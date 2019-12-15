Best deals you should order now to get gifts under the tree

This is it: The last full week before Christmas.

By now, you've likely set up your tree and decorated your home in anticipation of the holidays. However, you might still be missing a few gifts for the hard-to-shop-for person or for the person who slipped your mind when you made your list.

Or maybe you've been looking for a sale on a specific product and now it's coming down to the wire.

We've found discounts on giftable items that should arrive before Dec. 25 if you order today -- so you can make sure everyone is filled with holiday cheer on Christmas morning.

Deal of the day -- Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: $133.91 at Amazon (was $199)

A Nespresso machine can take your coffee indulgence to a whole new level. With the push of a button, you can enjoy coffee and espresso beverages with coffee-house flavor. This model boasts a huge 54-ounce tank and comes with 12 Nespresso Vertuo capsules to get you started.

Apple AirPods: $139 at Amazon (was $159)

Audiophiles love the rich, balanced sound they experience when they pop Apple AirPods in their ears. The secure, comfortable fit and included charging case are also welcomed features that have gained the AirPods many happy owners.

Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Security Camera: $184.99 at Amazon (was $299.98)

Not only does this affordable home security bundle come with three cameras, but it also includes the Echo Dot smart hub to power the system via Alexa. It's wireless, easy to set up, and can be used outdoors or indoors. Factor in the sale price and you have an impressive deal that will add priceless peace of mind to your home.

Holy Stone GPS FPV Drone: $99.44 at Amazon (was $129.99)

From showing off flight skills to recording photos and videos, a drone is fun for both kids and adults. This model has a built-in camera and can be navigated by a user-friendly app. It's also easy to operate, so it's a good choice for novice drone enthusiasts.

Mia Toro Italy Magari Hardside 3-Piece Set: $300.99 at Macy's (was $600)

Wherever your travels take you in the new year, this tough set is ready to go with you. With a scratch-resistant hard-side exterior, spacious interiors, and wheels that rotate 360 degrees, you'll get through the airport and on to your destination with ease.

L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise Kit: $71.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

Ask kids what toys they want this Christmas, and many of them will have L.O.L. Surprise! on their lists. This purple case is packed with more than 60 surprises and a fashion doll, so it will make a fun addition for any L.O.L. Surprise! collector.

Echo Dot Kids' Edition: $39.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

If your child has been wishing for their very own Echo smart speaker, buy the Echo Dot Kids' Edition and save $30 off the retail price. While it works just like the adult version, this smart device has access to content that appeals to kids and built-in safety features that parents appreciate.

All-New Fire 7 Kids' Edition: $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

For the young techie on your list, you can't go wrong with the Fire 7 Kids' Edition. From popular child content to parental controls to the rugged case, this device is made for kids. The 7-inch model fits perfectly into little hands and is available on Amazon at a savings of $40.

Fire HD 8 Tablet: $49.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Giving the gift of tech doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. The Fire HD 8 comes with features users love, including reliable WiFi, HD camera, and Alexa voice control. You'll also appreciate the affordable price -- just $49.99 at Amazon for a limited time.

Le Creuset 10-quart Enameled Steel Stock Pot: $88 at Nordstrom (was $110)

Cookware makes a thoughtful gift for avid cooks, newlyweds, and anyone who stocking a kitchen at a new place -- especially top-of-the-line cookware. This versatile pot by Le Creuset is big enough to cook large meals, plus the enameled coating makes meal prep and clean-up easy.

Goal Zero Venture 70 Recharger: $119.95 at Backcountry (was $149.95)

Just because you love to head out into nature doesn't mean you have to leave all your conveniences behind. This portable charger is designed to keep you connected, light your way, and more, thanks to the weather-resistant construction and dual ports. It can charge phones, tablets, headlights, cameras, and solar panels multiple times.

Sphero SPRK+ App Enabled Robot Ball: $87.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

STEM toys offer elements of science, technology, engineering, math, or a combination of the four features. They spark imagination and guide kids in learning in a variety of ways. The Sphero robot ball puts kids' tech skills to the test as they use the toy's app for coding and programming.

LightStim for Wrinkles Kit: $249 at Dermstore ($349 value)

We love beauty devices that can be used at home to deliver spa-like treatments without the high price. The LightStim kit is a two-prong approach that combines serum with an LED light therapy device for improving skin tone and texture. Buy now and save $100 off the valued price at Dermstore.

Dan & Darci Light-up Terrarium Kit: $24.99 at Amazon (was $26.99)

For kids that love to watch plants grow, this little terrarium comes with all of the components to cultivate a mini container garden, including lighting, soil, seeds, and step-by-step instructions. As an added bonus, it makes a great night light.

Philosophy 3-piece Amazing Grace Ballet Rose Eau de Toilette Set: $40.60 at Macy's ($95 value)

Gift sets make great Christmas gifts because they're easy to give and the recipients love the variety. Philosophy is offering a collection to layer a floral scent with perfume, lotion, and body wash. The notes of rose and peony are fresh and feminine.

Coach Men's 3-piece Coach for Men Eau de Toilette Set: $88 at Macy's ($137 value)

For men, we like the Coach three-piece set that includes a shower gel plus full- and travel-size bottles of the modern, masculine scent. The luxury set is available at Macy's at well below the retail value.

Tarte Cosmetics 9 Ways to Shine Cheek Wardrobe: $29.75 at Dermstore (was $35)

With lovely colors and quality ingredients, this cheek kit by Tarte will excite makeup enthusiasts. It includes blush, bronzers, and highlighters in holiday-appropriate shades that will make skin glow. An added bonus: The company is cruelty-free, so there's no animal testing.

Bony Levy Diamond Stud Earrings: $431.25+ at Nordstrom (was $575+)

If you're looking for a gift that sparkles for the special someone in your life, diamonds are always a big hit. Whether your budget is limited or limitless, Nordstrom has a collection of diamond stud earrings on sale in time for holiday gifting. Choose from .25 to 2-carat total diamond weight set in gleaming 18k white gold.

Ulta Toasty Treats Nail Polish Collection: $2.99 at Ulta ($13 value)

Whether you give this set of holiday-themed nail polishes to one person or divide them up as stocking stuffers, the colors are perfect for the season -- especially with names like Sugar Cookie, Gingerbread Cupcake, Sugar Plum, and Spiced Eggnog.

Ulta Bath Essentials Ornament Sets: $6.00 at Ulta (was $10)

Not only do these pretty ornaments make great stocking stuffers, but they can easily be hung on the tree. Each ornament contains travel-sized lotion and body wash in your choice of delightful holiday scents: Spiced Cookie, Winter Vanilla, and Frosted Berry.

Friskies Holiday Party Mix Cat Treats: $7.97 at Chewy (was $8.99)

Stuff your four-legged family members' stockings with treats that will help them celebrate the season. For cats, we love the cute Christmas shapes of the Friskies Holiday Party Mix, but kitties just love the flavor and crunch.

Wellness Soft Wellbites Holiday Gingerbread Grain-free Dog Treats: $8.49 at Chewy (was $8.99)

Dogs won't know these gingerbread-flavored treats by Wellness are good for them, but you'll appreciate the wholesome ingredients as much as your dog craves the unique recipe. Plus, they make for a wonderfully seasonal treat.

