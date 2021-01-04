The best desk calendar

Staying organized and on top of chores, duties, and assignments is essential for productivity and success. While many people opt for digital means to plan their weeks and months, a physical desk calendar still offers plenty of use and versatility.

A desk calendar typically runs from January to December. Whether you’re buying one as a gift or purchasing for your office, our guide can help you find the right desk calendar for your needs. Our top pick, the Cranbury Large Deskpad Calendar, offers plenty of room for organized notes, but there are myriad choices available, from the colorful to the detailed.

Considerations when choosing desk calendars

At-a-glance

In most cases, when you look at your desk calendar, you’ll be viewing the entire month. Some may have a more narrow focus, showing only a week or a day. The month is a popular choice as it helps you plan ahead, but there will likely be times when you’re flipping through pages to look ahead, regardless.

Size

Desk calendars typically come in one of two different sizes: 22 x 17 inches or 17 x 12 inches. Keep in mind how much room you have at your desk, as well as the way in which you write notes. Larger desk calendars offer more room to jot information.

Ruled vs. unruled

The day square on a calendar may or may not have ruled lines. This can help those who want to keep things organized, though blank day squares offer more freedom to others. Some options may have unruled days but contain a lined margin for more detailed writings.

Binding

Most desk calendars have leather binding on top, which proves durable and features a perforated cut for when you’re ready to remove the page. Spiral bindings are also common and allow for easier movement ahead through the calendar.

Paper quality

While it’s hard to test out before you get the calendar, see if you can discern the paper quality from either a manufacturer's guarantee or customer reviews. You want thick, high-end paper that doesn’t allow for bleed-through or smudges, lest other pages become messy on the calendar.

Features

Color design

While there are those calendars that are clean and crisp for business purposes, many more feature various colors, designs, or other patterns for a bit of excitement and personality. Some may use a regular theme throughout or change colors as the time of year changes.

Extra months

While most calendars are of the 12-month variety, there are those that offer 16 or 18 months. Most of these start in January and run into the following year, though a handful may start in July or September and end the following December. These options are all useful and may be cost-effective, provided you find a new desk calendar that starts off where your current one ends.

Price

Desk calendars are relatively inexpensive, with most costing between $8 and $16. Options in this range offer a variety of styles and features.

FAQ

Q. How do I know which calendar is right for me?

A. Most desk calendars have similarities, but it’s worthwhile to find the options or extras that are compatible with your needs and style. Creative types might want some color and designs with unruled spaces, while more organized individuals may want a black and white, lined calendar.

Q. Do desk calendars have any value as months pass?

A. Some users may want to save or copy their months for reference before disposing of them. When you no longer need it, it’s recommended to recycle the paper. There are lots of desk calendars that are made from recycled paper, too.

Desk calendars we recommend

Best of the best: Cranbury Large Deskpad Calendar

Our take: Large, professional-looking desk calendar that offers efficiency and some fun features.

What we like: Ruled calendar allows for clear, easy usage. High-quality paper. Includes a pack of 324 stickers to denote appointments, meetings, and other occasions.

What we dislike: More expensive option. No monthly note margin.

Best bang for your buck: Winwill Small Standing Desk Calendar

Our take: Durable standing spiral calendar that offers plenty of room for notes and reminders at a compact size.

What we like: Days are unruled, but each month contains a page designed for memos and goals. Paper is thick, preventing bleeding or smudging. Easy to scan through.

What we dislike: Small print. Accessing notes requires frequent flipping through pages.

Choice 3: Blueline DoodlePlan Monthly Coloring Desk Pad Calendar

Our take: Fun and creative calendar that offers a means for planning as well as an outlet for creativity.

What we like: Each month has designs and images meant to be colored, offering a relaxing, fun activity. High-quality paper prevents bleed-through. Good value.

What we dislike: Font is stylized and may be hard to read at a glance.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.