The best dental cat treat

Though cats spend up to 5 hours a day grooming themselves, their dental hygiene often needs extra attention. While actual toothbrushing is one of the most effective methods, there are a few more appealing alternatives to consider.

Finding the right dental cat treats for your pet means comparing flavors, textures, and ingredients. At the end of our guide, we have compiled a short list of reliable choices, and topping that list is Feline Greenies’ Natural Dental Care Cat Treats, a supplement-packed hard kibble that addresses both tartar buildup and breath odor.

Considerations when choosing dental cat treats

Dental cat treat ingredients

Most dental cat treats resemble standard kibble treats in many ways. They are often grain-based, with protein sources, such as chicken or fish, added for flavor and nutrition. Dental cat treats may include natural breath fresheners like catnip. There are also treats containing the same active ingredients as human mouthwashes designed to reduce plaque or loosen tartar.

Take your cat’s dietary concerns into consideration when comparing treats. If you already give your cat dental supplements, consider opting for a dental treat with a different set of active ingredients.

Texture and abrasion

Effective tartar and plaque removal requires some level of abrasion. Dental cat treats tend to be harder than standard treats, and this is the key to their success against oral disease. Some cats may have difficulty chewing a dental treat that is too abrasive, but a softer kibble won’t address the issue. Kibble size also plays a role, since a cat may swallow small kibble without chewing it thoroughly. If your cat tends to scarf down dry food, consider a larger size treat or one that comes in a stick form.

Dental cat treat features

Flavor

Dental cat treats are generally available in the same appealing flavor profiles of standard kibble-style cat treats. Meats such as chicken, salmon, or tuna are popular, but there are also natural fruit flavors and catnip-infused options that your kitty may love. You may find that your cat enjoys their dental treats so much you can completely replace traditional cat treats.

VOHC approval

The best dental cat treats carry the seal of the Veterinary Oral Health Council, which means the product meets the organization’s standards for effectiveness and safety. While this seal of approval is not strictly necessary for an occasional hard kibble treat, it does assure you of the product’s overall quality. However, expect to pay a little extra for brands with VOHC approval.

Price

Dental cat treats are often sold in small resealable pouches to maintain freshness. A 3-ounce package can cost as little as $2, but quality may be an issue. Larger portions of name-brand treats cost between $5 and $15, with higher-end brands selling for $15 or more.

FAQ

Q. Are dental cat treats really better than the dry treats I already feed my cat?

A. While the act of breaking down any hard, dry kibble does improve a cat’s overall dental health, treats formulated specifically for dental care can be more aggressive against plaque and tartar build-up. Some brands also address bad-breath issues, unlike regular cat treats.

Q. How many cat treats should I feed my cat at a time?

A. This depends on how many treats you’re giving them throughout the day, but generally three to six treats is an appropriate serving size. Refer to the recommended serving on the packaging.

Dental cat treats we recommend

Best of the best: Feline Greenies Natural Dental Care Cat Treats

Our take: The size and shape of the Greenies’ kibble makes it ideal for adult cats, but we recommend introducing the treats slowly for best results.

What we like: Appealing roasted chicken flavor. Supplemented with vitamins and taurine. Addresses both tartar build-up and bad breath. All-natural formula.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Some ingredients may trigger digestion or allergy issues.

Best bang for your buck: Meow Mix Brushing Bites Dental Cat Treats

Our take: These affordable dental treats are best for cats that respond well to hard kibble dry food. We like the bone-strengthening supplements.

What we like: Hard texture encourages tartar removal. Made with real salmon and supplemental vitamin D. Packaged in small pouches for maximum freshness. Contains calcium.

What we dislike: Formula contains some filler and by-products. Not appealing to all cats.

Choice 3: VetIQ Minties Dental Cat Treats

Our take: These occasional dental treats are higher in protein than others, and many cats respond well to the catnip aroma. Effective breath freshener.

What we like: Includes a chemical designed to dissolve tartar. Appealing catnip and mint flavor. Formula does not include wheat, corn, or soy. Comparable to the more expensive Greenies brand.

What we dislike: Kibble is extremely hard. Strong mint flavor masks meat aroma.

