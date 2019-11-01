Best deals for weekend shoppers

November has arrived, and soon to follow will be the busy holiday season. Stay ahead of the curve -- get started with your shopping now, whether you're looking for gifts, home decor, hosting needs, or you just want to treat yourself.

We've found bargains on fashion, appliances, and more that are worth your attention. Check out this roundup of deals from Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and other favorite retailers -- you're sure to find something that strikes your fancy (or makes the perfect gift for someone on your list).

Deal of the Day -- iRobot Roomba i7+: $999 (down from $1,099)

This Roomba i7+ Robotic Vacuum cleaner can save you time keeping your floors tidy, and now is the time to buy while it's discounted $100. This extremely intuitive model has smart mapping technology that helps it navigate your home and an automatic dirt disposal system in the base that reduces the need to frequently empty the dirt bin. Buy from Amazon.

Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind: $15.96 (down from $20.50)

From grinding coffee beans to spices, the Fresh Grind is a gadget that you will use time and time again in the kitchen. We love how the powerful motor and blades work in precision to grind up to nine tablespoons at a time, yet this mighty little grinder is less noisy than many competing brands. Buy from Amazon.

Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry and Volume: $29.99 (down from $59.99)

The Bed Head Blow Out Freak makes a great gift or addition to your hair care collection because it's a unique tool that's like having two stylers in one. It dries and styles hair in a few simple steps, plus it has ceramic/tourmaline technology to add bounce and smooth strands. Buy from Ulta.

Kenneth Cole Valentina Nikki Wedge Bootie: $34.90 (down from $49)

Girls of all ages love stylish footwear, and the Valentina Nikki Wedge Booties offer a contemporary look with a side zipper and wedge sole in soft faux suede. Choose from sizes for toddlers to pre-teens. Buy from Nordstrom.

Tarte Gift & Glam Collector's Set: $49 ($246 Value)

Get your glam on this holiday season with Tarte's makeup collection that comes with all the products you'll need to create party-ready looks. The collection includes 20 eyeshadows and four cheek colors made with the brand's rich pigments and natural ingredients. Buy from Ulta.

Crock-Pot 6 Qt.: $52.02 (down from $59.99)

A slow cooker will come in handy when preparing meals this holiday season, and fortunately owning one isn't an extremely expensive investment. Although this 6-quart Crock-Pot comes at a reasonable price, it offers features you'd expect of pricier models including programmable settings, a digital display, and a spacious interior. Buy from Amazon.



ChefLand 10-piece Nonstick Bakeware Set: $52.99 (down from $90)

If you're going to be baking this holiday season, don't trust your old bakeware pieces to make your beloved recipes. The 10-piece Bakeware Set by ChefLand comes with the most useful tools of the trade, including a cupcake tray, cake pans, and a cookie sheet, all with nonstick surfaces. Buy from Amazon.

Oster Bread Maker: $58 (down from $69.99)

Fresh, homemade bread will have your holiday dinner guests coming back for seconds. Making your own bread doesn't have to be a hassle, as the Oster Bread Maker cuts down on the work. Numerous bread and crust settings and an ExpressBake function take the guesswork out of preparing hot, delicious loaves. Buy from Amazon.



Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 Oven and Toaster: $82.99 (down from $99.99)

It's a mini oven and toaster in one, so this small appliance is capable of accomplishing many meal prep tasks in your kitchen. Hamilton Beach's 2-in-1 Oven and Toaster has a roomy interior cook space and pop-up toaster on top, so it's a must-have for making toast, pizza, and other meals and snacks. Buy from Macy's.



Hotel Collection Primaloft Down Alternative Pillow Collection: $49.97 - $84.97 (down from $100 - $170)

Now is the perfect time to cuddle up with new pillows, because the Primaloft Collection is 50% off at Macy's. These comfy pillows are crafted with down alternative fiberfill that won't go flat, and they come with a 10-year limited warranty to protect your investment. Buy from Macy's.

