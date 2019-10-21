The best dimmable light

Lighting doesn't have to be so black-and-white anymore -- there's an alternative to off or on. Dimmable light bulbs, both incandescent and LED, offer varying degrees of brightness.

Dim lighting is ideal to lull a baby to sleep, set the mood, or decrease brightness for those who are sensitive to light. These energy-saving bulbs vary in their settings and features, so finding the right bulbs for your home means weighing all options.

Let us shed some light on the subject with this buying guide. Our favorite model, TP-Link's Kasa Smart LED Light Bulb Dimmable 50W Equivalent One-Pack, is smart-home ready and ideal for the tech-savvy homeowner.

Considerations when choosing dimmable light bulbs

How dimmable light bulbs work

If you're wondering how dimmable light bulbs work, then the first thing to understand is that there's a difference between incandescent and LED bulbs. To dim an incandescent bulb, you just need to reduce the voltage supply. This is easily done by a switch or dial attached to the power cord on the lamp.

LED light bulbs, on the other hand, actually contain electrical circuits (drivers) and light-emitting diodes made from semiconductors. Given their involved, technical design, it's no wonder that there's more than one way LED light bulbs can be dimmed.

Types of LED dimming

Analog

Analog dimming works similarly to that of incandescent bulbs in that you're reducing the current with a switch. While it's simple to operate, analog dimming could result in flickering, and it can be somewhat unreliable in terms of controlling brightness.

Pulse width modulation

Pulse width modulation (PWM) has a unique operation, in which it rapidly turns the LED off and on so fast that your brain "averages" the brightness it sees. As an example, when the LED is on 25% of the time, and off the rest, the brain will see one-quarter brightness. It's a reliable choice when used with a trailing-edge dimmer.

Smart bulbs

For switchless operation, go wireless with a smart LED bulb. They're operated via WiFi through virtual assistants like Alexa, Cortana, or Siri and may have advanced settings for timers and colors. The only downside is that some WiFi signals are weaker than others, so a finicky WiFi signal can result in unreliable smart LED bulbs.

Features

Brightness

While brightness is often expressed in wattage, this is actually the energy consumption of the bulb, not its brightness.

LED bulbs are often advertised as being "100-watt equivalent" and the like to give you an accurate idea of their brightness. A 100-watt-equivalent LED has an energy consumption much closer to 12 watts. As you can imagine, LED bulbs are far more energy-efficient, resulting in savings -- which makes their lofty ticket price a bit more palatable.

Color temperature

Color temperature is the whiteness of a bulb and is expressed in degrees of Kelvins (K). The lower the number, the less intense the whiteness is. Incandescent soft white bulbs come in at 2,700K, while warm white bulbs measure 3,500K. LED bulbs, often with daylight-simulating brightness, are around 5,000K.

Safe bulb disposal tips

It's important to safely dispose of your old light bulbs once you replace them with dimmable LEDs. Incandescent, halogen, and LED light bulbs are considered trash. Place them in a paper bag before tossing them in the garbage. Fluorescent bulbs, on the other hand, contain mercury and must be disposed of at a recycling center. Some hardware and office supply stores offer free bulb recycling as well.

Price

You can pick up an inexpensive value pack of dimmable light bulbs for less than $25, though they can flicker and might not be as bright as other models. Premium dimmable light bulbs, particularly those with smart technology, cost between $40 and $60 each.

FAQ

Q. Are dimmable light bulbs safe for use outdoors?

A. There are some outdoor dimmable light bulbs on the market, though they tend to cost more since they're weather-resistant. Regular dimmable bulbs are only intended for indoor use.

Q. Can I use dimmable light bulbs with an antique lamp?

A. It depends on the design of the lamp and its wiring. With that said, you can purchase an updated wiring conversion kit for to make the lamp compatible

Dimmable light bulbs we recommend

Best of the best: TP-Link's Smart LED Light Bulb Dimmable 50-Watt Equivalent One-Pack

Our take: Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana for hands-free dimming.

What we like: Device pairing is seamless. Once set up, this bulb is easy to control even outside the home with apps.

What we dislike: This bulb comes with a bit of a learning curve and is an expensive option.

Best bang for your buck: Philips' Soft White Dimmable 60-Watt Equivalent Eight-Pack

Our take: Reliable dimmer and energy efficient from a leading light bulb brand.

What we like: Balanced brightness with no ambient buzzing. Great value.

What we dislike: Some flickering when dimming, and this bulb won't get as dim as comparable bulbs.

Choice 3: LUNO's A19 Dimmable LED Bulbs 9.5-Watt (60-Watt Equivalent) Four-Pack

Our take: Long-lasting at 25,000 hours, and offers a comfortable yet bright daylight glow.

What we like: Boasts 800 lumens of brightness and has a five-year manufacturer's warranty.

What we dislike: Not compatible with three-way dimmers, and some reports that bulbs become defective early.

