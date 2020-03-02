The best digital scale

If you've set fitness goals recently, you're probably monitoring your weight. To make sure you always have an accurate reading, invest in a digital scale.

A digital scale does more than look sleek and provide accurate numbers. Many of them are able to track metrics like BMI (body mass index) and muscle mass and can even create various user profiles. Advanced digital scales even come with companion apps that sync to fitness trackers.

Not sure where to begin? This buying guide to digital scales can help you find the right one for your needs. Our top pick, Adoric's Smart Digital Scale, helps you track your progress via a companion app.

Considerations when choosing digital scales

Digital vs. analog scales

If you're wondering why you should go high tech with a digital scale, the main reason is accuracy. Analog scales are sensitive to movement and, if not properly calibrated or balanced, can give inaccurate readings.

Another reason to choose a digital scale over an analog one is ease of charting progress. Unlike analog scales, digital scales can create various user profiles and have programmable features. It's convenient and eliminates the back and forth of recording information into apps or notebooks.

Metrics

Basic digital scales will simply track weight in pounds or kilograms. More advanced models, on the other hand, can measure BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, or even BMR (basal metabolic rate). Of course, the more you'd like to measure, the more you can expect to pay for a digital scale.

Features

Power source

The vast majority of digital scales are battery powered. They usually use a few AA or AAA batteries, however, some scales call for coin cell batteries. Many digital scales also have a feature that informs you when it's time to change the battery.

Size

The dimensions of digital scales are usually more than enough to accommodate the average person. If you have large feet, however, you'll need to invest in a scale with a larger platform. Otherwise, if your feet hang over the scale's edges, you'll end up with inaccurate readings.

Display

Another perk of digital scales are their displays, which feature large numbers and are typically backlit. Digital scales with advanced features usually include icons on the display screen, so make sure you check out your user manual to know which feature each one represents.

Weight limit

Digital scales typically have a weight limit of 300 pounds, though each scale is different. Always be sure to check the specifications to make sure the scale will accommodate your weight. If it's not explicitly stated, reach out to the manufacturer for a definitive answer.

Advanced settings

If you're tracking a lot of information during your training or fitness journey, it's worth investing in a digital scale with advanced settings. There are some that can create multiple user profiles or may be calibrated with athletic-specific settings. If you'd like to share information with a fitness tracker, choose a digital scale with smart features that can be synced to apps and platforms.

Price

Entry-level digital scales that track metrics can cost $25 and below, but accuracy in these might not be the best. For more precise models, including those with profiles for multiple users, expect to spend at least $35. Smart scales with companion apps and a variety of integrated functions cost $100 and above.

FAQ

Q. Do digital scales have any safety features?

A. Some scales are equipped with nonslip feet to prevent them from sliding around the floor, which can be especially helpful on slick tile or marble. There are also some platforms that have nonslip detail or are textured to improve grip -- especially helpful when you're barefoot.

Q. How long does a digital scale last?

A. On average, you can expect your digital scale to last three to four years. This is based on regular daily weighings, so if you only use it occasionally, it could last five years or longer.

Digital scales we recommend

Best of the best: Adoric's Smart Digital Scale

Our take: Sleek modern scale with companion app with all the bells and whistles.

What we like: Tracks BMI and muscle mass and has a variety of programmable functions.

What we dislike: App won't work with all devices.

Best bang for your buck: GreaterGoods' Digital Body-Weight Bathroom Scale

Our take: Large backlit display and a low-profile design.

What we like: Easy to recalibrate. Sturdy tempered glass design and well-balanced feet.

What we dislike: May require occasional recalibration.

Choice 3: Famili's Digital Body-Weight Scale

Our take: Texturized weight scale with nonslip detail.

What we like: Easy-to-read backlit display. Durable plastic coating is shatter-resistant.

What we dislike: Some accuracy or calibration issues.

