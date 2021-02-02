The best deep-tissue massage tools

How to get a deep-tissue massage at home

Stress is an inevitable fact of life. There can be positive stress, like starting a new job, or negative stress, like losing a job you really liked. But the tension that can live in our bodies as a result of stress is, if not avoidable, at least treatable.

With the pandemic keeping many businesses closed, you may be reticent to go to the spa for a massage. Or you may also be budget-conscious and wondering if you can tackle knots at home. Whatever your reason, there are some tools to help you get relief from your tension and pain. Here, we’ve curated a list of the best at-home massage products, so you can give your sore, achy muscles the TLC they need.

What do you need for a deep-tissue massage?

All of the products listed are devices or tools you can use on yourself or a partner. These are meant for adult use and need to be used as directed to assure your safety and so that you get the most tension release possible.

Best home massage tools

Massage guns: These electronic guns look more like radar guns police use to track your speed. They have different-shaped tips to tackle types of tension points. For example, there’s a large ball attachment for big muscle areas, a U-shaped one to go on either side of your spine, and other ones for different types of muscles and muscle pain.

When you turn it on, the gun vibrates at a high frequency to break up tension deep within the fascia. You can customize your experience by changing the speed or the tip of the gun.

You can use a massage gun on yourself, but it’s harder to use alone on the neck and back because it can be difficult to reach the right spot.

Massage balls: These are similar in shape and size to lacrosse balls but with more engineering, and sometimes grooves or handles, and they’re made to roll onto your muscles. The hardness of the ball corresponds to the depth of the massage. The size of the ball corresponds to the muscle groups the ball fits.

These are fantastic used up against a wall on the upper back or lying on the ground for back, neck, glute, or leg rolling. They work in a similar way to a foam roller but are able to massage much deeper.

Massage pillows: Massage pillows, as the name suggests, are meant to be laid on while balls inside the pillow move around to target sore muscles. Some also have soothing heat options. They can be battery-powered or corded. Massage pillows are particularly effective for back and neck pain and tension. Also, because you’re lying on top of the pillow, it’s easier for self-massage — you don’t have to worry about being flexible enough to reach your sore spots.

Deep-tissue massage tool prices

Simple massage balls usually cost under $20. Massage guns use the most targeted technology and can run from under $100 to over $500. Massage pillows are the middle of the road in terms of complicated design and are around $50.

Best deep-tissue massage tools of 2021

Best massage guns

Best of the best: Theragun G3PRO

Our take: This powerful massage gun is easy to use and has several attachment and speed options.

What we like: The ergonomic handle makes it easy to operate, and the six attachments allow you to target specific pain points. Includes travel case.

What we dislike: This gun is significantly more expensive than other brands.

Best bang for your buck: PlayMakar MVP Percussion Massager

Our take: Six attachments and six speeds mean it has significant customization options.

What we like: It’s lightweight, making it easier to use, and lasts four hours on a single charge. Quiet operation. Durable. Offers a two-year warranty.

What we dislike: The attachments are too hard for some users.

Best massage balls

Best of the best: 4KOR Fitness Ultimate Massage Ball

Our take: This is a large massage ball with gripping technology meant to roll out tight muscles.

What we like: The size means you can cover a larger area and, if needed, you can purchase smaller sizes as well. Its tread design offers a quality deep-tissue massage.

What we dislike: Some people think the balls are too hard and big to provide relief for certain muscle groups.

Best bang for your buck: ZONGS Massage Ball

Our take: These simple massage balls are inexpensive and easy to use.

What we like: They’re safe and effective on bare skin and with or without massage oils. They’re handheld and spin as you roll them over various parts of the body. Innovative design.

What we dislike: Some people say the grip on these isn’t good for getting the deepest massage.

Best massage pillows

Best of the best: Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager with Heat

Our take: This pillow massager is versatile and easy to bring along on trips.

What we like: It’s excellent quality but isn’t significantly more expensive than other options.

The heat and rotating balls provide an effective deep-tissue massage. Very durable.

What we dislike: Some people think this product provides too much pressure. Must be plugged in; not rechargeable.

Best bang for your buck: HoMedics 3D Shiatsu and Vibration Massage Pillow with Heat

Our take: The use of heat and vibration loosens sore muscles.

What we like: Affordable and portable, this pillow also works well to relieve tension. Features built-in controls for easy operation. Ideal for anyone who wants to add extra comfort to their desk chair.

What we dislike: It’s a noisier product, and some people found the pressure too intense.

