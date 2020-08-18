The best deals from Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale

Today is the first day that Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is open to the public, and there are a lot of worthwhile deals to check out before they're gone.

The Anniversary Sale can be a time to stock up on fall and winter essentials like coats and boots as well as an opportunity to find bargain prices on trendy pieces.

We've scoured this year's virtual catalog to find the best deals on high-quality clothes, shoes, and home goods.

Whether you're shopping for the whole family or hoping to scoop up some can't-miss deals, we've got you covered with our picks (listed from lowest to highest price) from Nordstrom's big sale. Availability is subject to change as these sales are going quicker than usual this year.

Moonlight Dream Short Pajamas: $29.90 (was $49)

If you're looking to upgrade from your ratty old PJs, look no further than this comfy menswear-inspired set. We love that these machine-washable pajamas are airy and lightweight. They're perfect for hot sleepers.

Nordstrom Baby Hooded Bunting: $29.90 (was $45)

This sweet hooded bunting is made with a plush diamond quilting and a snap-up front to keep your baby cozy during fall and winter. Reviewers love that this cute bunting is super warm and snuggly for babies.

Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants: $38.90 (was $59)

These stretchy cotton-blend joggers are a great option for working from home. We love that the fleece interior makes them extra comfortable. They run true to size and are available in black and grey.

Adidas Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker: $47.90 (was $80)

These iconic Stan Smith sneakers are 40 percent off during the Anniversary Sale. They look great paired with skinny jeans and a graphic tee. They run about a half size large and the leather upper will stretch as you wear them.

Kiehl's Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump: $49 (was $80)

If you suffer from dry skin during the winter months, this jumbo-sized lotion is right up your alley. Reviewers claim that this bottle of Creme de Corps lasts all year long and helps them ward off itchy, scaly skin.

Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack: $49.90 (was $80)

If you're in the market for a new backpack, we'd suggest this nylon bag from Herschel Supply Co. It's designed with an interior laptop sleeve, an exterior pocket for smaller essentials, and padded straps. A few reviewers mention trouble with the zipper, but in general it holds up well.

Sweaty Betty High Shine Sculpt Workout Leggings: $59.90 (was $94)

Rather than opting for another pair of black leggings, why not try this metallic blue pair from London-based Sweaty Betty? Metallic colors will be big this fall, and these high-waisted leggings are a fun way to get in on the trend. Reviewers love that these leggings don't slide down during exercise or casual use.

Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim Fit Dress Pants: $64.90 (was $98)

If you're looking to stock up on workweek essentials during the Anniversary Sale, look no further than these trim-fit slacks from Bonobos. Made from stretch cotton, these flat-front dress pants are ideal for the office or formal occasions.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan: $68.90 (was $116)

We love this cozy cardigan as an extra layer during the workweek. Whether you're working from home or looking for something comfy to change into after logging off, consider this ribbed, shawl-collared cardigan. It's also available in plus sizes.

The North Face 'Mossbud Swirl' Reversible Water Repellent Jacket: $77 (was $110)

We love this reversible lightweight jacket from The North Face. One side is water repellent and the other is a cozy fleece. This jacket is a great option if you're looking for something practical yet fun for your kid. This jacket does run small, so size up if you expect your child to wear sweaters and other layers under this jacket.

Steve Madden Nadalie Pointed Toe Booties: $79.90 (was $119.95)

We were excited to find these Steven Madden booties for over 30 percent off. This classic silhouette looks great with skinny jeans and a jacket or wide-legged chinos and a chunky sweater. They're available in black, white, and a trendy turquoise faux-crocodile skin.

MoroccanOil Hydration Deluxe Set: $85 ($127 value)

This special-edition set from Moroccanoil includes their hydrating shampoo and conditioner, a sample of their antioxidant-rich argan oil, and a ceramic brush. This is a great option if you're already a fan or if you've been thinking about trying Moroccanoil's products. In our experience, this line is a great option for curly or frizz-prone hair.

Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket: $97.90 (was $139)

This sweater-knit zip jacket is a great option if you're looking for a comfortable indoor layer. It's versatile enough to wear over a business casual outfit or while hanging out on a weekend. This jacket isn't lined, so you may need a shell over it if you plan to wear it outside.

Rachel Parcell Smocked Ruffle Dress: $98.90 (was $149)

This Rachel Parcell dress rolls some of our favorite fall trends -- the doll dress silhouette, ruffles, and sheer sleeves -- into one cute dress. We loved the detail, but some reviewers said that the ruching on the top is too busy for those with larger chests.

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hooded Jacket: $104.30 (was $149)

The shell of this lightweight jacket is made from post-consumer recycled nylon and ThermoBall insulation is designed to keep your child warm even when the jacket gets wet. We liked that the hood provides an added layer of protection from the elements.

Smeg '50s Retro Style Electric Kettle: $171.90 (was $229.95)

An electric kettle is a great option if you drink a lot of tea or enjoy a french press in the morning. We were excited to find this fun, retro-style Smeg electric kettle at the Anniversary Sale. It's available in rose gold and yellow gold and would look great on any countertop.

Tory Burch Leigh Lug Sole Booties: $249.90 (was $398)

If you're looking for a high-quality fall boot with an updated look, we'd suggest the Leigh Lug Sole Bootie from Tory Burch. These get top marks for comfort and quality, and they're super versatile. They go well with a pair of ankle jeans and a blazer for a business casual look, or with a mid-length dress and a leather jacket for a dressy weekend outfit.

