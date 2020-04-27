The best diatomaceous earth

There are few natural minerals that have more uses around the home than diatomaceous earth. In its various refined forms, diatomaceous earth -- or DE -- can control outdoor and indoor pests, prevent fleas, deter bed bugs, help keep your swimming pool clean, and even be used as a health supplement.

That's a tall order for a natural product -- and, of course, there are different formulations and specific ways to use it safely in each application. Read this buying guide to learn about the different grades of DE available and how they can be used around the home. We've included product reviews of our top picks at the end, including Root Naturally Food-Grade Diatomaceous Earth, which can be used for many purposes yet is safe to keep around the house.

Considerations when choosing diatomaceous earth

Origins

Sold as a crumbly, powdery product, diatomaceous earth is mined from sedimentary deposits located around the world. Millions of years ago, tiny algae called diatoms sank to the bottom of oceans, rivers, and lakes after they died off. The natural silica contained in these organisms remained behind. In areas where large deposits of these diatoms are found, like parts of Nevada, the ancient sediment is mined.

Types of diatomaceous earth

Diatomaceous earth is available in three formulations: Filter-grade, pest-grade, and food-grade. Most consumers use pest-grade and food-grade DE for applications around the home.

Filter-grade DE is an industrial-strength formula with at least 60% silica that is used in pool filters. It is not safe for home use or consumption.

Pest-grade DE is sometimes used interchangeably with food-grade DE as its formulation is similar, but doing this is not recommended. It is applied dry around the home and garden to keep ants away from food, pests off of plant leaves, and even help get rid of bed bugs.

Food grade DE, which has less than 2% silica, can actually be taken as a supplement in small amounts or added to toothpaste to help keep teeth clean. Some claim that it can help reduce inflammation, improve the appearance of skin and nails, and even lower bad cholesterol. Food-grade DE is also used in livestock farming, as it can be mixed with animal feed in small amounts (less than 2% of the feed's dry weight) to prevent caking.

In addition to the above, diatomaceous earth has plenty of other uses around the home. It's very absorbent, so it can be poured over oil and grease stains and spills to help soak them up. It even treats stains on furniture and carpet.

Packaging

Diatomaceous earth is sold mainly in bags ranging from one pound to 50 pounds. A few brands offer DE in tubs, and you can even buy small bottles designed for one-time use. Food-grade and pest-grade DE products may be sold with scoops and dusters.

Safety

Even though diatomaceous earth is a naturally derived product, you must exercise caution when using it and keep the container or bag away from children and pets. Ingesting large amounts of DE can be harmful and inhaling the dust can cause respiratory distress. Always wear a dust mask when applying DE.

Price

Bottles with a small amount of diatomaceous earth can be purchased for as little as $8 to $10, but the best value for food- or pest-grade DE is to buy it in bags or tubs, where prices range from $14 to $35. Filter-grade DE is available only in bulk bags weighing 25 to 50 pounds at $1 to $2 per pound.

FAQ

Q. Is it safe to take diatomaceous earth as a supplement?

A. For most users, a teaspoon of DE diluted in water per day is safe. However, if you have IBS or Crohn's disease, DE can irritate the digestive tract. Always check with your doctor before starting to take a new supplement, especially if you have underlying health issues.

Q. How is diatomaceous earth used to control bed bugs? Asking for a friend.

A. Diatomaceous earth works in concert with the entire bed bug eradication and prevention process. DE can be applied to the mattress to speed the dehydration and death of bedbugs. It can also be applied throughout the room, like along the baseboards and in every nook and cranny, to prevent bedbugs from coming back.

Q. How do I treat my pets for fleas using diatomaceous earth?

A. Sprinkle food-grade DE on their fur and gently work it in, working in sections, so the powder reaches their skin where the fleas are. Be careful that they don't breathe it in or get it on their face. Wipe their outer coat with a damp cloth to remove residual powder. Do not apply more than once a week as DE can dry out and irritate your pet's skin. You should also apply DE anywhere in the house or yard where fleas are found. It may take three to four weeks to clear flea infestations, so be diligent and patient.

Diatomaceous earth we recommend

Best of the best: Root Naturally's Food-Grade Diatomaceous Earth

Our take: The smooth, powdery consistency of this food-grade DE makes it easy to use as a supplement or as a flea treatment for pets.

What we like: Works perfectly with dusters to treat corners, nooks, and crannies around the house. Fine powder dissolves easily in liquid so it can be taken as a supplement.

What we dislike: Fine powders are a blessing and a curse: They apply easily but get everywhere when picked up by just a puff of wind.

Best bang for your buck: DiatomaceousEarth's Food-Grade DE

Our take: This contaminant-free, food-grade product is not only safe to use but comes in a bag big enough to last all year.

What we like: Sourced from freshwater mines and processed on stainless steel equipment, this DE can be trusted as a supplement or as a flea treatment for pets.

What we dislike: The formulation contains less than 0.1% silica, which may make it less effective for pest control than other products.

Choice 3: Harris' Food-Grade Diatomaceous Earth

Our take: While pricier than our other recommendations, an included duster and the brand's commitment to animal welfare (a portion of sales go to a local Humane Society) are big pluses.

What we like: Works well for general flea and tick prevention, as it can be easily applied around the home using the included squeeze duster.

What we dislike: The bag is thinner than we'd like and can tear easily.

