Best deals for post-Black Friday shopping

This year, the concept of “Black Friday” deals hasn’t necessarily been tied to one day. So although Black Friday was technically yesterday, retailers are offering similar markdowns — making it better for you if you thought you missed out.

With few in-store shoppers, sellers have been motivated to keep prices generally lower for longer this year as the competition moves online. We’ve been watching for the best bargains all year and have identified some that will help holiday shoppers as well as people looking to treat themselves. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Apple 10.2-Inch 32GB iPad with Wi-Fi: $279.99 at Best Buy (was $329.99)

iPads are the best of the best tablets, and you can get this one on sale today for $50 off. For such a solid deal on an Apple gadget, you might want to snag a few for gifts, too.

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender: $399.95 at Amazon (was $549.95)

Vitamix is the gold standard in kitchen blenders, so it's always great to find one on sale. The A2300 Ascent Series model is currently available at a $150 savings, and it offers state-of-the-art features like wireless connectivity and app compatibility for access to recipes and cooking tips.

Kindle Paperwhite: $109 at Amazon (was $159.99)

Amazon’s Kindle eReader is still on sale. It’s great for bookworms, and even people who prefer paper books will be impressed by this Kindle’s anti-glare screen and waterproof design.

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven: $223.96 at Amazon (was $450)

Countertop convection ovens can bake or reheat foods more quickly and efficiently than a full-size oven, so they’re a useful tool for households that prioritize convenience or sustainability. We found this Cuisinart on sale — a trusted brand for kitchen appliances.

Bissell PowerClean Allergen Pet Vacuum: $116.99 at Kohl’s (was $239.99)

A vacuum cleaner is a must for every household, but the best ones are pricey. That’s why Thanksgiving weekend is a good time to buy — check out the discounted Bissell PowerClean, a popular and usually expensive model.

HP Laptop – 15t-dy100: $399.99 at HP (was $679.99)

Does someone on your Christmas shopping list need a new laptop? Your loved one will enjoy this device’s trim, modern design, generous storage, and speedy performance, while you'll be thrilled to get in on the outstanding savings offered at HP right now.

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch: $149.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99)

A smartwatch is the ideal companion for setting and accomplishing fitness goals. The Instinct by Garmin tracks steps, heart rate, stairs climbed, calories burned, and more, plus it has a stylish design that is suitable for wear to work, school, or leisure time.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Rechargeable Toothbrush: $149.95 at Amazon (was $169.95)

Gift the gift of a beautiful smile with this feature-packed electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare. Three intensity settings and four brushing modes deliver a personalized clean. It offers Bluetooth connectivity for tracking teeth-cleaning progress on a user-friendly app.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster: $199.95 at Amazon (was $284.95)

An essential cookware piece will come in handy when preparing holiday meals. This roaster is built to last with enameled cast iron construction that's also known for even heating and excellent results. Large dual handles make it easy to transfer from oven to table.

Fire TV Stick: $27.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

The Fire TV Stick is on many wish lists this year and it's no wonder. It’s extremely easy to set up and stream, right out of the box.

De'Longhi Espresso Machine: $99.99 at Best Buy (was $149.95)

No need to go out for coffee when you have a professional-quality machine at home. This model has a 15-bar system that produces delicious espresso, plus a milk frother for making cappuccino and latte from the comfort of home.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: $79.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

There's a lot to love about the Fire HD 10 Tablet, including long battery life, speedy performance, and built-in Alexa voice control. The large display makes it a great gift for anyone who loves to stream, share, and more.

Brother Sewing and Quilting Machine: $235.71 at Amazon (was $298)

Crafters, quilters, and DIY clothing designers – if someone on your list fits into any of these categories, a sewing machine is the ultimate gift. With features like 165 built-in stitches, vivid display, and essential accessories, this Brother model is no doubt on many wish lists.

GoWISE USA 8-in1 Air Fryer: $129.99 at Macy's (was $162)

Are you looking for an air fryer that can prepare enough food for a hungry family? This model won't disappoint, as it sports a huge 5.8-quart capacity. You'll also appreciate that it includes a well-stocked accessory set and eight preset programs for added mealtime convenience.

23andMe Ancestry DNA Test: $99 at Amazon (was $199)

A home DNA test is a present that will give your loved one family insight about traits, genetics, and inherited features. 23AndMe offers a test that's easy to do, and access to an app for tracking and understanding the results.

National Tree Dunhill Fir: $491.89 at Amazon (was $959.99)

When not just any Christmas tree will do, check out this impressive fir by National Tree. Not only does it look like the real deal, but it's prelit and towers nine feet tall – features that are sure to make it the focal point of any holiday décor.

T3 Featherweight Folding Hair Dryer: $99.99 at Sephora (was $150)

This hair dryer is made for the beauty lover on the go. It's lightweight yet powerful, and folds neatly to fit in a travel bag. Salon-quality results are possible thanks to the proprietary SoftAire technology that tames frizz and enhances hair's natural shine.

Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw: $9.99 at Macy's (was $50)

A plushy throw is a thoughtful gift for just about anyone on your list. You'll enjoy a savings of 80% off the retail price with this super-soft blanket, so now is a great time to stock up and spread the warmth.

The North Face Jester 22L Backpack: $48.25 at Backcountry (was $69)

The North Face doesn't just make outdoor apparel – the company's gear is well-equipped to handle the elements too. This roomy backpack is made of durable material that can handle the wear and tear of outdoor activities, but it's also a stylish option for carrying across campus.

Just Dance 2021 for PS4: $29.99 at Best Buy (was $49.99)

Help your kids burn off their extra energy while they’re cooped up inside this winter. “Just Dance” will get them moving and keep them occupied for hours.

