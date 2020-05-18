The best diabetic cookbook

One of any doctor's first orders after a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes (diabetes mellitus) is a change in diet. However, many newly diagnosed diabetics have little to no idea of what a diabetes-friendly meal plan actually entails, imagining a draconian diet with absolutely no sugar, white flour, or other carbohydrates allowed. In fact, there are many diabetic cookbooks on the market that include delicious and satisfying appetizers, beverages, side dishes, entrees, and desserts that will not spike a diabetic's blood glucose level.

High-quality diabetic cookbooks will include important nutritional information for each recipe, such as total carbohydrates, fiber content, and sweeteners. Many will also suggest modifications based on a person's specific needs, such as substituting artificial sweeteners or low-carb grains. Diabetic-safe recipes can also fit into other popular diet plans, like keto or paleo. The main modifications involve total carbohydrates, fiber, and protein.

If you or someone you know is interested in starting a diabetes-friendly diet plan, read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of diabetes cookbooks on the market today and have compiled a shortlist of worthwhile contenders. Our top pick is Diabetes Meals by the Plate: 90 Low-Carb Meals to Mix & Match, a comprehensive collection of recipes covering every meal of the day.

Considerations when choosing diabetic cookbooks

Level of difficulty

Every cookbook on the market, regardless of its focus, is written for cooks at a certain skill level. Some rely heavily on technical jargon and professional techniques, while others take a step-by-step approach for beginners. This definitely holds true with diabetic cookbooks as well. Before investing in a comprehensive collection of diabetes-friendly recipes, it pays to read a few sample pages first to be sure that you are purchasing something you'll be able to work with.

As with any other cookbook, the user must feel comfortable with the level of instruction, as well as any skills required for prep work and execution.

Portion sizes

When a doctor orders a change in diet for a newly diagnosed diabetic, it is not unusual for the entire family to also take part in the lifestyle change. A number of diabetic cookbook recipes are for family-size portions. These recipes should be easy to convert to single- or two-person meals when necessary.

Portion control is a very important element of a diabetic diet, so a good diabetic cookbook should clearly state the recommended single portion size of every dish. Complete nutritional information should also be included, particularly total carbohydrates, sugars, fiber, and fat. Many diabetic diet plans have daily limits on all of those elements.

Ease of use

Converting to a diabetic diet doesn't automatically require abandoning convenience foods or ready-made snacks. Quick preparation methods, such as pressure cooking, microwaving, and grilling, are still viable options. While the ingredient list might look different from others you've seen, many diabetes-friendly recipes can still be prepared on the fly for busy households. A diabetic cookbook should feature a mix of healthy entrees and snack food ideas.

If you are a visual learner, you may want to look for a cookbook with ample process photos or illustrations. Some will even include links to supplemental demonstration videos.

Other diet plans

The recipes found in diabetic cookbooks are not necessarily limited to Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics. An emphasis on lower carbohydrate content also meshes with popular diet plans, such as paleo, keto, and Whole30. Diabetic diets also encourage weight loss, which fits in with programs such as Weight Watchers, Atkins, and SlimFast.

Price

Introductory diabetic cookbooks and cookbooks in electronic formats can be found for less than $15. Traditional spiral-bound paperback versions with hundreds of recipes should cost between $15 and $30. The most expensive diabetic cookbooks are generally marketed toward commercial cooks and can easily cost upward of $50.

FAQ

Q. I'm a Type 1 diabetic. Will these diabetic cookbooks have recipes I can use?

A. Many Type 1 diabetics have been on strict eating plans since childhood. The focus of many diabetic cookbooks, however, is on introducing new recipes to adults who've just been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetics can use these recipes, but should adjust their insulin intake accordingly.

Q. My wife was recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. What type of ingredients should I avoid using in future meals?

A. One rule of thumb is to avoid or reduce the amount of "white" foods you eat: white bread, white rice, pasta, and white sugar. Processed foods with a high-carbohydrate content, such as sweetened cereals, can also be problematic for diabetics. Sugary soft drinks and even some natural fruit juices should also be avoided.

Diabetic cookbooks we recommend

Best of the best: Diabetes Meals by the Plate: 90 Low-Carb Meals to Mix & Match

Our take: This is a comprehensive collection of previously published low-carb meals that will appeal to experienced home cooks.

What we like: Contains helpful images of finished products. Uses a wide variety of appealing meats and side dishes. Recipes can be adapted to other diet plans.

What we dislike: Some recipes are too complicated for beginners. Geared towards preparing meals for the whole family, so couples or singles will have to scale down.

Best bang for your buck: The Complete Diabetes Cookbook: The Healthy Way to Eat the Foods You Love

Our take: This compilation from America's Test Kitchen is packed with low-carb recipes that have been designed with flavor as a major consideration.

What we like: Contains over 400 recipes. Meals have been professionally taste-tested. Broad spectrum of entrees, sides, beverages, and desserts.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Surprisingly, some recipes are not diabetic-friendly.

Choice 3: The American Diabetes Association's The Diabetes Comfort Food Cookbook

Our take: This cookbook from the ADA is ideal for those who want to create diabetic-friendly versions of entrees, sides, and desserts that their families already enjoy.

What we like: Recipes emphasize alternatives to sugar. Affordable price point. Recipes are variations on familiar dishes.

What we dislike: Some dessert recipes contain higher-than-recommended levels of sweeteners. Carbohydrate counts are not always accurate.

