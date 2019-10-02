The best decanter

Using a decanter takes your wine drinking to the next level. A decanter is a carafe-style container, made from glass or crystal, which is intended to aerate or filter your wine before drinking. The primary purpose of a decanter is to bring out the more complex aromas and flavors from a wine. What's more, a decanter doesn't have to be used only for wine. Using it for juice or water during a get-together makes for a beautiful table piece. Many decanters are hand-blown into elegant and interesting shapes, which can be both practical and stylish.

If you're ready to buy a new decanter, then keep reading. We've created this useful buying guide to offer you advice on choosing the right model. We even added reviews at the end of some favorites, like our top pick, the Wine Enthusiast Vivid. Its lightweight crystal design offers the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics.

Considerations when choosing decanters

Benefits

Decanters serve a few different functions, which help to improve the experience of drinking wine:

Separation: Firstly, many wines develop a layer of sediment over time. Drinking this sediment along with the wine can be bitter. Decanting helps to separate the sediment from the wine before pouring it into your glass.

Aeration: Additionally, decanters can aerate your wine. Mixing oxygen with wine helps you enjoy the full range of flavors and scents within. Aerating can also improve the taste of less expensive wines, bringing out the full potential of their flavors.

Design element: Finally, they add a pleasing design element to any table. Because decanters come in all different shapes and sizes, you can express your personal tastes and style by gracing your dining table with a beautifully designed decanter.

How to use a decanter

Using a decanter is not complicated. If you are using it for a young wine, you simply need to pour the wine into the decanter slowly. It should remain in the decanter for about 20 to 30 minutes before you drink it. If you're using the decanter for an older wine, you should tilt it as you pour the wine in, so it doesn't splash against the bottom, spreading the wine's grit. Once the sediment reaches the neck of the bottle, you should stop.

Material

The majority of decanters are made from glass or crystal, both of which are acceptable. While crystal is stronger than glass, it's also more expensive. Crystal decanters often have interesting shapes that can become conversation pieces during a meal. Glass decanters come in more traditional shapes, and they usually have thicker walls than crystal models. Glass models are often dishwasher-safe, and their more simple shapes also make them easier to effectively wash by hand.

Size

Most decanters are designed to be used with a single bottle of wine. Some decanters hold more than one bottle, while others hold a single glassful. The best option is usually a decanter that holds a single bottle. If, however, you entertain often, you may want to buy a model that can hold two bottles. Single-glass decanters are good for individual wine drinkers who might only drink a little at a time.

Neck width

Wide-neck decanters are best for aeration. They allow for the process to take place more quickly. Wide-neck decanters also pose less of a challenge for cleaning. Thin-necked models are preferable for removing sediment from older wines. They can be quite difficult to clean, requiring either a decanter brush or decanter beads.

Shape

While the traditional decanter shape is similar to a vase, there are a myriad of different shapes available. Most of the non-vase shapes are intended to be visually interesting or appealing. Swan, duck, cornate, and other shapes are available for those looking for something with a little more flair.

Aeration and filtration unit

While standard pour-and-serve decanters rely on their surface areas to aerate your wine, some decanters include separate aeration and filtration units to speed up the process. Aeration units are intended to break the wine into small drops, so they accumulate air as they fall down the side of the decanter. A filtration unit actively separates the sediment from the wine, rather than relying exclusively on the shape of the decanter. Decanters that incorporate aeration and filtration units are more expensive, but you will have a better experience for the extra money.

Cleaning ease

Don't underestimate the importance of cleaning ease when choosing a decanter. Neck width and shape, as mentioned previously, have a tremendous impact on how easy or difficult it is to clean a decanter. Furthermore, the material of the decanter is important because crystal decanters are generally not dishwasher-safe. If you don't want the hassle of handwashing your decanter, then opt for a durable glass model rather than crystal.

Features

Break-resistant

Some decanters advertise themselves as break-resistant. This feature is available for both glass and crystal decanters. If you're concerned about keeping your decanter safe if dropped or banged, look for a break-resistant model.

Stopper

You'll need a stopper if you plan to keep wine in your decanter for more than a couple of hours. It will keep the wine fresh for longer once you've decanted it, especially if you want it to keep overnight after decanting.

Chilling feature

A chilling decanter is perfect for white wines. It will both aerate the wine, and keep it cold at the same time.

Price

Most decanters cost between $10 and $400. Decanters for $10 are the most basic option. They're made from glass and don't include any additional features. For $150, you can find a high-quality crystal decanter that holds two or more bottles of wine. A $400 decanter is likely hand-blown crystal with a deluxe shape and also holds at least two bottles of wine at a time.

FAQ

Q. How do I handwash my decanter?

A. Traditionally shaped decanters are simple to wash with soap, dishwashing liquid, and a special decanter brush. If you have a decanter that's an unusual shape, then look for decanter cleaning beads. You simply add them with some water to the decanter, swish them around, and you have a clean decanter.

Q. Are more expensive decanters better at aerating wine?

A. Not necessarily. Most of the time, the price of a decanter is related to the amount of crystal it contains. Crystal doesn't improve the wine-drinking experience, but it's a more expensive material. Larger decanters generally do improve the aeration of the wine over smaller models because increased surface area leads to better oxygenation.

Decanters we recommend

Best of the best: The Wine Enthusiast's Vivid

Our take: Pure luxury for your most delicious wines.

What we like: Handmade craftsmanship. The lightweight crystal design holds a lot of wine.

What we dislike: No aeration and filtration unit.

Best bang for your buck: Final Touch's Double-Wall Aerator

Our take: Great price for a functional aerator, though a bit fragile.

What we like: The sediment filter works well, and the aeration improves both aroma and flavor.

What we dislike: The glass is quite thin.

Choice 3: Menu's Winebreather

Our take: Perfect choice for aerating a single bottle of wine.

What we like: Though it's made from glass, this decanter is highly durable. It works quickly to aerate wine as well.

What we dislike: Somewhat small for some users.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.