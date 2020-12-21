Fried food isn’t the healthiest option, but there’s no denying how tasty it is. There’s a reason most of us have a hard time resisting french fries, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings.

If you’ve ever tried deep-frying at home, you know how tricky the process can be. Getting the oil to the right temperature is one of the most important steps — if it’s too hot, your food will cook too quickly; if it’s too cold, you can wind up with soggy, greasy food. With a quality deep-fry thermometer, you can quickly and easily keep track of the oil’s temperature, so you wind up with delicious, crispy fried foods every time.

We’ve collected the tips you need to find the best deep-fry thermometer in our buying guide. At the end, we’ve included several thermometer recommendations, including our top choice from Etekcity, which provides an accurate digital temperature and can be used for more than just deep-frying.

Considerations when choosing deep-fry thermometers

Analog vs. digital

You can choose from two types of deep-fry thermometers: analog or digital. An analog deep-fry thermometer has a dial display and a probe that sits in the oil to determine its temperature. The dial shows a fairly accurate temperature reading, but the thermometer clamps to the side of the pot to keep the probe in the oil throughout frying, which can make reading the display somewhat difficult.

A digital deep-fry thermometer features a digital display that provides a quick, easy-to-read temperature. Some digital models sit in the oil like an analog thermometer, but other models have a foldable probe you hold in the oil for a reading. Some digital deep-fry thermometers use infrared technology to determine the temperature and have a gun shape that allows you to get a reading by aiming it at the oil.

Temperature range

A deep-fry thermometer must read high temperatures since the oil has to be very hot for frying. Any thermometer advertised for deep-frying should have a range of at least 100°F to 400°F. However, you can find some models with a range as wide as 50°F to 550°F.

Materials

Most deep-fry thermometers feature a stainless steel outer casing and probe. Stainless steel is incredibly durable, isn’t prone to stains, and can withstand high temperatures, so it’s an ideal material for a thermometer. Some models may have glass or plastic components. It’s best to avoid thermometers with plastic parts because plastic can melt when exposed to extreme heat.

Display

Analog deep-fry thermometers usually have a dial display, though some have a linear display. Dials are generally easier to read when the thermometer is in hot oil. Many digital models feature an easy-to-read LCD display, and some more expensive thermometers offer an LED display, which is brighter and even easier to read.

Features

Probe

Most deep-fry thermometers use a probe to determine the temperature. Many have a fixed probe, but others have a foldable probe for easier storage. A model with a probe is generally the most accurate.

Infrared deep-fry thermometers don’t have a probe because the infrared technology allows you to aim the thermometer at the oil or other item to measure the temperature. While they’re easier to use, they aren’t as accurate as a model with a probe.

Timer

Digital deep-fry thermometers may have a timer built in that lets you know when the oil reaches a specific temperature or it’s time to check the temperature. This is a handy feature when you’re multitasking in the kitchen.

Clip

The majority of deep-fry thermometers use a clip to stay on the side of the pot or other cookware. Some clips are adjustable, so you can raise or lower the thermometer’s probe in the oil.

Response time

A high-quality digital deep-fry thermometer usually requires just a few seconds to register a reading. With an analog model, you may need to wait as long as a minute for a reading. It’s preferable to have a thermometer that can detect temperature changes within seconds.

Auto shut-off

A digital deep-fry thermometer should have an auto shut-off feature to prevent the battery from draining if you accidentally leave it on.

Price

You can pay between $4 and $60 for a deep-fry thermometer. Analog models with a limited temperature range go for $4 to $13, while high-end analog or low-end digital thermometers cost between $13 and $27. For the highest-end digital deep-fry thermometer, expect to pay between $27 and $60.

FAQ

Q. What’s the right oil temperature for deep-frying?

A. For fried foods with a crisp exterior and tender interior, the oil should be between 350°F and 375°F.

Q. What else can I use a deep-fry thermometer for?

A. You can use a deep-fry thermometer for candy and jelly making. Depending on the design, you may also be able to use it for meats and other foods.

Deep-fry thermometers we recommend

Best of the best: Etekcity Lasergrip 774 Infrared Thermometer

Our take: A user-friendly thermometer that’s accurate and suitable for deep-frying and other uses.

What we like: Only requires pointing at the oil to get an accurate reading. Features an easy-to-read digital backlit LCD display. Auto shut-off function helps prolong battery life. Can be used for cooking and other applications.

What we dislike: Batteries can burn out quickly if used regularly.

Best bang for your buck: Bayou Classic Stainless Steel Thermometer

Our take: A high-accuracy, budget-friendly deep-fry thermometer that’s extremely easy to use.

What we like: Features durable stainless steel construction. Temperature range spans from 50°F to 400°F. Readings are very accurate.

What we dislike: Numbers on the dial can be difficult to read.

Choice 3: KT Thermo Deep-Fry Thermometer

Our take: A fairly affordable deep-fry thermometer with one of the largest temperature ranges around.

What we like: Made of stainless steel. Can measure between 50°F and 550°F. Display is easy to read. Warranty provides a replacement if issues arise within the first 12 months.

What we dislike: Thermometer’s clip is somewhat flimsy.

