The best dehydrator of 2020

A dehydrator is a handy appliance for gardeners, homesteaders, and anyone else interested in reducing food waste.

Dehydrators can preserve fruits, vegetables, meats, and cheeses. They also preserve produce without eliminating essential vitamins and minerals.

We did some research to bring you the newest trends in dehydrator technology. We've included a revised budget-friendly model suitable for home preservers pinching pennies or beginners unwilling to invest in an expensive device. You'll also find two long-standing picks in the bunch, including a larger model of a past favorite.

Best dehydrator of 2020

1. Excalibur 3900B Food Dehydrator: One of the best dehydrators on the market that features a generous amount of drying space, this model is a returning favorite because of its quality design.

2. Hamilton Beach 32100A 5-Tray Dehydrator: New to our list, this is an inexpensive dehydrator that still manages an impressive 500-watt output. Hamilton Beach is a well-known brand with excellent customer service.

3. Presto Dehydro Digital Food Dehydrator: A slight upgrade to our previously featured Presto model, this dehydrator includes 6 trays but can accommodate up to 12. It's spacious but doesn't have an exorbitant price tag to match.

What you need to know before buying a dehydrator

Dehydrating foods is an excellent way to preserve them, but you should note that it's a long process. In some cases, it can take nearly half a day to fully dehydrate foods. Thankfully, with a dehydrator, the process is mostly hands-off, so you can set it and forget it.

A dehydrator isn't just for the gardener with a ton of produce on their hands. It's a useful appliance for anyone who wants to reduce food waste. You can use it to make tasty, crunchy snacks and to dry foods before they spoil. Dehydrated foods are also great for people who love the outdoors since they're lightweight, highly portable, and nutritious.

There are two main types of dehydrators. Stacked units feature a series of removable trays; some models even allow you to buy extra trays to add on. The heating elements and fans on stacked models sit at the top or bottom of the unit, making steady temperature control a bit challenging. The advantage of these types of dehydrators is that they're usually compact and less expensive than box ones.

Box dehydrators are closed-in units that typically feature a door with slide-out trays. The design of box models is better at retaining heat and maintaining a consistent temperature. Trays are usually adjustable, which allows for the dehydrating of taller pieces of food. The heating elements and fans are generally at the back of box models, which ensures foodstuffs are dehydrated evenly. The drawback is that box dehydrators are bulkier and cost more than stacked models.

Most dehydrators are suitable for dehydrating produce. If you're interested in drying meats and cheeses, check the temperature range of units, since minimum and maximum temperatures vary. A timer is another handy feature to watch for, especially if you're interested in being hands-off.

You can pay between $30 and $300 for a dehydrator. Higher-end units are best for frequent dehydrating.

FAQ

Q. Are dehydrated foods healthy?

A. While some vitamins are lost in the drying process, it's possible to reduce vitamin loss by blanching before dehydrating foods. Dried foods are more calorie-dense than their water-filled counterparts, making them great fuel for campers, backpackers, and long-distance runners.

Q. Is a dehydrator better than an oven?

A. Yes. Not all ovens are capable of maintaining consistently low temperatures required for dehydrating foods. Some ovens run hotter than others, which can negatively impact the drying process and lead to cooked food. A dehydrator requires less energy, doesn't take up valuable oven space, and allows you to dehydrate on a hot summer day without affecting home temperatures.

In-depth recommendations for best dehydrators

Best of the best: Excalibur's 3900B Food Dehydrator

What we like: This behemoth is durable and has plenty of drying space for avid home preservers. It dehydrates food consistently and evenly, unlike some of the major competitors.

What we dislike: It's roomy, but that also means it's heavy and cumbersome.

Best bang for your buck: Hamilton Beach's 32100A 5-Tray Dehydrator

What we like: It's affordable and easy to use, which makes it great for novices. The digital interface features a timer, which is not always included at this price point. Hamilton Beach has an unbeatable warranty.

What we dislike: Tray openings are too large and allow small pieces of food to fall through. Additional trays are hard to find.

Choice 3: Presto's Dehydro Digital Food Dehydrator

What we like: Easy to store. Great for making sheets of fruit leathers or jerky strips. It has a timer and dries food fairly consistently compared to similarly priced models.

What we dislike: Some felt it was noisier than they expected it to be.

