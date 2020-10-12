The best desktop computer of 2020

Desktop computers may not be as popular as they once were, thanks to the portability and power of laptops, smartphones, and tablets, but desktops still have a place in the computing world with their substantial power and huge display screens.

Recently, computer manufacturers have released some impressive updated models, causing us to take another look at the category. We found three new desktop computers, and we know they'll provide you with the performance level you need.

Gamers, social media users, artists, online shoppers, and business users can all find something to love with the newest desktop computers.

Best desktop computers of 2020

1. Apple iMac Pro: This is a very powerful all-in-one computer, featuring a bright and sharp display screen. It has tons of computing power, making it our new top pick.

2. HP EliteOne 800 G5 All-in-One: Another newcomer to our list, this HP model certainly isn't the lowest-priced computer on the market, but it delivers a strong value for the person with average computing needs.

3. Microsoft Surface Studio 2: We just had to add this impressive computer to our list, as the Studio 2 has everything a demanding Windows user could want in a desktop computer.

What you need to know before buying a desktop computer

Shopping for desktop computers requires that you understand quite a bit of jargon related to these devices. We can help you figure out how to find just the right machine for your needs.

You usually pick among four different operating systems with a desktop computer:

Windows: This is the most popular operating system for a computer, and Windows 10 is the latest version.

Macintosh: Only Apple computers run the MacOS, as other computer makers cannot license it.

Linux: Linux is an open source operating system that some people prefer over Windows.

ChromeOS: Budget-priced Chromebook laptops frequently run the ChromeOS from Google, but you rarely find ChromeOS on a desktop computer.



The processor in the desktop computer, called the central processing unit (CPU), is the primary processing chip in the computer. Pick the most powerful CPU you can afford in a desktop computer to gain excellent performance.

RAM, short for random access memory, is the temporary storage area in the computer where it holds data while it waits for the CPU to need it. The more RAM your desktop computer has (measured in GB), the faster the computer is able to perform.

Many desktop computers have an all-in-one design, which means manufacturers place the computing hardware and chips inside the display screen case. A traditional desktop computer has the computing components in a separate case from the display screen. The all-in-one occupies less physical space, while the traditional design makes it easier to upgrade individual components.

Desktop computers are available at a variety of price points. For less than $300, there are only DIY computers and microcomputers, such as Raspberry Pi. More traditional desktop computers run from $300 up to $5,000. The more processing power, amount of RAM, and storage capacity that's available in the computer, the more you pay.

FAQ

Q. Are there add-on purchases with desktop computers?

A. It depends on the model. Some ship with everything included, while others need to have a display monitor, keyboard, mouse, and/or audio speakers purchased separately.

Q. Why would I want a desktop computer instead of a laptop?

A. Desktop computers tend to have a better value than laptops for those who need extra power. They also accommodate large display screens. However, you sacrifice portability.

In-depth reviews for best desktop computers

Best of the best: Apple iMac Pro

What we like: Offers professional-level computing power in the best Apple computer to date. Extremely sharp display screen that's perfect for picking out minute details in photographs. Able to render 3D images.

What we dislike: Expect to pay a premium for this desktop computer.

Best bang for your buck: HP EliteOne 800 G5 All-in-One

What we like: It has plenty of computer power to meet the needs of the average user. Ships with everything you need in one case, including a large display screen. Doesn't take up a lot of space on your desk.

What we dislike: Not the lowest-priced desktop computer on the market, so it may not fit everyone's budget.

Choice 3: Microsoft Surface Studio 2

What we like: Delivers outstanding performance, especially for those involved in artwork or photography. Has the power you need for almost any computing task, including gaming.

What we dislike: The high price of this model won't fit some budgets. Probably too much power for the average user.