BUNN Speed Brew Elite Coffee Maker: $112.99 (down from $169.99)

The BUNN Speed Brew Elite is one of our favorite coffee makers on the market in part because it lives up to its name -- it can brew an entire cup of coffee in about half the time of many standard brands. Buy from Amazon.

KitchenAid 11-cup Food Processor: $139.99 (down from $249.99)

Not only is the KitchenAid 11-cup Food Processor large enough to prepare meals for groups, and it offers precision performance thanks to the ExactSlice System that allows you to customize your results with easy-to-use speed and slicing controls. Buy from Amazon.



Crewcuts by J. Crew Nordic PrimaLoft Faux Fur Trim Parka: $173.60 (down from $248)

Keeping your little man one this winter when they head outdoors will be easy with the right coat. The J. Crew Nordic PermaLoft Parka has features made for cold weather, including insulated fill, roomy pockets, and mitten straps. Buy from Nordstrom.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch: $174.95 (down from $279.99)

Whether someone on your gift list wants a new tablet or it's time to update your own, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a great deal. It offers features that optimize your on-screen work and play thanks to the 10.1-inch screen with crisp image quality, 16GB internal storage, and long battery life per charge. Buy from Amazon.

Bose Solo 5 Soundbar: $199 (down from $249)

Audio quality is just as important as picture quality when it comes to watching TV, but not all models emit impressive sound. Not to worry, because the Bose Solo 5 Soundbar is a gamechanger. Simply sync the Bluetooth connectivity to your TV and immerse yourself in the cinema-quality sound. Buy from Amazon.

Coach Leather Dalton 31 Signature Blocking Bag: $237 (down from $395)

Coach bags will never go out of style, and neither will the iconic designer's logo that is so recognizable. That's why we love the Dalton 31 with its classic styling, multiple pockets, and a signature-blocked exterior. Buy from Macy's.



Burberry Rainbow Stripe Vintage Wool and Silk Scarf: $273 (down from $390)

In addition to Burberry's iconic plaid pattern, this updated version of the timeless wool and silk scarf includes a rainbow stripe that runs the entire length. The 28-inch by 87-inch size makes it ideal to wear with long winter coats. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.



Travelpro Crew 11 Softside Luggage Collection: $143.99 - $279.99 (down from $360 - $700)

Will traveling be part of your holiday plans this year? If so, chances are you'll find the luggage pieces you'll need in Macy's closeout sale on the Travelpro Crew 11 Collection. Choose from garment bags, upright suitcases, carry-ons, duffel bags, and more -- each made of rugged materials and backed by the brand's lifetime warranty. Buy from Macy's.



Michael Kors Harrison Pocket Briefcase: $298.80 (down from $498)

The Harrison Pocket Briefcase has the features you need to keep your work items neatly organized, plus it looks great. The streamlined construction is crafted in genuine leather and represents the quality you'd expect from Micheal Kors. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.

National Tree Company 9-foot Dunhill Fir: $449.15 (down from $959.99)

It's not too soon to be thinking about investing in a Christmas tree, and at more than 50% off, the Dunhill Fir from National Tree Company is definitely worth considering. Its impressive height will make it the centerpiece of your holiday decor. It's made to look like the real deal and even has built-in lights. Buy from Amazon.

Sacai Ruffled Denim and Wool Knit Sweater: $669 (down from $1,115)

Clothes with mixed materials are fun and versatile to wear. That's why we were intrigued by Aacai's wool knit sweater that sports a denim mockneck and ruffles. The layered structure gives a relaxed yet fashionable look that pairs nicely with your favorite jeans. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.



Jacquie Aiche Black Diamond and 14k Yellow Gold Asymmetrical Y Necklace: $804 (down from $2,010)

If you plan to splurge on someone special this year, you can't go wrong with jewelry. This unique 14K piece by Jacquie Aiche is extraordinarily different from many necklaces you'll find, as its unique features include a contemporary Y design set with gorgeous black diamonds. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.

