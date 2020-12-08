The best DeWalt replacement battery

Battery-powered, cordless electric tools are immensely popular, providing efficiency at a reasonable price. DeWalt is among the leading companies, with a line of more than 200 lithium-ion battery-powered tools as part of a system where the same battery can be used across many different devices.

As such, it’s important to have the right DeWalt replacement battery for the job and maintain it properly. Our top pick, the DeWalt DCB606-2 20-Volt MAX 6.0Ah Battery, is among the most versatile and powerful options available, but DeWalt offers plenty more, and our guide is here to distill all the necessary information.

Considerations when choosing DeWalt replacement batteriesVoltage

DeWalt offers a handful of different voltages; most tools require one specific voltage, but some welcome batteries that have flexible voltages. Currently, the three main voltages are 20, 40, and 60. In the past, DeWalt tools and batteries may have used different voltages, which means that some of these batteries are still in circulation, but they have limited uses and may eventually become obsolete.

Amp hour

A battery’s amp hour (Ah) indicates its runtime, with lower options around 2.0Ah and more potent batteries featuring an Ah around 7.0 or 8.0. Consider the scope of projects you’ll be undertaking, particularly when it comes to lawn care. You may want to spend more money on a battery that will last long so you know you have time to finish the task.

Maintenance

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to last about three years, but that lifespan can grow or shorten depending on how well it's taken care of. Find a cool, dry place for your battery storage, and don’t forget you need to invest in a charger as well.

Number

It’s advised to have a backup battery fully charged at all times when using a DeWalt tool. As a battery can take several hours to fully charge, stopping a job before it’s finished may mean not restarting it again until the next day. What’s more, if you have several DeWalt tools, you want a battery on hand to work on complex projects.

Aftermarket batteries

DeWalt tools are not exclusively compatible with DeWalt batteries. You may find aftermarket batteries from other companies that suffice. These options are typically less expensive and may even be more powerful; however, they lack the assurances that DeWalt offers. Double-check to confirm not only the voltage matches, but the size and shape fits as well.

FeaturesFlexvolt

DeWalt features a 60-volt Flexvolt battery that is backwards compatible with 20-volt tools. This allows for greater versatility along with sufficient power if you have a varied selection of DeWalt tools. These do, however, come at a premium price.

XR

Note any DeWalt batteries that are sold as “XR” options. This stands for extended runtime and allows longer usage with a higher Ah than standard batteries. These typically cost more and require the same maintenance.

Bundles

DeWalt often offers the chance to purchase a bundle that includes a tool, one or two batteries, and a charger. This collection is usually more economical than buying each item individually, as well as offering convenience.

Price

You can expect a single DeWalt replacement battery to cost between $75 and $100, depending on voltage and amp hours. Aftermarket options may be less expensive, while bundles cost more overall but likely offer a price break.

FAQQ. How do I best maintain a DeWalt battery?

A. Fully charge the battery before every use — don’t use a battery that’s partially charged and stop using it immediately once you notice a drop in power. When not in use, the battery can stay on the charger. Do not use a battery that is hot or warm to the touch, and store it in a cool, dry environment when not in use.

Q. How do I dispose of DeWalt batteries?

A. Do not throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Instead, take them to an appropriate recycling center for safe disposal and reuse. DeWalt has locations listed on their website where you’re encouraged to take dead batteries.

DeWalt replacement batteries we recommend

Best of the best: DeWalt DCB606-2 20-Volt MAX 6.0Ah Battery, 2-Pack

Our take: Long-lasting, powerful pair of Flexvolt batteries compatible with most DeWalt tools.

What we like: Flexvolt feature allows batteries to work with both 60-volt and 20-volt tools. 6.0Ah provides long runtime. Durable, safe construction.

What we dislike: Expensive investment. Doesn't come with a charger.

Best bang for your buck: DeWalt XRP 14.4-Volt 2.4Ah Battery

Our take: Efficient and effective battery that supports 14.4-volt tools and offers a lengthy runtime.

What we like: Boasts almost twice the runtime of standard lithium-ion batteries. Easy to use and maintain. Quick charging.

What we dislike: Fewer 14.4-volt tools currently available.

Choice 3: DeWalt DCB404 40-Volt MAX 4Ah Battery

Our take: Potent 40-volt battery with a decent runtime and fast-charging capability.

What we like: LEDs inform charging status. Compatible with a wide range of 40-volt tools. Offers impressive power.

What we dislike: Pricey. Mostly used for outdoor tools.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.