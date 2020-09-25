The best digital keyboard of 2020

Traditional pianos may have beautiful tones and responsive action, but they can also become heavy and expensive pieces of furniture if a student's interest wanes. This is why many people invest in a digital keyboard, either as a practice instrument or a multi-voice performance synthesizer.

Many digital keyboards duplicate the tone and feel of traditional pianos through the use of weighted keys and touch-sensitive response. Some also provide useful services, such as recording and playback, a metronome, and lighted keys as training aids.

Some advanced digital keyboards can cost as much or even more than traditional pianos, but they are generally easier to transport, and they rarely, if ever, require professional tuning or maintenance.

We have taken a fresh look at our short list of the best digital keyboards, based on changes in the consumer market and upgrades in technology. Our updated list still includes a solid rehearsal model from a dominant brand (Yamaha), and adds a feature-packed keyboard from Korg, a pioneer in the electronic keyboard industry.

Best digital keyboards of 2020

1. Yamaha's YDP184 Arius Series Console Digital Piano: This solidly constructed digital keyboard from a highly respected brand keeps its top spot because of its rich tones and responsive action.

2. Alesis' Recital Pro Digital Piano/Keyboard: This budget-friendly practice keyboard's weighted keys and training mode make it an appealing investment in a beginning student's talents.

3. Korg's LP-380 RH3 Real Weighted Hammer-Action Keyboard: While new to our short list, this weighted-key model from Korg packs a lot of features and voices that will interest both amateurs and professionals.

What you need to know before buying a digital keyboard

For centuries, the only practical way to learn how to play a traditional piano or organ was to invest in a traditional piano or organ. Advances in digital technology, however, have now made it possible for beginners and experts alike to duplicate that sound at a fraction of the weight and size. Headphone jacks make it possible to rehearse without disturbing others, and other inputs and outputs make recording, playback and amplification possible.

When shopping for a digital keyboard, one important consideration is the weight of the keys. Some synthesizer-style models use lightweight spring-loaded keys, which can be very sensitive to changes in velocity and pressure. Others attempt to duplicate traditional piano keys by adding mechanisms that act like leveraged hammers. Piano instructors may encourage students to use these weighted keys in order to develop the same touch as traditional piano performance. Many keyboardists, however, prefer the faster action of a spring-loaded keyboard, especially when using other voices besides piano.

Digital sampling has also allowed manufacturers to install special computer chips that faithfully duplicate actual instrument voices, from strings to horns to guitars. Having a wide range of voices to choose from is always a strong selling point, but traditional piano or organ students using rehearsal keyboards don't necessarily require models containing 100-plus digital voices.

Performance-enhancing accessories can also play into the decision process. Some digital keyboards include dynamic pedals similar to traditional pianos, including a sustain pedal and dampeners. Others incorporate a spring-loaded pitch bender that adds interest to certain voices. There could also be a split keyboard option with one voice on the lower half and another voice on the top half. Multiple voices can even be combined, such as an acoustic guitar and a slow string section.

The retail price of a digital keyboard can vary widely, depending on the quality of the build, the technology included, and the reputation of the manufacturer. An inexpensive spring-loaded keyboard suitable for children can be found on store shelves for less than $100. A quality student rehearsal or amateur enthusiast model with weighted keys and multiple voices can cost between $300 and $500 in a specialized music store. Digital keyboards for professional musicians or dedicated amateurs can easily cost $1,000 or more, plus the cost of additional equipment such as a bench, travel case and amplifier.

FAQ

Q. My son's piano teacher wants him to practice on a digital keyboard with weighted keys? What are weighted keys?

A. A traditional piano's keys are actually levers that force a "hammer" to strike the strings. The mechanism is weighted so the hammer returns to its original position until the key is struck again. Many digital keyboards use lighter spring-loaded keys to activate each note. Some manufacturers recreate the heavier feel of a piano keyboard by adding weight to the keys. This is a good idea for musicians taking traditional piano lessons.

Q. What are touch-sensitive keys?

A. Digital keyboards with touch-sensitive keys often contain dozens of instrumental voices besides piano and organ. Touch-sensitive keys measure how much pressure the performer places on the keys and adjusts the dynamics accordingly. A soft touch yields a softer sound, while a fast strike might create a loud trumpet blast or a strong string attack. Touch-sensitive keys can help performers get more authentic dynamics from selected voices.

In-depth reviews for best digital keyboard

Best of the best: Yamaha's YDP184 Arius Series Console Digital Piano

What we like: Digital recording is possible. Action is similar to traditional piano. Solid chassis construction, weighs 175 pounds. Offers both sustain and damper pedals.

What we dislike: Expensive price point, not ideal for beginners. Keys are heavier than expected.

Best bang for your buck: Alesis' Recital Pro | Digital Piano / Keyboard

What we like: Includes 12 keyboard voices. Entry-level price point. Training mode teaches essentials. Full-size weighted keys.

What we dislike: No sustain option. Some customer complaints about low volume.

Choice 3: Korg's LP-380 RH3 Real Weighted Hammer-Action Keyboard

What we like: Includes a built-in metronome. Features 30 keyboard-related voices. Weighted keys feel like an analog piano. Streamlined modern appearance.

What we dislike: Some keys may be defective on arrival. Not as touch-sensitive as some might want.

