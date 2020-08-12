The best digital camera of 2020

Even though smartphone cameras are extremely popular, standalone digital cameras still have their place in the market.

Photographers using a traditional digital camera will have a significantly higher quality of lens and image sensor versus the camera in a smartphone, which helps the camera to deliver better image quality, while offering more versatility in the types of photos you can create.

We've taken a fresh look at our list of the best digital cameras, adding a couple of high-end models and maintaining a popular model from our traditional best picks.

Best digital cameras of 2020

1. Canon's EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame DSLR: Pro- and high-level amateur photographers alike will love the sharpness and color quality of this impressive DSLR, which is new to our list.

2. Panasonic's Lumix FZ300 Long Zoom Camera: For an easy-to-use camera that's also practical, this long-standing favorite of ours fits the bill.

3. Sony's Alpha A6100 Mirrorless Camera: This newcomer to our list has a smaller camera body than a DSLR, but it provides some of the same image-quality benefits and performance speed of a DSLR.

What to consider before purchasing a digital camera

Start your search for just the right digital camera by thinking about the format you want to use.

Point-and-shoot: A point-and-shoot digital camera has the lens built into the camera, and it is not removable.

DSLR: A digital single lens reflex (DSLR) camera is the highest-quality camera, offering interchangeable lenses in a large camera body.

Mirrorless: A mirrorless camera accepts interchangeable lenses like the DSLR, but it has a significantly smaller body.



Another key aspect of a digital camera is the physical size of the image sensor, which is the light-sensitive device inside the camera body, located behind the lens. An image sensor that's larger in physical size will be able to record light more accurately than a small sensor, and it will perform far better in low-light situations. Here are the common image sensor sizes.

1/2.3-inch: A small image sensor that's only found in point-and-shoot cameras.

Micro Four-Thirds: A medium-sized image sensor that's found in entry-level mirrorless cameras and is slightly smaller than APS-C.

APS-C: A medium-sized image sensor that's common in entry-level DSLR and mirrorless cameras.

Full frame: The largest image sensor found in consumer-level DSLRs and mirrorless cameras.



Finally, pay attention to the number of megapixels (or MP) the image sensor can record. A camera with a higher megapixel count performs better than one with a lower MP count (if the image sensor sizes are the same).

Digital cameras can run anywhere from $150 to $5,000. DSLR cameras are the most expensive, typically costing $400 to $5,000. Mirrorless cameras tend to run in the range of $300 to $4,000. Point-and-shoot cameras will cost $150 to $1,000. Cameras with larger image sensors sit at the higher end of the price range.

FAQ

Q. What do I need to buy besides the digital camera body?

A. Some cameras are sold as the body only, while others are part of a more comprehensive kit, so be sure you know what it is you're buying. Either way, you'll need a lens, a battery, a battery charger, and a memory card to use your camera.

Q. Do I need more than one camera?

A. If you use an interchangeable-lens camera, you can purchase new lenses to give it new features. This should allow you to get by with just one camera.

In-depth reviews for best digital cameras

Best of the best: Canon's EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame DSLR

What we like: For those who want the best of the best on the market, this is the model. Its full-frame image sensor and impressive advanced features allow success in almost any shooting situation.

What we dislike: This is one of the priciest cameras around, but it gives you precise control over your shots. Beginners won't be able to take full advantage of its features.

Best bang for your buck: Panasonic's Lumix FZ300 Long Zoom Camera

What we like: Big zoom lenses on point-and-shoot cameras are beneficial to beginner photographers, allowing them to reach far-off subjects easily, which is nice when shooting landmarks on vacation.

What we dislike: It has a very small image sensor, so it's not going to create the highest-quality images.

Choice 3: Sony's Alpha A6100 Mirrorless Camera

What we like: It uses an APS-C image sensor, which is perfect for beginner and intermediate photographers looking for impressive image quality. The A6100 works fast and performs well in low light.

What we dislike: Some people find the small size of mirrorless cameras difficult to hold properly.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.