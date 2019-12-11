The best digital caliper

While often seen as a specialist instrument, digital calipers are actually easy to use and allow both enthusiastic amateurs and professionals to work and measure with much greater precision than can be achieved with a tape or ruler.

Our buying guide focuses on the important features you need to look for when purchasing a digital caliper. We've also made a few recommendations. Our favorite, Neiko Electronic Digital Caliper, is well-made and offers reliable performance at a very reasonable price.

Considerations when choosing digital calipers

Construction and measuring

Plastic is used in some inexpensive digital calipers, but for a little extra you can get stainless steel. It's stronger and less prone to damage that throws off the accuracy.

While usually pictured with the main jaws used to measure the external dimensions of an object, calipers can actually provide three further ways to take measurements. The smaller rear jaws are used for inside dimensions, a ridge on the side can measure steps, and a protruding "tongue" at the end can measure depth.

While some simply slide open and shut, a thumbwheel is more common. This allows you to apply gentle pressure to ensure consistent readings. A locking wheel is usually provided as well.

Span

A digital caliper is usually rated by the measurement range it's capable of taking (also called the span). Zero to six inches (0 to 150 mm) is the most common, though eight-inch and 12-inch versions are also readily available.

Readings, resolution, and accuracy

Most digital calipers switch easily between inches and millimeters. Many (though not all) also offer the readout as a fraction as well as a decimal (1/8th or 0.125, for example).

Resolution and accuracy are sometimes confused, but they are not the same. Resolution, in this case, is the numerical extent of the display, which varies from 0.01 inch to 0.0005 inch (or mm equivalents). Accuracy is how close to "true" the readings are, which can be anywhere from 0.01 inch (a hundredth of an inch) to 0.001 inch (often called a "thou"). Higher resolution is a result of superior manufacturing technique -- so it can have a bearing on instrument quality -- but accuracy is the most important criteria.

If you need to be able to report results, look for a digital caliper that has an NIST Certificate of Traceability, which proves it has been tested against internationally recognized standards.

Features

Zero

Along with the normal "zero when closed," some digital calipers have a zero that can be set at other points. This is useful for comparative measurements across a batch of items.

Protection from elements

A dirty caliper gives false readings. Some are resistant to dirt and oil. They may also be water-resistant. Solvents used in engineering can be harmful, so some models offer further protection. There are also those that are anti-magnetic (frequently suggested for working with electronic components).

Auto shutoff

Auto shutoff is a useful feature which saves battery if you leave your tool unattended for a while.

Case

If damaged, a digital caliper is almost impossible to repair and usually has to be thrown away, so a case is a valuable inclusion.

Price

The least expensive digital calipers are around $10 and are usually plastic. You probably only get 1/100th inch accuracy. For between $20 and $40, you can get accuracy to 1/1,000th inch and better build quality, so we think it's worth spending that bit extra. Prices for the finest instruments jump to $100 or more, but unless you're a full-time precision engineer, you probably don't need to spend that much.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between vernier, dial, and digital calipers?

A. Technically, all three are types of vernier caliper. The difference is the way you read them. A standard vernier caliper has quite small markings and a scale that takes practice to read properly. Dials make this simpler, but digital calipers with their bright readouts are easiest to use and give clearest results.

Q. How do I make sure my digital caliper readings are accurate?

A. Before you measure, make sure the jaws are clean. A wipe with a soft cloth should be enough. Close the jaws and zero the caliper. When measuring, apply steady pressure to the thumbwheel. Release and measure again to confirm.

Digital calipers we recommend

Best of the best: Neiko's Electronic Digital Caliper

Our take: Reliable and affordable model for home engineers and pros.

What we like: Popular mid-range instrument with durable stainless steel body. Clear LCD display with easy mode change. Reads in millimeters, inches, and fractions, with 1/1,000th inch accuracy. Spare battery included. Inexpensive.

What we dislike: Various fault reports suggest quality control could be better.

Best bang for your buck: Vinca's Digital Caliper

Our take: Good quality general-purpose caliper offers excellent value for money.

What we like: Corrosion resistant body. Large, easy-to-read display includes fractions. Accurate to 1/1,000th inch. Readings can be transferred to laptop via data cable (at extra cost, do not use USB).

What we dislike: Some issues with inconsistent readouts and faulty off switches.

Choice 3: Mitutoyo's Digital Caliper

Our take: Superb quality tool for those who need absolute accuracy all day, every day.

What we like: Substantial stainless steel construction provides the necessary rigidity and durability. Dirt, oil, and water-resistant. Resolution to 0.0005 inch (half a thousandth of an inch), accuracy of 1/1,000th inch. Available with NIST Certificate of Traceability.

What we dislike: Expensive. No fractions option on the readout.

