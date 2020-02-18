The best desk chair

Sitting at your desk for hours at a time can be a literal pain in the neck unless you choose the right chair.

If you're buying online, it's a good idea to go with time-tested, classic desk chairs made by reliable office furniture manufacturers. Desk chairs come in different styles and vary in their materials and design, so knowing how to find the one that suits your needs best is the key to comfort.

To learn more about desk chairs, continue reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of our top picks at the end. Our favorite is the popular, long-lasting Steelcase Leap Fabric Chair. It's a high-performance piece with plenty of adjustment options to make you as comfortable as can be.

Considerations when choosing desk chairs

Task vs. executive

Desk chairs come in two versions: task chairs and executive chairs.

Task chairs are designed for intensive computer or desk work. They are usually considered to be ergonomic, which means you can make multiple adjustments to one. Ergonomic task chairs are designed and built to support your spine to promote good posture, resulting in less neck and back pain.

Executive chairs are designed to be comfortable and impressive. While you can't adjust them as much as a task chair, they do offer more cushioning and higher backs. They're not usually designed for intensive computer work at a desk, but there are certainly some models that are comfortable and adjustable enough for long hours.

Material

You'll find several types of materials that make up the back and the seat of a desk chair.

Materials for task chairs typically include mesh, fabric, or plain plastic and wood. You may find a chair that has a mesh seat and fabric back (or vice versa), for example. Mesh is especially popular for its ability to have a bit of a bounce and breathability when sitting in a chair for hours at a time.

Materials for an executive chair typically include leather, faux leather, or fabric. Leather is pricey, and synthetic leather may peel or crack in stress points over time. Any upholstery or mesh chair may begin to break down or wear out after substantial use.

Features

Armrests

Desk chairs may or may not have armrests. For maximum comfort, a chair with adjustable armrests that go up and down and side to side is ideal. Task chairs typically have adjustable armrests at least in one direction. Executive chairs typically do not have adjustable armrests, but they may have more cushion compared to task chairs.

Headrest

Executive chairs have built-in headrests thanks to high backs, but task chairs may or may not have one. Some task chairs have higher backs than others in order to accommodate a headrest. Or, you can purchase a separate headrest kit to attach to a task chair.

Lumbar support

For lower back pain, a chair with a lumbar support system is best. Some are built into the chair and can be adjusted for your comfort. Or you can purchase a separate lumbar support to attach to the chair.

Price

Basic armless task/computer chairs with no adjustability or padding may start at $35 to $50, while more adjustable features and armrests cost more, sometimes to over $900. Executive desk chairs can start at $70 for lower-grade faux-leather and lower backs, but for a decent quality (faux leather) executive chair, expect to pay between $100 and $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. Are there different types of mesh?

A. Yes -- there's a soft mesh and a hard mesh. Softer mesh on pricey chairs is soft and smooth, while hard mesh on budget chairs is usually stiff. However, some soft meshes are known to expand and contract over time, creating uneven pressure on your body. One issue common with mesh chairs is the hard metal frame of a mesh seat.

Q. What chair do I use for a standing or adjustable sit/stand desk?

A. Opt for a hybrid task/drafting chair that's height adjustable, is ergonomic, and has a footrest.

Desk chairs we recommend

Best of the best: Steelcase's Leap Fabric Chair

Our take: This is a sturdy, long-lasting ergonomic chair with an endless choice of adjustments made by a top-notch and well-respected commercial office furniture manufacturer.

What we like: Introduced in 1999, this classic task chair is designed for long days at the desk because it comfortably mimics the natural shape of a spine. Everything is adjustable, from the height of the seat to the back, arms, and lumbar support.

What we dislike: Pricey and may be a refurbished product. Unpadded armrests may be uncomfortable for some.

Best bang for your buck: Boss Office Products' High Back No Tools Required LeatherPlus Chair

Our take: A cushioned, comfortable desk chair that's also durable and quite affordable.

What we like: Assembly is a breeze. The seat is more of an executive one and less of a task chair because it has firm cushioning and a tall back with a headrest. It has a roomy seat pan for extra comfort.

What we dislike: Arms and height are not adjustable. Synthetic leather may start to show wear after a couple of years.

Choice 3: Herman Miller's Aeron Ergonomic Office Chair

Our take: Though it's an iconic desk chair from a renowned furniture manufacturer, it's the breathable Pellicle mesh fabric that makes this a comfortable seat.

What we like: Size C is ideal for average to tall people and holds up to 300 pounds. The highly adjustable chair also fluidly moves with your body. The mesh is breathable but also distributes your weight evenly to eliminate pressure points.

What we dislike: Pricey. Some people may not like the non-cushioning feel of mesh.

