The best deer call

All of the most advanced and expensive hunting equipment available won't do you any good if you don't have the right deer call. Deer calls lure deer in your direction using a number of different sounds. Those not in the know might assume that all deer calls are the same. But every experienced deer hunter knows that that's simply not true. If you want to give yourself the best chance of bagging that big doe or buck, then let us help you pick the right deer call.

Keep reading our informative buying guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Illusion Systems' Extinguisher Deer Call, is so realistic, you might just fool your own ears.

Considerations when choosing deer calls

What you're hunting

While some states have overlapping doe and buck seasons, others schedule them during alternating months. While a lot of deer call manufacturers claim that their calls work equally well on doe and bucks, this is not always true. So determine what type of deer you're hunting and make your choice based on that. If you opt to purchase two separate calls, then you have the option of adjusting the settings of each one and leaving them as such, so you're covered for both does and bucks.

Durability

Although deer calls are generally used for only a few select weeks every year, you still need to get one made of durable materials. The durability of most deer calls is dictated by the material from which they are constructed. See below for further details.

Material

Wood deer calls are favored by many hunters as the all-around best option. Wooden calls should be oiled regularly to keep them from drying out. They perform well in all different climates and can last for decades if properly cared for.

Metal calls are also very durable, but they are susceptible to freezing in cold climates. As one might imagine, putting an ice-cold metal deer call into your mouth isn't the most pleasant experience.

Artificial materials in deer calls are usually intended to keep costs low. Many deer calls incorporate materials like ABS plastic, rubber, and nylon. Though they're lightweight and inexpensive, these materials tend to be the least durable and you'll likely end up having to replace them.

Condensation

Keep in mind that both plastic and metal tend to collect condensation. This liquid can change the sound of your deer call. Every manufacturer has its own recommendations on how to deal with condensation, so consult your call's instruction manual to get the best advice.

Features

Instructions

Every call is different. That's why many deer calls include model-specific instructions, and some even include instructional DVDs. This feature enables you to get the most out of your deer call.

Carrying bag

A carrying bag or case is a nice added feature for your deer call. Not only is a bag convenient for transporting your call to the hunt site, it's a good way to keep your deer call safe and sound during the long months of storage between hunting seasons.

Cleaning/drying cloth

Microfiber cleaning cloths are great for keeping your deer call clean and bacteria-free. Because this is a product that goes in your mouth, it's important to keep it as sanitized as you can. A cleaning/drying cloth is one of the best ways to achieve this.

Freeze resistance

Because deer season frequently falls during the cold months, freezing can be an issue for your deer call. Freezing can be particularly troublesome for moving parts, like slides. If you plan to hunt in extremely cold weather, you might want to look for a deer call that's advertised as "freeze-resistant."

Price

Most deer calls cost between $6 and $100. At the lowest price, deer calls are functional but not all that fancy. For $30, you can get a reliable call with a more realistic sound than a less expensive model. If you spend as much as $100, you can get a premium deer call, some of which are actually electronic.

FAQ

Q. What is a "deer rattle" call?

A. It's a deer call that sounds like sets of crashing antlers. It encourages other bucks that may be in the area to come closer to get a look at the "fight."

Q. Do deer calls always work to attract a deer?

A. While there's no guarantee that you'll attract a deer with a deer call, using one will significantly increase your chances. Because most deer calls are relatively inexpensive, it's well worth the cost for most hunters.

Deer calls we recommend

Best of the Best: Illusion Systems' Extinguisher Deer Call

Our take: A well-made and realistic sounding call for any hunter.

What we like: Instructional CD is helpful for practicing. Buck/doe adjustable sound. Quiet lanyard.

What we dislike: Doesn't work well in sub-freezing temperatures.

Best Bang for your Buck: Hunter's Specialties' Bucgrunter Deer Call

Our take: Easy to use and easy to afford.

What we like: Deep sound. Flexible tube allows you to direct the sound where you want.

What we dislike: Lanyard is weak compared to the competition.

Choice 3: Primos' Power Buck and Doe Call

Our take: A well-constructed, dual-purpose call.

What we like: Lures both does and bucks. Works on inhale and exhale. Lightweight and includes a small compass.

What we dislike: Not as sturdy as some other similar deer calls.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.