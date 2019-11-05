The best dewormer for cats

There are countless excellent things about having a cat in your life, but dealing with worm infestations isn't one of them. However, if you routinely administer dewormers for cats, you can head off any worm-related problems before they arise.

This post contains all the information you need to select a dewormer for your cat or cats, plus we've included some recommendations. Our top choice is Bayer's Tapeworm Dewormer for Cats, which is almost as effective as a prescription dewormer and doesn't require a trip to your veterinarian.

Considerations when choosing dewormers for cats

Worm types

The most common types of worms that cats get are tapeworms, hookworms, and roundworms, though there are others. If you're worming your cat because they have a current worm infestation, you need to choose the right wormer based on the worm type. Of course, if you deworm your cat routinely, it's more tricky to know which wormer to use, as you won't know whether your cat has worms and, if so, what type. You can find some broad-spectrum dewormers that treat several types of worms at once, but they can be less effective than focused dewormers. We'd recommend alternating between tapeworm, hookworm, and roundworm treatments or getting your vet to test your cat for worms every three to six months.

Over-the-counter vs. prescription

You can buy either over-the-counter dewormers or stronger formulas that require a prescription. Over-the-counter wormers are fine as part of a routine deworming schedule, but if your cat has been diagnosed with a worm infestation, a prescription-strength dewormer may be more effective.

Side effects

Vomiting and diarrhea are common side effects of deworming treatments, but shouldn't be excessive or prolonged. If your cat is experiencing any extreme side effects after being dewormed or you're unsure of what's normal, contact a vet as soon as possible.

Features

Natural ingredients

You can find dewormers for cats made using natural ingredients, which we understand can be appealing. The trouble is that natural dewormers aren't always effective. In fact, they're often entirely ineffective and leave cats still struggling with worm infestations, even after treatment.

Formulation

Dewormers for cats usually come in tablet form. Tablets contain pre-measured doses of active ingredients, so there's no messing around when figuring out how much to give your cat. Cat parents have differing levels of success administering tablets, however. Some cats will take tablets fairly easily in a treat or with food, whereas others may run and hide the moment they see you reaching for them. If you struggle giving your cat dewormer tablets, you may find a liquid dewormer easier to administer, either with a syringe or mixed with food (though the latter only works reliably in single-cat households).

Price

Cat dewormers vary in price from around $10 to $200, depending on the type of dewormer and the package size. It's best to compare the price per dose, which should be somewhere between $1 and $5.

FAQ

Q. How often should I deworm my cat?

A. Kittens should be routinely dewormed every two weeks between the ages of six weeks and three months. After this, we'd recommend routinely deworming indoor cats once every six months and cats with access to the outdoors every three months. Of course, if you notice any sign of worms in your cat when they're not due a dewormer, you should see a vet for testing.

Q. What are the signs my cat has worms?

A. Cats who have worms can display a range of symptoms including weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, coughing, and a distended stomach. You may also notice worms in your cat's feces, which is a sure sign of infestation.

Dewormers for cats we recommend

Best of the best: Bayer's Tapeworm Dewormer for Cats

Our take: A reliable dewormer from a big name in pet pharmaceuticals that can rival prescription options.

What we like: Effective treatment for tapeworm. Works quickly. Suitable for adult cats and kittens from six weeks old. No prescription necessary.

What we dislike: Fairly pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Pro-Sense Liquid Dewormer Solutions for Cats

Our take: This affordable, liquid dewormer treats roundworms effectively.

What we like: Many pet parents find liquids easier to administer than pills. Easy to tailor dosage to suit your cat's weight.

What we dislike: Needs to be given every 30 days, with an extra dose 14 days after initial treatment.

Choice 3: HerbalVet's Cat Intestinal Cleanse

Our take: If you're averse to standard dewormers, this natural treatment may help prevent worm infestations, but will do little to treat them.

What we like: Made from natural ingredients. Extra-small tablets are easy to administer. Suitable for all cats over six weeks of age.

What we dislike: Not really a viable alternative to deworming your cat.

