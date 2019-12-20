The best deer decoy

Whether you hunt with a bow or rifle, there's no doubt that a good deer decoy increases your chances of success -- but which one?

The two primary types of deer decoys are two-dimensional and three-dimensional, which vary in their weight, setup, and realism. Some decoys are far sturdier than others, allowing them to withstand a bit of attention from the real deer.

With lots of different models to choose from, deciding on the right model for your needs can be difficult. We've been examining the current selection and have put together a quick but comprehensive buying guide. We've also chosen a few favorites. Our top pick, the Primos Hunting Scarface Decoy, isn't just well-made and good looking -- it's designed so that the head will move with a light breeze, giving it even greater realism.

Considerations when choosing deer decoys

Decoy style

It's tempting to look at deer decoys and base your buying decision on how realistic you think it looks -- but it's important to understand that a buck in rut looks at things very differently than a human.

2D

In the right circumstances, a lightweight two-dimensional head-on or rump decoy (effectively a photograph on a panel) can be just as effective as the most realistic three-dimensional model. For stalkers in particular, the fact that they're compact and easy to carry makes them ideal.

3D

On the other hand, if you're going to a regular hide or blind, a full three-dimensional decoy has one clear advantage -- it looks like a deer from whichever direction the buck approaches. This kind of decoy can stay in place for an extended period, allowing local deer to become acclimated to it.

Realism

Head and tail movements can add to the realism of the decoy. Motorized tails (tail waggers) can be attached to several 2D and 3D models. Whether or not the texture of the decoy (flocking, for example) has any impact is less clear.

Features

Portability and setup

Whatever type of decoy you choose, you need to get it to your hunting ground and then put it up. If you're stalking, you want something that goes up quickly. If you have a permanent hide, ease of assembly won't be quite so important -- but you still don't really want to make multiple trips back to your vehicle. Consider the number of parts and the weight of the decoy when comparing models.

Construction

Quality of construction is important if you're intending to leave the decoy in the field in changeable weather or use it over several seasons.

Spikes or support frames vary -- or you may have to pay extra for them. Just because a decoy is 3D doesn't mean it will remain standing on its own. Many are light enough that relatively little wind will blow them over.

Additional features

Some deer decoys can have scent pads attached, though sprays are a good alternative.

A remote deer call is another possible accessory -- however, you'll need to check their legality in your area.

A buck weighing a couple hundred pounds can do a lot of damage to a deer decoy, so with 3D models, it's nice if you can get spare sections rather than needing to replace them completely. A few brands offer this option -- though not many.

There are deer models with built-in target areas specifically for bow hunters to practice with. Some, but not all, double as field decoys, so you'll need to double-check.

Price

The cheapest deer decoys are lightweight 2D models ranging from $60 to $90. They are particularly popular with stalkers and bow hunters. Three-dimensional models start at around $100 and run up to around $200. A tail wagger will add roughly another $65.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a deer decoy everywhere?

A. No. Laws on where deer decoys are legal varies from state to state (it's the same with deer calls, too). It's vital to check local regulations -- especially if you plan on traveling some distance to hunt.

Q. Where is the best position for a deer decoy?

A. Ideally, you should position a decoy in an open area that allows the decoy to be seen clearly. It's tempting to think that if you site it on woodland fringes it looks more real. While it's fine to hide yourself there if you have the opportunity, you're actually reducing the chances of the decoy being spotted by other deer.

Deer decoys we recommend

Best of the best: Primos' Scarface Decoy

Our take: Clever design has realistic movement to increase your chances of success.

What we like: Durable construction should be good for many years of use. Head and legs fit inside body for better portability. Tail can be motorized or remote controlled for even greater realism, at an extra cost.

What we dislike: A few hunters received faulty moldings. Welding of the stand could be better.

Best bang for your buck: MONTANA DECOY's Miss Muley

Our take: Compact and light, which makes it popular with stalkers.

What we like: Good realism thanks to high-resolution photography of real deer. Folds down very small, but is quick and easy to assemble and stake in the field. Excellent value.

What we dislike: Only two-dimensional. Some concerns over durability.

Choice 3: Flambeau's Outdoor Deer Decoy

Our take: Highly realistic three-dimensional doe from a leading maker.

What we like: Made from durable DHPE plastic. Accurate posture and size. Interchangeable ears (alert or submissive). Hooks for scent pads on rear legs. Legs and head fit in body cavity for easy transportation.

What we dislike: No hold-down stakes or stand. Quality of assembly varies.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.