The best diesel exhaust fluid

Purchasing a vehicle with an engine that runs on diesel fuel requires some extra maintenance on your part. For example, diesel fuel vehicles require adding diesel exhaust fluid to the vehicle, which helps to reduce emissions and allows the engine to run smoothly.

Diesel exhaust fluid, or DEF, must be present in the DEF tank (which is separate from the fuel tank) for the vehicle to operate. Our favorite DEF is the Valvoline Diesel Exhaust Fluid case of two bottles, which has a high level of purity that outperforms other brands. To learn more about diesel exhaust fluids, continue reading our buying guide.

Why do diesel engines need DEF?

As a vehicle burns diesel fuel, it creates NOx, short for nitrogen oxide. NOx gases will contribute to the formation of smog in the atmosphere.

Diesel exhaust fluid goes from the tank of the vehicle through the selective catalytic reduction system, or SCR. Here, it mixes with the exhaust the vehicle generates as it runs. The diesel exhaust fluid combines with the NOx gases, creating harmless nitrogen and oxygen emissions.

Considerations when choosing diesel exhaust fluids

Every DEF product will consist of a mixture of deionized water and urea. It's a roughly two-to-one combination of deionized water to urea. Every diesel exhaust fluid also will be a distinctive blue color, which hopefully will alert you before you inadvertently add it to your gas tank.

With some diesel vehicles, the manufacturer will recommend a certain brand of DEF for you to use. It's almost always a good idea to follow the recommendations of your truck manufacturer.

DEF brands are commonly sold in one-gallon or 2.5-gallon bottles, though some are as large as five gallons. Depending on how much diesel exhaust fluid you require, though, you can purchase large containers of 55 gallons or 275 gallons. These are aimed primarily at small businesses.

DEF features

The main component that sets brands of DEF apart from each other is the level of purity in the product.

DEF fluids all must meet an international standard and standards from the EPA that measure the purity of this fluid. Only purchase a DEF that meets the ISO 22241 standard. Sometimes, inexpensive bottles of fluid may claim to be DEF-compatible. However, if they don't also meet the ISO 22241 standard, they are not DEF.

The EPA places limits on the amount of impurities, such as zinc or aluminum, that diesel exhaust fluid may contain. Higher-quality DEFs will contain well below the EPA limits for these impurities. Lower-quality DEFs may have impurity levels that are just below or equal to the EPA limits.

Additionally, the EPA requires DEF manufacturers to use the far purer pharmaceutical urea instead of agricultural urea.

Diesel exhaust fluid prices

Diesel exhaust fluid is sold in containers of varying sizes, so it's smart to compare the cost of the fluid per gallon of various brands. In a consumer-size container (up to five gallons), you'll pay between $4 and $8 per gallon. Larger containers will be slightly cheaper per gallon.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to add diesel exhaust fluid to my pickup truck?

A. Only newer trucks that have a selective catalytic reduction system need DEF. Diesel vehicles that require the use of DEF are 2010 and newer diesel vehicles.

Q. Should I add the diesel exhaust fluid to my gas tank?

A. No. DEF is not a fuel additive. Instead, it mixes with the exhaust from the engine to reduce emissions. DEF goes in a separate tank in the diesel vehicle, not in the gas tank.

Diesel exhaust fluids we recommend

Best of the best: Valvoline Diesel Exhaust Fluid

Our take: If you're concerned about the purity of your DEF, this product is one of the best on the market.

What we like: Meets or exceeds all of the specifications for diesel exhaust fluids. The design of the bottle makes it easy to add fluid to your tank.

What we dislike: Costs more per gallon than others.

Best bang for your buck: Peak BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid

Our take: Because of its low price per gallon, this brand is a popular choice among diesel vehicle owners.

What we like: Successfully matches all of the specifications for DEF. Has a fill tube, which simplifies using the bottle.

What we dislike: If you don't attach the tube properly, the bottle may leak a little bit.

Choice 3: Prestone Command Diesel Exhaust Fluid

Our take: Delivers the purity and materials you'd expect to find in DEF from a trustworthy manufacturer.

What we like: Bottle has a handy design that eliminates leaks as you add fluid to the tank.

What we dislike: Has an above-average price per gallon versus other DEF brands.

