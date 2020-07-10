The best dehumidifier of 2020

The purpose of a dehumidifier is to allow you to have precise control over the amount of humidity in your home. Over time, excess humidity can cause structural damage to your house. But taking control of the humidity level can help increase the longevity of your home.

Each year, new technologies emerge that can make dehumidifiers safer and more energy-efficient. In this article, we spotlight a powerful model that's new to our shortlist and take a look at a couple of longtime favorites that have been stalwart performers over the years.

Best dehumidifiers of 2020

Here is our shortlist of top dehumidifiers. Jump to the bottom of this article for more information on each model.

1. hOmeLabs' Dehumidifier for Extra-Large Rooms

hOmeLabs has really been stepping up its game. Claiming the number one spot on our list, this remarkable Energy Star-certified dehumidifier can handle rooms that are up to 4,500 square feet or smaller spaces that are exceptionally humid.

2. Keystone's Dehumidifier for Large Rooms

This dehumidifier returns to our shortlist for its handy features and ability to take on rooms up to 3,000 square feet at a tough-to-beat price.

3. Frigidaire's 70-Pint Dehumidifier

This Frigidaire model is such a reliable dehumidifier that it's been one of our favorites for years. It's a durable unit that protects your home from mold and mildew and can hold up to 70 pints of water in the reserve.

What you need to know before buying a dehumidifier

When shopping for a dehumidifier, your primary concern is knowing how large of a space you will need to dehumidify. A basement, for instance, will require a much larger and heavier-duty model than would be needed for a small bathroom or bedroom. It is also important to know if the area is climate-controlled because most dehumidifiers will stop functioning when the temperature drops below 60ºF. There are certain dehumidifiers, however, like the Frigidaire model on our shortlist, which can still function in much lower temperatures.

When a dehumidifier is running, it is pulling moist air from the room into the machine using a fan. This creates white noise, which can be soothing to some. There is also a compressor that kicks on and can create a louder hum. In short, all dehumidifiers make noise, but if noise is a concern, look for a model that is designed to run quietly.

The water that a dehumidifier pulls from the air is collected in a reservoir. When this reservoir fills up, the unit will shut off until the reservoir is emptied. If you purchase a model with a small reservoir tank, you may be emptying it several times a day. Alternatively, if you purchase a model with a large reservoir, it could weigh 15 pounds or more, making it difficult for some individuals to pick up and empty.

If you prefer a model that does not need to be emptied, almost all dehumidifiers have a feature that allows the water to drain away rather than collect in a reservoir. Often, the hose needed for drainage is not included with the purchase.

The last important element to consider before purchasing is the dehumidifier's controls. The best controls are digital and allow you to select the precise humidity level you would like in your home. Whichever type of controls you choose, you want them to be intuitive and easy to operate. The display above the controls should provide enough information so that you know at a glance what your dehumidifier is doing and how you are changing its performance when you adjust the controls.

FAQ

Q. What are some of the signs that my home could use a dehumidifier?

A. One of the most common signs that your home could benefit from a dehumidifier is the frequent appearance of condensation on windows. Additionally, water stains on walls and ceilings along with patches of mold and musty odors are also clues that you live in a humid environment.

Q. How can a dehumidifier benefit me?

A. Running a dehumidifier in your home will remove the excess moisture from the air, which can help keep food fresher, will make you feel more comfortable, and can help fight corrosion. Since a dehumidifier also has an air filter, it will remove dust and allergens from the air in your home. Additionally, a dehumidifier can help rid your home of offensive odors.

In-depth recommendations for dehumidifiers

Best of the best: hOmeLabs' Dehumidifier for Extra-Large Rooms

What we like: The sleek design of this model is very easy on the eyes. It features simple operation -- just set the desired humidity level and let it run. When the water tank (1.8-gallon capacity) is full, the unit automatically shuts off.

What we dislike: A few consumers are not happy that the air coming out of the unit is warm, but that is typical of how a dehumidifier operates.

Best bang for your buck: Keystone's Dehumidifier for Large Rooms

What we like: This 50-pint model lets you choose from a number of settings for maximum comfort. Features a 24-hour timer and draining option that connects to a garden hose. Energy Star certified.

What we dislike: Some users found it to be too noisy for them.

Choice 3: Frigidaire's 70-Pint Dehumidifier

What we like: The digital controls allow you to set a precise humidity level. It features a convenient top handle and caster wheels, making it easy to transport from room to room.

What we dislike: The price is a little higher, but it offers efficiency beyond other models.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.