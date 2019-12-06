Best deals to nab before it's too late to shop online for gifts

It may be almost a week after Cyber Monday, but there are still plenty of deals to be had on gifts for the whole family.

When it comes to holiday shopping, it's critical to shop sales to make sure you don't go over budget; there's nothing worse than financial stress during the time of year that should be the most cheerful.

Whether you're buying for a voracious reader, an SUV full of kids, the most nostalgic person you know, or anyone else, there's something on this list for everyone and at every price range.

Deal of the day -- Kindle Unlimited: $14.95 per month, one month free

Not sure which book to get for the person who loves to read? Then get them countless options with a subscription to Audible. You'll be gifting them access to best-sellers, glossy magazines, and so much more. And the best part is that they can access all this from just about any smart device.

Basic Fun Lite-Bright: $13.99 at Amazon (was $19.99)

Most children of the 1970s had a Lite-Bright, and if you were one of them, you can still remember using the colorful pegs, paper patterns, and lit screen to create glowing designs. You can share this illuminating toy with the younger generation by gifting the modern version, which works just like the original, except it's now powered by batteries and has a more streamlined design.

Bose SoundLink: $179 at Amazon (was $229)

Don't choose just any headphones for the audiophile in your life. Instead, consider snagging these on-ear top-sellers that are $50 off. The SoundLink is made by Bose, so you know the audio quality is clear and balanced. Combine the impressive sound with reliable WiFi connectivity and long battery life, and the music just keeps getting sweeter.

Ring Wireless Video Doorbell Bundle: $428 at Home Depot (was $488)

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is one of the most popular home security systems for good reasons -- it's reliable, easy to set up, and simple to use. If you're shopping for a special gift for parents or grandparents, they'll love the added peace of mind this bundle provides. It includes a floodlight cam and door chime in addition to the top-selling Ring 2.

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle: $32.21 at Nordstrom (was $42.95)

For hikers, travelers, campers and students, a portable bottle is a useful gift that suits many different lifestyles. This model is by Hydro Flask, a trendy brand that makes well-insulated bottles that can keep beverages hot or cold for hours. The large 40-ounce capacity is ideal for when a standard water bottle just won't do.

Echo Dot Kids' Edition: $39.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

These days, most kids are very tech-savvy -- some even more so than adults. Fortunately, Amazon makes a smart speaker with built-in parental controls just for kids. The Dot kids' edition can also access kids' favorite music and stories with a little help from Alexa.

Monopoly Game of Thrones Board Game for Adults: $15 at Amazon (was $29.99)

This unique board game will appeal to Monopoly lovers as well as Game of Thrones fans. The theme is entirely inspired by the fan-favorite HBO series and the board even has a built-in music box that plays the Game of Thrones theme song.

Iscream Unicorn Faux Fur Tablet Holder Pillow: $19.20 at Nordstrom (was $32)

Chances are high that you're shopping for a kiddo who loves tech. This adorable plush unicorn holds your child's tablet upright, making it easy for them to kick back and watch videos or play games.

Kissy Kissy Baby's Stargazing Cotton Blanket: $24.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $35)

With a cute star pattern that's fitting for the season, this sweet little baby blanket makes a thoughtful and affordable gift for new parents. We like that it's made of soft Pima cotton that's great for snuggling.

Eco-Pals Collapsible Straw: $8.99+ at Amazon (was $10.99)

A reusable straw is a small gift that over time can make a big difference for the environment. Although inexpensive, this collapsible straw is made of stainless steel and comes with its own storage case and cleaning tool.

Baby Born Surprise Bathtub Surprise: $24.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Not only is this little doll adorable, but she can make bathtime a fun and exciting adventure. We don't want to give up all her secrets, but there are more than 20 surprises to discover. She comes with bath accessories, including a bathtub and towel.

Idiosyncrasy Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Napa Valley: $40 at Wine Access (was $50)

Whether you're headed to a holiday party or you have a loved one who enjoys a good bottle of wine, you can't go wrong with a Cabernet Sauvignon. This deep red wine has notes of berries, chocolate, and spices that make it perfect for sipping at holiday dinners or around the fireplace.

Levi's 514 Straight Fit Stretch Jeans: $52.12 at Macy's (was $69.50)

With a classic straight-leg fit and a slight stretch to the material, these Levi's can knock several names off your shopping list. This timeless style works well for guys who love to wear jeans on days off or on casual Fridays.

Aesop Departure 7-Piece Travel Set: $53 at Saks Fifth Avenue

For the frequent flyer on your list, this handy travel set has all the skincare and toiletry items they might need for a relaxing trip, including travel-sized toothpaste, mouthwash, lip cream, and hand and facial cleansers and moisturizers.

Lionel The Polar Express Battery-powered Model Train Set: $54.97 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Your grandfather probably remembers playing with his first model train set when he was a kid, and there's a good chance that that train set was a Lionel. This cool train by the iconic manufacturer will bring back those special memories and create new ones when he runs it around the track, tooting its realistic-sounding whistle.

Ralph Lauren Reindeer Peplum Sweater: $87.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $125)

This adorable reindeer sweater is on sale just in time for Christmas and is a cute and festive style for any little girl who likes to wear fashions that fit the season. The wool, cotton and cashmere blend will keep her warm while she looks adorable all dressed up for the holidays.

Coach Sutton Crossbody: $135 at Macy's (was $225.00)

Fashionistas of all ages love beautiful handbags, especially classic designs by luxury brands like this beautiful Coach crossbody. It has a streamlined design that's never bulky, despite being roomy enough to carry essential items like keys, a phone, a wallet and more. Grab one now for the fashion-forward woman on your list, and save big during Macy's Friends and Family event.

Samsung Chromebook 3: $137.97 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Would you believe you can find a decent laptop for less than $200? Samsung's Chromebook is available on Amazon and is currently on sale for 31% off. This affordable model also boasts a slim but durable build and a long battery life per charge. It's an ideal option for a kid's first computer.

Slip Ultimate Beauty 5-piece Sleep Collection: $139 at Dermstore (was $161)

Gifts that pamper are fun to give because you know the person who receives them will feel extra special. This collection of sleep essentials by Slip is ultra-luxurious and includes a genuine silk pillowcase, sleep mask, and hair scrunchies designed to reduce sleep creasing in skin, protect hair, and promote anti-aging.

Sony Alpha a7IIK Mirrorless Digital Camera: $998 at Amazon (was $1,740.78)

Avid photographers will love what this Sony camera can do, thanks to the gorgeous 24.3MP resolution and 5-axis stabilization system. And even though this camera will give your smartphone a break when it comes to snapping photos and selfies, it can also connect with smart devices via WiFi for instant photo sharing.

