It usually happens when you're already having a bad day: you walk into the parking lot and notice a dent in your car door. You may be furious, but after you get over that initial anger, you consider your repair options. One of the best and most affordable methods is to do it yourself using a dent repair tool kit.

The best dent repair tool kit will include everything you need to get the job done. We like the BBKANG Paintless Dent Repair Tool Kit because it is such a high-quality comprehensive kit. If you'd like to learn more about dent repair tool kits and their features, continue reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing dent repair tool kits

The components of a dent repair kit

In order for a dent repair tool kit to work, it needs the following three parts:

Puller: The puller is what does the work in your dent repair tool kit. There are two main varieties. A bridge puller can create a great deal of force but can be a little cumbersome to operate. A gold puller is easier to operate than bridge pullers but is not as powerful.

Puller tabs: Puller tabs have a variety of shapes. The more options that are available in a dent repair tool kit, the better your chances are of cleanly removing the dent. If you want the most versatility, look for a kit with a wide selection of puller tabs.

Hot glue: The glue is what holds the puller tab to the dent so the puller can pop it back out. You'll usually get a handful of hot glue sticks with your kit, but if the dent needs extensive work, you may have to purchase more. Also, if you don't already own a hot glue gun, you will need a kit that includes one or else you will have to purchase the item separately.

Other key considerations

Dent repair tool kits can include a wide assortment of items. Some are very useful, but others may be unnecessary for your purposes. The following are the most important additional tools to consider:

Knock down hammer: Often, areas of the dent may become raised up after pulling it out. A knockdown hammer is used to fine-tune your work. A dent repair tool kit that includes a knockdown hammer along with a number of different tips is your best option

LED lamp: One technique for better seeing how your work is progressing is to shine a light across the surface of your vehicle. Some kits may include this, but an LED flashlight will be just as effective in most cases.

Scraper: This tool, along with rubbing alcohol, allows you to remove the hot glue after you've repaired the dent. It needs to be plastic and safe for use on paint.

Instructions: As strange as it sounds, instructions for dent repair tool kits can be poorly worded or even absent. If this is the case with your kit, don't fret -- you can locate a number of how-to videos online.

Price

Although it is possible to purchase a dent repair tool kit for $10, that kit would be extremely limited. You are much better off looking in the $30 to $60 range where the kits are more comprehensive and the selection is vast. You can spend as much as $160 for a kit, but that may be overkill if you only have one repair to make.

FAQ

Q. Will a dent repair tool kit damage my paint?

A. Dent repair tool kits are specifically designed to protect the paint on your vehicle, so in most instances, you should be fine. However, if the paint is scratched, cracked, or damaged in any way, when you work on the repair, you may cause further damage.

Q. I only have one dent. Is it worth purchasing a dent repair tool kit?

A. It depends on how much the dent upsets you every time you look at it. Also, these kits may work on dents you have in other objects, such as a grill, a metal cabinet, or a dryer, which may make the purchase worthwhile.

Dent repair tool kits we recommend

Best of the best: BBKANG Paintless Dent Repair Tools Kit

Our take: A comprehensive dent repair tools kit that has everything you need for a wide variety of repairs.

What we like: This 60-piece set includes a lifter and a puller for small to medium dents along with an expansive selection of puller tabs, a hot glue gun, instructions, and more. They even thought to include a knock down hammer and several tips for that hammer.

What we dislike: If you have a particularly tough dent, the glue may not be strong enough for the job. In most instances, however, it is effective.

Best bang for your buck: GLISTON Paintless Dent Repair Tools Set

Our take: A basic dent repair tool set that only includes the puller, tabs, and glue.

What we like: If you already have a hot glue gun and just need to repair a ding, this tool offers you a variety of options with its golden dent lifter and wide assortment of 24 puller tabs.

What we dislike: The puller tabs are not as durable as the puller and may break.

Choice 3: Super PDR Car Dent Puller Tool Kit

Our take: An affordable tool kit with all the essential tools for removing a dent.

What we like: This 42-piece tool kit includes a glue gun, a knock-down hammer, a bridge puller, six puller tabs, and more. The tools are designed to be used to repair other items such as a dent in a refrigerator or washing machine.

What we dislike: The puller tabs are not as durable as the other accessories and may break.

