Best deals for people who aren't finished holiday shopping

Still have something on your wishlist that you didn't pick up on Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Still searching for the perfect gift for someone but haven't found it yet?

There are still plenty of deals available if you know where to look, which means there's still time to get everything you want and need in time for the holidays while also shopping at significant savings.

Here are our favorite products from Amazon, Nordstrom, Backcountry, Ulta, Macy's, and more that are still discounted.

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine: $125.99 at Amazon (was $199.95)

If you're like many coffee lovers, your day doesn't start until after that first cup. The Nespresso Vertuo by Breville can make coffee and espresso using Nespresso single-cup capsules that come in a variety of delicious brews. The machine comes with 12 capsules to get started.

STNTUS Handmade Bath Bombs: $14.68 at Amazon (was $18.99)

Not only do these handmade bath bombs come in a variety of aromas, but the colorful designs are equally as appealing. They come packaged in a box that's ready for gifting at holiday office parties or gift exchanges with friends.

iRobot Roomba 675: $199.99 at Amazon (was $299.99)

Giving a robotic vacuum is like giving two gifts in one: a clean home and free time. These state-of-the-art vacuums have smart technology that enables them to detect dirt, room layouts, and floor surfaces to clean effectively on their own. The Roomba 675 is one of iRobot's more affordable models, plus it's available at a $100 savings.

Samsung Flat 65-inch Smart TV: $597.99 at Amazon (was $899.00)

If you didn't catch a great deal on a TV on Black Friday, it's not too late. Not only does Samsung offer superior video quality, but the brand's smart capabilities are designed for streaming programs, surfing the web, and letting voice control do the work for you. The 65-inch model is now available at a discount of more than $300 off the retail price.

Stoic Pomo Men's Flannel: $17.99 at Backcountry (was $39.95)

Cyber Monday deals are continuing on Backcountry, like this warm men's flannel shirt that's 55% off the usual price. The timeless style works well with casual looks, plus the warm material is great for layering with other cold-weather wear to keep exploring all winter long.

Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Travel Doll: $19.99 at Amazon (was $24.99)

The Elsa fan on your list can act out scenes from Frozen 2 with this doll that has details just like the movie character. At 14 inches in height, she's just the right size for posing and playing.

Levi's Pompom Beanie & Touchscreen Glove Set: $12 at Nordstrom (was $24)

You want to keep your kids warm when the weather is chilly, and that'll be easier to do if they like wearing their cold-weather gear. This set includes a warm hat and gloves with tech fingers, so they don't have to stop texting just because it's frosty outside.

Growsland Remote Control Car: $16.99 at Amazon (was $26.99)

Sporty looks, durable build, speedy performance, and affordable price -- this RC car has it all. We like that the controller is simple for kids to maneuver for action-packed play. This zippy little vehicle also makes a great gift for the car lover who's a kid at heart.

Tarte Gift & Glam Collector's Set: $49 on Ulta ($246 value)

Ramp up your holiday look with colors that pop and sparkle. The Tarte Gift & Glam set is packed with four portable palettes for eyes and cheeks to fit every mood and occasion. You'll also get a mini-sized mascara and lip gloss to complete your looks.

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer: $19 on Ulta (was $27)

It's rare to find Tarte's top-selling Shape Tape concealer on sale, but it's available for just $19 at Ulta until Dec. 23. Stock up for yourself or grab several tubes to stuff in stockings -- either way, this luxury concealer has you covered.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $22 at Amazon (was $49.99)

You can still get in on significant savings on Amazon devices like the popular Echo Dot that's currently available at 56% off. Because it's super easy to set up, it makes a great gift for the not-so-tech savvy on your list.

Echo Input: $14.99 at Amazon (was $34.99)

For those who already have smart speakers, the Echo Input adds an exciting way to experience intuitive voice control technology. Connect it via Bluetooth or cable and this trim device will find music, news, podcasts and more at your command.

22-Piece Food Storage Container Set: $44.99+ at Macy's (was $89.99)

Think of all the ways food storage containers will come in handy this holiday season. From transporting food to relatives' homes to saving leftovers, you're going to need a variety of dishes in different shapes and sizes. This huge set by Pyrex includes round and rectangle containers with lids in sizes from one to 6 cups for sharing and saving your favorite holiday recipes.

Arto Crossbody Bag: $47.40 at Macy's (was $79)

From work to travel, this attractive, easy-to-carry bag has a roomy interior with multiple pockets for keeping your items neatly organized. The adjustable crossbody strap makes it simple to toss over your shoulder and go.

Miss Elaine Printed Knit Long Zipper Robe: $55.50 at Macy's (was $74)

Give the gift of relaxing comfort with this quilted robe that features a floral pattern. It's made of a cotton-polyester blend that makes it practical to wear when snuggling in front of the fireplace.

National Tree Company 4.5 North Valley Spruce Tree: $55.98 at Amazon (was $119.99)

The Christmas decorating season is in full swing, and it's not too early to put up the tree. But don't let limited space limit your holiday decor options -- this 4.5-foot tree has realistic looks and pre-strung lights, just like larger options by the popular brand.

DCL Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories: $67.90 at Dermstore (was $97)

This skincare gift set includes key items for glowing holiday skin. Start with a cleanser, follow up with a mask, then protect and moisturize with a rich cream. All are formulated by a company that uses quality ingredients for noticeable results.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Roller Coaster Building Kit: $71.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

LEGO sets have been showing up under Christmas trees for generations for kids of all ages. This set will be entertaining for kids well into their teen years. It's a challenging toy that includes 923 pieces for three different roller coaster rides with many moving parts and four minifigures.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Essentials Kit: $117 at Dermstore (was $195)

It can be challenging to fit full-sized styling tools in your luggage, but this set solves that problem with hair styling essentials made for travel. The mini flat iron, curling iron, and detangling and oval brushes fit in bags with room to spare.

UGG Marciela II: $119.90 at Nordstrom (was $174.95)

Chances are there's an UGG enthusiast on your holiday shopping list. This attractive pair has the features that made the brand popular, including a warm shearling lining and durable treads. Choose from a variety of sizes in black, charcoal, and chestnut.

Uri Minkoff Fulton Leather Briefcase: $255.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $365)

Shopping for the man who has everything can be challenging, but an item that's both practical and stylish always a good option. This Italian-made leather briefcase will fit his important papers and tech device, and look great with his career attire while he's carrying it.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.