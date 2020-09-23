Best dental hygiene products

Taking care of your oral health means regular trips to your dentist, but that can be difficult right now.

Whether you're nervous about having someone poking around your mouth or your dentist is backed up because the office was closed for a few months, you've likely had to wait longer between regular checkups and cleanings than usual.

But that doesn't mean you have to give up on having clean, healthy teeth and gums. With the right at-home dental products, you can keep your smile in tip-top shape even while you're unable to see your dentist.

We've put together a list of the best dentist-approved oral hygiene products to help you keep your teeth healthy until your next appointment.

Waterpik Waterflosser Platinum: $69.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

An oral irrigator or water flosser can help you reach all the spots your toothbrush can't, and can help those who hate flossing to keep their gums healthy. This model from Waterpik is a favorite because it can remove up to 99.9 percent of plaque from targeted areas and is actually up to 50 percent more effective than flossing for gum health. It features 10 different pulse settings, ranging from 10 to 100 psi, and comes with seven tips for different household members or specific dental concerns.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Smart Electric Toothbrush: $269.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

An electric toothbrush often makes for more efficient, effective brushing, and we especially love this model from Philips Sonicare because of its smart capabilities. It provides real-time feedback and coaching to help you improve your brushing technique and features Sonic technology with five brushing modes and three intensity levels. It's also one of the most effective electric toothbrushes for plaque removal, teeth whitening, and gum health.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic: $139.99-$179.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

With five brushing modes and Sonic technology that offers up to 31,000 strokes per minute, this is another excellent brush option from Philips Sonicare. It's gentle enough to avoid irritating the gums, but it can remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, which is meant to make teeth whiter and gums healthier. We also appreciate the smart-looking charging glass base because its compact design makes storage as easy as possible.

Oral-B Pro 1500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: $69.99 at Kohl's (was $119.99)

This Oral-B model may not deliver the same features as the Philips Sonicare models, but it's an excellent option for budget-minded shoppers. It offers 3D cleaning action that oscillates, rotates, and pulses to help remove plaque and massage your gums. To make sure your gums are protected, though, it automatically stops the pulsations if you brush too hard. The Pro 1500 also has a lightweight design, making it comfortable and easy to use.

Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening All-in-One Kit: $149 at Snow

If your teeth are looking dull, get them sparkling again with an at-home whitening kit. This kit from Snow is a favorite of ours because it uses safe, effective LED light technology to brighten your teeth. It's also safe for use on caps, veneers, braces, crowns, and bridges. It takes just nine minutes per session, so the process is quick and easy.

Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light: $99.99 at Ulta

If you're on a budget, this whitening kit is an ideal option, particularly for wine and coffee drinkers. It takes a little longer to deliver results than the Snow kit, requiring 60 minutes per session. This is Crest's fastest at-home whitening formula, which produces visible results in 10 days. The best part is that the results last for 36 months, so you won't have to whiten frequently.

Sensodyne Pronamel Strong and Bright Enamel Toothpaste: $9.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Keep your teeth bright between whitening sessions with an excellent whitening toothpaste. We love Sensodyne Pronamel because it can remove surface-level stains and also helps protect the teeth. In addition to removing stains, it helps prevent future stains and strengthens the enamel on sensitive teeth.

