the power to remove stubborn dirt and the portability to handle staircases.

What we like: Long power cord provides good range. Suction is very powerful for a handheld model. Works on pet hair. Flip-out crevice tool attached.

What we dislike: Excessive noise can be a consideration. Some dust escapes through vents.

